The teams for Sunday's round 11 matches are in

Adam Treloar, Latrelle Pickett, Jack Buckley. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADAM Treloar has been recalled among five changes for the Western Bulldogs, Melbourne has rested speedster Latrelle Pickett and GWS has regained important defender Jack Buckley.

Treloar joins talls James O'Donnell and Jordan Croft in the team to face the Demons at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, returning for just his second game of the season after an injury-interrupted start to 2026.

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Injured defenders Bailey Williams and Jedd Busslinger go out, while Oskar Baker is among three omissions.

First-year forward Pickett makes way for fellow runner Caleb Windsor, who comes back after missing one week with a toe injury.

Buckley returns to bolster the Giants' defence as they host reigning premier Brisbane at Engie Stadium, having been a late withdrawal for the loss to Waalitj Marawar last weekend.

Conor Stone and Callum Brown also come into the side, with James Leake and Harrison Oliver dropped.

The Lions get youngster Ty Gallop back to shore up their tall stocks in place of the sore Ryan Lester, but veteran Dayne Zorko remains on the sidelines for another game after being managed last week.

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SUNDAY, MAY 24

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Engie Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Buckley, C.Brown, C.Stone

Out: R.Angwin (hand), J.Leake (omitted), H.Oliver (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: T.Gallop, W.McLachlan

Out: R.Lester (calf), C.Curtin (omitted)

Western Bulldogs v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Cleary, J.O'Donnell, L.Jaques, J.Croft, A.Treloar

Out: J.Busslinger (shoulder), B.Williams (hamstring), S.Davidson (omitted), O.Baker (omitted), L.Emmett (omitted)

NARRM

In: C.Windsor

Out: L.Pickett (managed)