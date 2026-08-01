Sydney and St Kilda provided updates on several sore players after a brutal clash at Marvel Stadium

Will Edwards is taken from the field during Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach Dean Cox lamented a "devastating" injury for Will Edwards after the young defender dislocated his ankle in the win over St Kilda on Saturday.

Academy product Edwards recently re-signed with the Swans, only making his debut this year after a wait of nearly four years following cruel leg fractures and infections.

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But the 23-year-old was dealt another brutal blow after a gruesome injury in the 19-point win over the Saints at Marvel Stadium.

"To see a player battle like he has for so long to get a chance at AFL with some of the injuries he's already had, to dislocate his ankle and required to go to hospital and get surgery – is devastating for him and the football club and his family,” Cox said.

"To forge out to be a really strong key defender for a young man is great. It'll just be another hurdle that he has to jump and we’ll support him all the way through it."

While not wanting to jump straight into discussing who will replace him, Cox pointed to Lewis Melican, who is playing in the VFL, and Joel Hamling's work behind the ball as potential options.

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Cox was pleased by his side's ability to respond after the extended break to tend to the injury as the Swans charged home with seven goals to two in the last quarter.

"Starting to show some great character – that's one thing I've never really questioned of the group," he said. "Especially after probably seeing that injury as well out on the ground – to regroup and establish and play the way we did in the last quarter was great to see."

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The Swans coach also confirmed that midfielder James Rowbottom had broken his hand in the first quarter, missing the rest of the match, and will need surgery.

"Knowing James he'll want to play next week," he joked. "We'll seek medical advice on everything… he'll get his hand looked after and get back as quick as he can."

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Cox also explained the method behind his side's work on Saints star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, noting they had planned tactics if the livewire moved forward (in a similar fashion to Isaac Heeney moving forward to shake Hugh Boxshall).

Tagger James Jordon started on him, before Cox moved Swans recruit Jai Serong onto him at quarter-time. Wanganeen-Milera finished up with 24 disposals and three goals, but the match-up was an exciting watch.

"He's played a lot of footy behind the ball, he's really diligent to the task," Cox said of Serong.

"That's a great asset since he's been at our football club. To have the confidence to do that, speak to him at quarter-time and for him to execute against a really dangerous player was really important to us."

Meanwhile, St Kilda coach Ross Lyon had better news about the injuries coming out of the game for his side.

Tom De Koning and Wanganeen-Milera both experienced minor issues with their hips.

Defender Jack Silvagni had a dislocated shoulder early in the final quarter, that Lyon says went back in.

"He said 'I've had a dislocated one before, round one, and played the next week,'" Lyon said.

"He's a Silvagni, he's tough. We see his spirit. Can't believe we've got him at our club, we're thrilled. But we'll take no risk."

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After leading for three quarters, Lyon conceded his Saints are not quite there yet to mix it with the best. It's their 10th loss from 10 games against the top 10 sides this season.

"The facts are there and laid bare – until you get it done," he said. "The feedback is we need to get better. I'm not shying away from it.

"There's no doubt we've improved. I think that's indisputable but on win-loss, I think our percentage tells us we know … we're just a bit short of that on our journey.

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"It's a lot of variables – but ultimately, we've got to get more quality into our 22 and play the system for longer."

"Top-flight teams work until they break you," Lyon said, pointing to the Saints' stoppage work, a usual strength, breaking down. "In the end, they dissolved and contained us, and we lost them a bit.

"Three quarters doesn't get it done."