The Match Review Officer's report is in from Thursday's game in round 11

Riley Thilthorpe looks on during the match between Hawthorn and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at UTAS Stadium on May 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

KUWARNA spearhead Riley Thilthorpe has been slapped with a one-game suspension for striking, while teammate Josh Rachele has been fined for staging.

Thilthorpe was cited for an incident involving Hawthorn ruck Lloyd Meek in the fourth quarter of the Crows' nine-point loss on Thursday night.

The Match Review Officer graded the strike as intentional, medium impact and body contact, leading to the one-game ban.

Thilthorpe has been well down on form this season as he manages a back injury.

The All-Australian forward missed last week's win over North Melbourne, returning to face the Hawks but was relatively quiet (16 disposals, two marks) and didn't hit the scoreboard.

Kuwarna has the bye next week, meaning Thilthorpe will miss the Crows' clash with Geelong in round 13 unless he can successfully challenge the ban.

Meanwhile, Crows livewire Rachele has been fined $1000 (with an early guilty plea) for staging from an incident in the second quarter.

Rachele kicked a goal and had 16 touches in the loss.