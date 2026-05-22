Archer May in a wrestle after the Steely Green goal during the match between Richmond and Essendon in R11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND and Essendon meet in the latest edition of Dreamtime at the 'G with both clubs desperate for a win, before flag contender Walyalup hosts Euro-Yroke in Perth.

Richmond (1-9) did as much as it could to give St Kilda a scare before being overwhelmed at the stoppages at the same time as its injury list grew even longer.

TIGERS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

The decimated Tigers are unlikely to be able to call on many reinforcements but have shown across late last year and this season that they can rise to the challenge against sides at a similar level when facing the Eagles and Bombers.

Essendon (1-9) barely gave a whimper while being steamrolled by Walyalup before the main break even as it lost for a 22nd time in 23 matches since the Dreamtime at the ‘G clash last year.

Richmond v Essendon at the MCG, 7.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

The young Bombers now face a fresh challenge over the next three weeks beyond needing to snap that horror streak, as there will be no room for excuses in a run of matches against the Tigers, Eagles and Blues.

Ben McKay is back for Essendon, as is Jade Gresham, Matt Guelfi and Tom Edwards. Nik Cox, Will Setterfield and Jayden Nguyen have all been omitted, while Peter Wright will miss with a knee issue.

Mykelti Lefau and Jasper Alger return for Richmond, with Campbell Gray hamstring) and Liam Fawcett (omitted) coming out of the side.

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The Dockers and Saints clash in the second match on Friday night.

Walyalup (9-1) blew away Essendon in a first-half blitz even without hitting top gear to win a ninth consecutive match for just the third time in history. The Dockers can now set a new benchmark for the club with a 10th win on the trot as their defence remains the stingiest in the competition and their scoring has hit triple figures three times in four matches.

DOCKERS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

Euro-Yroke (5-5) eased to a win against the injury-ravaged Richmond to even its win-loss record ahead of more challenging clashes with top-four contenders Walyalup, Hawthorn and Sydney.

The Saints can enter that run of matches with reason to believe they can make a statement as their growing onball brigade has only been beaten in the clearance battle once - by the Lions - this year.

Walyalup v Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium, 6.30pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

In a huge blow for the Dockers, Caleb Serong will miss with a calf injury.

The prolific midfielder has not missed a game since being suspended late in 2023, playing 63 straight, and has been replaced by Corey Wagner.

The Saints have recalled Mason Wood after he was dropped last week, but there's no Jack Higgins (knee).