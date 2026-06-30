Noah Anderson says the Gold Coast playing group is frustrated amid a five-game losing streak, but insists there's no disconnect

Noah Anderson after round 15 between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium, June 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FRUSTRATED Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson has denied any disconnect between players and coaches and says the Suns can still give the season a big shake.

Reports surfaced last week of unrest at Carrara, which was made only worse on Sunday when Damien Hardwick's team was hammered by Fremantle for a fifth straight defeat.

Now sitting outside the top 10 ahead of a must-win match against Collingwood on Saturday, Anderson admitted to frustration, but said that was as far as it went.

"I saw reports there was a disconnect between the playing group and the coaches, but I think it was inaccurate," he said.

"At the start of the year we set big expectations on ourselves, so to be falling short of them at the moment has been frustrating, especially when I know as a captain, and we know as a group, what we're capable of.

"We worked through that, we spoke about it and I feel like as a club we're on such a good page and really aligned going forward.

"It's on us to deliver. We're under no illusion. We're not shifting blame.

"It's on us to perform and we're coming up short, but I'm pretty confident we're going to get a result pretty quickly."

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For the second week in succession, Gold Coast's review of its weekend game went 30 minutes over its expected time on Tuesday as it thrashed out shortcomings from the 51-point loss to the Dockers.

Anderson said they have doubled down on "contest and defence" as the issues of primary concern.

Despite speculation around the future of Ben King, Jed Walter and Bailey Humphrey, the second-year skipper says that is not a reason for a drop-off in form, either collectively or individually.

Jed Walter after round 16 between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think every football club has to deal with outside noise," he said.

"We dealt with it pretty closely with Rowelly last year, and this year we're dealing with a few more players.

"Every captain and every leadership group around the competition will attest to it all being part of the experience, and we need to grow as a group and understand they're still really committed to our club this year and that's all we can handle.

"It's my role as captain, like I said last year with Rowelly, to make this a place they want to stay.

"I think we've had a pretty tough month and a pretty tough year so far, but I truly believe we're not that far away.

"There's a few things in our game that we really need to address and that aren't up to standard, but I've got full trust that the playing group is invested, as well as the coaches, and that we can turn this around and give this a good shake in the back end of the year."