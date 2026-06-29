THE RACE for a top-10 spot is set to intensify with North Melbourne, Collingwood and Carlton facing tough runs home as they chase a spot in September.
The Kangaroos (8-7) have risen into ninth on the ladder, but their final eight games of the home and away season are the equal hardest in the competition.
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Six of North's remaining games are against teams currently in the top 10, including a brutal final month that includes matches against Hawthorn (third), the Western Bulldogs (eighth), Geelong (fourth) and Sydney (second).
That comes on the back of what has been the easiest fixture so far, with North having already faced Essendon (18th), Richmond (17th) and West Coast (16th) twice each.
There is no respite for the struggling Bombers, who alongside the Roos have the hardest run from here, while the Eagles' is the third most difficult.
Collingwood (10th) and Carlton (12th) are eyeing wildcard spots, but those hopes will be tested in the final two months of the home and away season.
The Magpies' run is the fourth hardest, while Carlton's is the equal fifth most difficult, alongside Melbourne.
Collingwood will face four of the current top six and Josh Fraser's Blues – unbeaten under the interim coach – meet five top-10 sides.
Chasing a top-four finish, Geelong has had the hardest fixture so far, but the Cats, like a bunch of other finals contenders, face an easy run home.
Hawthorn has the easiest run from here, with matches against the Bombers, Tigers and Eagles still to come, while the Cats' run home is the second softest.
Brisbane, Adelaide, St Kilda and Sydney have the next easiest runs, followed by high-flying Fremantle.
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.
R17: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R18: v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval
R19: v Sydney, SCG
R20: v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
R21: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval
R23: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R24: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 6th (9-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.7 (equal third hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11.1 (equal 15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 4
R17: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R18: v Essendon, Gabba
R19: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R20: v Port Adelaide, Gabba
R21: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Hawthorn, Gabba
R23: v Gold Coast, Gabba
R24: v Collingwood, MCG
Current ladder position: 5th (9-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.9 (fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11.1 (equal 15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 4
R17: v Richmond, MCG
R18: v Hawthorn, MCG
R19: v Collingwood, MCG
R20: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium
R22: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 12th (7-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.7 (11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.5 (equal fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R17: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R18: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R19: v Carlton, MCG
R20: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R21: v Geelong, MCG
R22: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R23: v Hawthorn, MCG
R24: v Brisbane, MCG
Current ladder position: 10th (7-1-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.4 (equal sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.3 (fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R17: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R18: v Brisbane, Gabba
R19: v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Hawthorn, MCG
R21: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v Sydney, MCG
R24: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 18th (1-14)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.6 (10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 7.8 (equal hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R17: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R18: v Sydney, Optus Stadium
R19: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R20: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R21: v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
R22: v Melbourne, MCG
R23: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
R24: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (14-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.5 (equal eighth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 10 (12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 4
R17: v Brisbane, GMHBA Stadium
R18: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R19: v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium
R20: v Melbourne, MCG
R21: v Collingwood, MCG
R22: v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 4th (9-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 7.7 (hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11.6 (17th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R17: v Collingwood, People First Stadium
R18: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R19: v Western Bulldogs, People First Stadium
R20: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Melbourne, People First Stadium
R22: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v Brisbane, Gabba
R24: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 11th (7-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 8.7 (equal third hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 9.4 (equal 10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 4
R17: v Fremantle, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R18: v Geelong, Engie Stadium
R19: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Sydney, Engie Stadium
R21: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R22: v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v West Coast, Engie Stadium
R24: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 14th (6-9)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.8 (12th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 9.1 (ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 5
R17: v Melbourne, UTAS Stadium
R18: v Carlton, MCG
R19: v Richmond, MCG
R20: v Essendon, MCG
R21: v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium
R22: v Brisbane, Gabba
R23: v Collingwood, MCG
R24: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 3rd (10-1-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.5 (equal eighth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11.8 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 4
R17: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
R18: v Richmond, MCG
R19: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R20: v Geelong, MCG
R21: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R22: v Fremantle, MCG
R23: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Western Bulldogs, MCG
Current ladder position: 7th (9-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 10.3 (16th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.5 (equal fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R17: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R18: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium
R19: v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R20: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
R22: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Sydney, SCG
Current ladder position: 9th (8-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 11.5 (18th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 7.8 (equal hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 6
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R17: v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R18: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R19: v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval
R20: v Brisbane, Gabba
R21: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
R22: v Sydney, SCG
R23: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 15th (5-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 10.1 (15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.6 (equal seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 4
R17: v Carlton, MCG
R18: v Melbourne, MCG
R19: v Hawthorn, MCG
R20: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R21: v West Coast, MCG
R22: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R23: v St Kilda, MCG
R24: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 17th (2-13)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.9 (equal 13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8.6 (equal seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R17: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R18: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
R19: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R20: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Richmond, MCG
R24: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 13th (6-9)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.4 (equal sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 11 (14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R17: v Western Bulldogs, SCG
R18: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R19: v Adelaide, SCG
R20: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R21: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Port Adelaide, SCG
R23: v Essendon, MCG
R24: v North Melbourne, SCG
Current ladder position: 2nd (12-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 9.9 (equal 13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 10.5 (13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R17: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
R18: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R19: v Brisbane, Optus Stadium
R20: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R21: v Richmond, MCG
R22: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium
R23: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R24: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 16th (4-11)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 10.5 (17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 8 (third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 6
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R17: v Sydney, SCG
R18: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium
R19: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R20: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R22: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Melbourne, MCG
Current ladder position: 8th (9-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R16: 7.9 (second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R17-24: 9.4 (equal 10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 3