Will Day makes his return from injury in the VFL on Friday night

Will Day during Box Hill's match against Williamstown on May 22, 2026. Picture: Tim Marks (@tmarksphoto)

HAWTHORN midfielder Will Day has seemingly made a successful return from injury as he looks to give the Hawks a boost in the second half of the season.

Day played just six matches in 2025 and has not featured at any level since round 21 last season after a horror run of injuries.

BOX HILL v WILLIAMSTOWN Full match coverage and stats

But the 24-year-old showed some positive signs playing for Box Hill against Williamstown in the VFL on Friday night, finishing with 16 disposals despite his minutes being heavily managed.

While Day's first kick of the night went out on the full, he quickly got into his work and had eight disposals in the first quarter.

He tested out his troublesome shoulder early with a crunching tackle on Williamstown ruck Alex Mirkov after a stoppage, resulting in a free kick for holding the ball and a shot on goal for a teammate.

Will Day during Box Hill's match against Williamstown on May 22, 2026. Picture: Tim Marks (@tmarksphoto)

He continued to do the tough stuff in the second term, reaching half-time with a game-high five tackles to go with 12 disposals and two clearances.

He was barely sighted in the second half - although there was no suggestion of any injury - and finished with a stat line of 16 disposals, five marks, six tackles and two clearances.

Box Hill held on in a thriller and benefitted from the inaccuracy of Williamstown, which kicked 11.23 for the night in the five-point Hawks win, with mid-season draft prospect Brodie McLaughlin booting seven goals.

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Day sustained two separate bone stress issues in his foot last year, before another foot injury ruled him out of Hawthorn's run to the finals.

He had only just recovered from that latest injury when he dislocated his shoulder during a pre-season training session at the Kennedy Community Centre in January.

Will Day during Box Hill's match against Williamstown on May 22, 2026. Picture: Tim Marks (@tmarksphoto)

It's yet to be seen when he will be match fit enough to return to senior level.

Following Hawthorn's nine-point win over Adelaide on Thursday night, coach Sam Mitchell said he just wanted Day "to have fun" on his return to footy without the pressure of having to perform.

Will Day during Box Hill's match against Williamstown on May 22, 2026. Picture: Tim Marks (@tmarksphoto)

"He's going to get back into the AFL side as soon as the medical team think that's a good option for him. I just want him to go and have a great time playing the game that he loves," Mitchell said.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve, he's one of the absolute favourites amongst our group and I think the joy that he's going to bring to everyone that runs out there with him and everyone that watches him will be a really good moment for him and for us. So it's not going to be about his performance, it'll be about him just being back out there and enjoying his footy."

Box Hill will next play St Kilda at RSEA Park on Saturday May 30, while the senior Hawks will face St Kilda on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium.