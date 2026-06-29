Check out your club's run of fixtures for the rest of the season

George Wardlaw tackles Patrick Cripps during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE RACE for a top-10 spot is set to intensify with North Melbourne, Collingwood and Carlton facing tough runs home as they chase a spot in September.

The Kangaroos (8-7) have risen into ninth on the ladder, but their final eight games of the home and away season are the equal hardest in the competition.

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Six of North's remaining games are against teams currently in the top 10, including a brutal final month that includes matches against Hawthorn (third), the Western Bulldogs (eighth), Geelong (fourth) and Sydney (second).

That comes on the back of what has been the easiest fixture so far, with North having already faced Essendon (18th), Richmond (17th) and West Coast (16th) twice each.

There is no respite for the struggling Bombers, who alongside the Roos have the hardest run from here, while the Eagles' is the third most difficult.

Collingwood (10th) and Carlton (12th) are eyeing wildcard spots, but those hopes will be tested in the final two months of the home and away season.

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The Magpies' run is the fourth hardest, while Carlton's is the equal fifth most difficult, alongside Melbourne.

Collingwood will face four of the current top six and Josh Fraser's Blues – unbeaten under the interim coach – meet five top-10 sides.

Chasing a top-four finish, Geelong has had the hardest fixture so far, but the Cats, like a bunch of other finals contenders, face an easy run home.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium in round 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn has the easiest run from here, with matches against the Bombers, Tigers and Eagles still to come, while the Cats' run home is the second softest.

Brisbane, Adelaide, St Kilda and Sydney have the next easiest runs, followed by high-flying Fremantle.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

R17: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R18: v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval

R19: v Sydney, SCG

R20: v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

R21: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

R23: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R24: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 6th (9-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.7 (equal third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11.1 (equal 15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 4

Jordan Dawson is tackled by Pat Lipinski during Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R18: v Essendon, Gabba

R19: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R20: v Port Adelaide, Gabba

R21: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Hawthorn, Gabba

R23: v Gold Coast, Gabba

R24: v Collingwood, MCG

Current ladder position: 5th (9-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.9 (fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11.1 (equal 15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 4

Will Ashcroft in action during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Richmond, MCG

R18: v Hawthorn, MCG

R19: v Collingwood, MCG

R20: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

R22: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 12th (7-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.7 (11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.5 (equal fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 5

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Patrick Cripps and Scott Pendlebury compete for the ball during the match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R18: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Carlton, MCG

R20: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R21: v Geelong, MCG

R22: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R23: v Hawthorn, MCG

R24: v Brisbane, MCG

Current ladder position: 10th (7-1-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.4 (equal sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.3 (fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 5

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal as Matt Rowell reacts during Collingwood's win over Gold Coast in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Brisbane, Gabba

R19: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Hawthorn, MCG

R21: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R23: v Sydney, MCG

R24: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 18th (1-14)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.6 (10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 7.8 (equal hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 5

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Sam Durham kicks the ball during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R18: v Sydney, Optus Stadium

R19: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R20: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R21: v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

R22: v Melbourne, MCG

R23: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

R24: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 1st (14-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.5 (equal eighth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 10 (12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 4

Caleb Serong and Ryley Sanders compete for the ball during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Brisbane, GMHBA Stadium

R18: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R19: v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium

R20: v Melbourne, MCG

R21: v Collingwood, MCG

R22: v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

R23: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 4th (9-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 7.7 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11.6 (17th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Bailey Smith and Harris Andrews during the round 10 match between Brisbane and Geelong at The Gabba, May 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Collingwood, People First Stadium

R18: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R19: v Western Bulldogs, People First Stadium

R20: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Melbourne, People First Stadium

R22: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R23: v Brisbane, Gabba

R24: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 11th (7-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.7 (equal third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 9.4 (equal 10th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 5

Upcoming interstate trips: 4

Noah Anderson is tackled by Matt Kennedy during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Fremantle, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R18: v Geelong, Engie Stadium

R19: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Sydney, Engie Stadium

R21: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R22: v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R23: v West Coast, Engie Stadium

R24: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 14th (6-9)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.8 (12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 9.1 (ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 5

Lachie Ash is tackled by Willem Duursma during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Melbourne, UTAS Stadium

R18: v Carlton, MCG

R19: v Richmond, MCG

R20: v Essendon, MCG

R21: v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium

R22: v Brisbane, Gabba

R23: v Collingwood, MCG

R24: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 3rd (10-1-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.5 (equal eighth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11.8 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 4

Tim Taranto tackles Jai Newcombe during Richmond's clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

R18: v Richmond, MCG

R19: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R20: v Geelong, MCG

R21: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R22: v Fremantle, MCG

R23: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R24: v Western Bulldogs, MCG

Current ladder position: 7th (9-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 10.3 (16th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.5 (equal fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 5

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Ned Reeves and Max Gawn compete in the ruck during Hawthorn's clash against Narrm in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R18: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R20: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

R22: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Sydney, SCG

Current ladder position: 9th (8-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 11.5 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 7.8 (equal hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 6

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Dan Houston is tackled by Harry Sheezel during Collingwood's AAMI Community Series clash against North Melbourne on February 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R18: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval

R20: v Brisbane, Gabba

R21: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

R22: v Sydney, SCG

R23: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R24: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 15th (5-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 10.1 (15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.6 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 5

Upcoming interstate trips: 4

Zak Butters and Jy Simpkin in action during North Melbourne's clash with Port Adelaide in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Carlton, MCG

R18: v Melbourne, MCG

R19: v Hawthorn, MCG

R20: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R21: v West Coast, MCG

R22: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R23: v St Kilda, MCG

R24: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 17th (2-13)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.9 (equal 13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.6 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 5

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Tim Taranto in action during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R18: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R20: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Richmond, MCG

R24: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 13th (6-9)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.4 (equal sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11 (14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Hugo Garcia in action during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R17: v Western Bulldogs, SCG

R18: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R19: v Adelaide, SCG

R20: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R21: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Port Adelaide, SCG

R23: v Essendon, MCG

R24: v North Melbourne, SCG

Current ladder position: 2nd (12-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.9 (equal 13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 10.5 (13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Brodie Grundy in action during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

R18: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Brisbane, Optus Stadium

R20: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R21: v Richmond, MCG

R22: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

R23: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R24: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 16th (4-11)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 10.5 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8 (third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 6

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Harley Reid kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R17: v Sydney, SCG

R18: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

R19: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R20: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R22: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Melbourne, MCG

Current ladder position: 8th (9-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 7.9 (second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R17-24: 9.4 (equal 10th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 3