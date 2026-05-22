Justin Longmuir's side is well placed to tackle the reigning premier at the Gabba in round 12

Players celebrate Walyalup's win over Euro-Yroke in R11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WALYALUP'S 10th straight win on Friday night was proof that the team's system holds up regardless of personnel, according to coach Justin Longmuir, as the Dockers prepare to welcome back a pair of stars for a blockbuster clash against Brisbane next week.

The Dockers overpowered the Saints with their forward-half game on Friday night, finishing the job with a six-goal burst in the final quarter to win by 30 points, despite having key trio Caleb Serong, Hayden Young and Alex Pearce on the sidelines.

DOCKERS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

While Serong will miss the heavyweight clash against the Lions with a calf injury before ideally returning the following week against North Melbourne, Young and Pearce are on track to recover from concussion and knee issues respectively to play at the Gabba.

With a deep list of contributors against the Saints, Longmuir said the Dockers had shown there was more to their game than just talent over a 10-1 start to the season that has them clear in the top two.

"I think we get talked about a lot [for our] players, but I think it franks that our system stands up as well, and we can just plug players in," Longmuir said on Friday night after the record-breaking win.

"Clearly talent plays a part in that, but I think our system needs a little bit of credit as well. Everyone talks about talent when it comes to us and us winning games, but I think system plays a little part in that as well.

"I was a little bit worried coming into the game. We had four of our eight leaders out, and probably a less experienced team than we've had in the past ... but I thought we had a lot of players step up and share the load, and eventually we got the job done."

Longmuir said Young had ticked the necessary boxes so far in his recovery from concussion, with the midfield star due to come out of protocols in time to face the Lions.

The coach said Pearce was a "good chance", with the Dockers excited about the prospect of challenging the back-to-back premiers.

Asked about what it meant to win a club-record 10th straight game, the coach said it carried little significance in the scheme of the season.

"When you boil it down and the whips are cracking at the end of the year, 10 in a row doesn't mean anything," Longmuir said.

Learn More 11:06

"What matters is how many games you win at the end of the season, and how highly you qualify, and we haven't qualified for finals, so it really doesn't mean a lot.

"Records are made to be broken, and you see it in all sports, but there's only one thing that really matters in our game."

Longmuir paid tribute to key forward Pat Voss, who limited St Kilda star Callum Wilkie to three marks and only one intercept mark, in a crucial defensive forward role.

"He's always willing to do a job for the team, and I thought he embraced that role," the coach said.

"Cal's an unbelievable player and (forwards coach) Jaymie Graham felt that if Vossy could get in behind him and own his back, that was the way to play him.

Learn More 01:18

"I didn't see any of the wrestling and that type of thing. That was the instruction to Vossy and he executed it really well."

Euro-Yroke coach Ross Lyon said Wilkie had fought hard to have an impact, finishing with 21 disposals and eight rebounds.

Voss was physical with his opponent, with Lyon highlighting the fiery Docker's approach at the start of the game.

"I just thought to be honest, the first 30 seconds was a bit bizarre, really. But I'll leave that," Lyon said.

"There was an umpire right there, but that's OK, we're all big boys and we love a competitive spirit, but I'm not the umpire. It was interesting, some of it early.

Learn More 06:38

"If they don't pay it, it must be within the laws and the spirit of the game, so that's OK.

"I thought Wilkie sort of got to work ... the exits, rebounds, and all that. In the end, I think it became a non-issue. I thought it was a bit of a floor show, but each to their own."

Lyon had no concerns for ruck Rowan Marshall, who limped from the ground late because of a shin issue, while Dougal Howard would need to be assessed after his night ended early with a calf issue.