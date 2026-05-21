Back home and surrounded by family and culture, Shai Bolton is playing the best football of his career while emerging as a quiet leader for the Dockers

Shai Bolton in action for Fremantle during the 2026 season. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND list manager Blair Harley took an unusual step at the end of 2016, calling the Tigers' on-field leaders in for a special meeting at the club's Graeme Richmond Room to watch a series of draftee highlights videos.

It was an off-season of significant change at Punt Road Oval and Hartley wanted the Tigers' most influential players to know how special one of their new draftees could be if the club put the right support and environment around him.

He walked through vision of midfielder Jack Graham, defender Ryan Garthwaite, and rookie pick Tyson Stengle before the main event, saving the thrilling vision he'd compiled of the club's No.29 pick until last.

There hadn't been a lot to smile about at Tigerland in a disastrous eight-win 2016, but senior midfielder Shane Edwards remembers the joy that watching highlights of Shai Bolton sparked on that November day in the Punt Road theatre room.

"Blair got a group of maybe eight to 10 of us together at the club and I thought, this is weird, we haven't really done this ever," Edwards told AFL.com.au.

"But those highlights were unbelievable and I remember looking around and we were all just laughing and smiling at each other and saying how good is this?

"He was bouncing around, flying for marks, bouncing back up like a cat, picking it up and snapping it, and then running away and arching. It was all the things he's doing now, but at half his weight.

"After the highlights, Blair said, 'I just wanted to show you what we're getting. He's not like that every game, he doesn't know how to train hard, he's coming from Perth, and he's a really proud and close family man. It's going to be a huge adjustment. But if we can make this a really comfortable environment for him, that's what we're getting'

"I was a bit intimidated to meet him after that to be honest."

Shai Bolton celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Hartley's vision that Bolton would be a special player who flourished in the right environment has played out now at two clubs. A dual premiership player with Richmond in 2019-20 and an All-Australian in 2022, the 27-year-old is now playing career-best football as life finds a comfortable rhythm in his second season at Walyalup.

He has embraced his status as a role model for Indigenous players and young fans and sparked the same joy among Fremantle teammates that Edwards and Richmond's leaders experienced 10 years ago.

The key to his outstanding form in 2026 has been a settled life off the field, with Bolton "rejuvenated" after working through all the challenges that came with moving across the country ahead of the 2025 season while also welcoming his second child with partner, Hasina.

A proud Menang/Wilman Noongar man, he lights up when speaking about the off-field benefits of joining Walyalup and the opportunity it has provided to bring his family closer to their culture.

"It means a lot to me to see my family, be around my culture, and get my kids to be around the family too and learn their culture and go out bush," Bolton told AFL.com.au in the lead-up to Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

"It just feels super natural. I lived in Melbourne for nine years and as soon as I got back here it rejuvenated me.

"Being around my family, around my elders, and my Nans and my Pops, and getting my kids to see them has been special.

"I moved back here for my kids and my family, so being around culture and being around my family has been the most important thing."

Shai Bolton during Fremantle's 2025 team photo day at Cockburn ARC. Picture: AFL Photos

Everyone you speak to about Bolton describes him as a proud family man, and it was the first thing that struck Walyalup leaders when they visited his home in Melbourne during the process of a blockbuster trade at the end of 2024.

Family photos were spread throughout the house, including extended family and, according to Dockers list boss Davis Walls, "you could just feel the love and respect they (Bolton and Hasina) had for each other".

When it came time to talk about what life at Walyalup would look like, the speedster had more questions about how the move would impact his family than he did about his own role at the club.

"He was sitting there with his young fella, and he was so proud of his family and wanting the best for them," Walls told AFL.com.au.

"A lot of his questions were around flexibility with family, are the kids around the club, are they in the rooms during training and before games, can family travel with him?

"It was just obvious how family orientated he was and how much they meant to him."

What the Dockers didn't know it were getting when they first met with Bolton was an emerging leader, who has leant into the positive influence he can have on young Indigenous people.

It's a trajectory that started during his nine years with Richmond when the superstar goalkicker would venture up to level three of the club's training base to visit the Melbourne Indigenous Transition School (MITS).

MITS helps students from remote and regional communities transition from primary school to scholarships at private schools, and Bolton's magnetic personality and calm nature made him a favourite among the students.

His leadership around the club then evolved in a similar way to Dustin Martin, with the pair leading through their actions on-field but speaking sparingly in team meetings, although "you could hear a pin drop" whenever either did.

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Walyalup staff have observed a similar pattern in the past 18 months, with Bolton only speaking up when he feels he has something important to say, and always making an impact when he does.

Bolton said he had embraced being a leader and a role model, particularly with younger Indigenous players.

"I do take pride in that. I've been in the system for 10 years and I've learned from the best, so I like making players feel welcome, getting them over to my house, or just making them laugh during training," Bolton said.

"Just making this place here our environment and our second home, and a place where we have fun.

"Building that connection together is special and I feel like when an Indigenous person comes to the club it kind of comes naturally and we don't have to work on a relationship."

While Bolton started his Walyalup career in No.15 last season, he was quick to request Michael Walters' No.10 after the Dockers great's retirement in a symbolic handover.

Walters was Bolton's football idol, and he didn't only assume the 239-game great's number, he also took on his long-held role as a leader of the clubs Indigenous and multicultural players.

"Shai is quiet, but he is definitely a leader in his own way," Walters told AFL.com.au from the boundary of one of the many junior football clinics he now attends as WA Football's Indigenous and multicultural relationship manager.

"He's one of those players that a lot of people want to be like. He's flashy, he's stylish on the footy field and off, and he's important to the next generation of young talent.

"While he is quiet, he's also cheeky and he does make fun of the boys quite a lot in a good-natured way.

"He's drunk from the well before, twice, so he's definitely one of those role models for the younger players and somebody who is able to pass on a lot of different things."

Shai Bolton embraces Michael Walters after the match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

One of those young players is small forward Isaiah Dudley, who gravitated quickly to Bolton during his training stint during the Supplemental Selection Period last year and earned a list spot.

The 23-year-old, who is now living with and learning from Walyalup great Roger Hayden and wearing his No.43, shadows Bolton everywhere and said the 168-gamer had been a great influence.

"He's given me a lot of feedback and advice and just mainly told me to show what I can do and tag along and follow him," Dudley, who has quickly established himself as an important player across 26 games, told AFL.com.au in an interview alongside Bolton in the team lecture theatre.

"Once we built more of a connection I've asked more questions, so it's been pretty special to have him give me that knowledge through the year and through the pre-season.

"He's pretty laid back and low-key, which is how all us Indigenous boys are. We're not out there and it's a connection we have straight away. That's pretty special to all of us."

Shai Bolton (left) and Isaiah Dudley with Justin Longmuir during Welcome to Country ahead of the match between Essendon and Walyalup (Fremantle) at the MCG in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

While Bolton is comfortable and talkative around his close circle, he took time to open up last year to the broader playing group at Fremantle and some teammates were hesitant to have difficult conversations with the star recruit.

That has shifted in 2026, however, with the introverted Bolton bringing more vulnerability to the team, opening up to teammates, and joining several players in taking up golf. He talks in depth about the game with his coaches and relishes direct feedback.

His impact on-field this season has been immense and was foreshadowed by co-vice-captain Caleb Serong two years ago as the club entered the 2024 Trade Period with three first-round picks.

The picks had been stockpiled courtesy of the Lachie Schutz trade to Collingwood and a pick swap with Port Adelaide, with Serong and several other players on the front foot to support the Dockers' hierarchy as soon as the opportunity to trade for Bolton came up.

While Walyalup had most roles covered on a young but talented list, there was a sense that they still needed a player who could give them a point of difference in the front half and kickstart their premiership charge.

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While that didn't play out in a 2025 season that saw him average 17.9 disposals and kick 28 goals from 23 games, Bolton's career-best form this season has been crucial to an equal club-record nine-game winning streak.

His competitive spirit has come to the fore this season, according to his coaches, and he has pushed himself to be involved in the big moments.

While some players can go into their shells after missing a shot on goal or making a mistake with the ball, Bolton's self-belief – which helps him laugh off criticism about his fashion choices in the locker room – has allowed him to bounce back quickly from missteps in games and own his next moment.

Importantly for the Dockers, he has shone deep in games and is ranked only behind Melbourne superstar Kysaiah Pickett for player ratings points in final terms this season.

Q4 Avg Club Rank AFL Rank Score Involvements 2.4 1 =2 Disposals 7.6 1 =10 Inside 50s 1.5 2 =20 Clearances 1.4 2 =20 Player Ratings 5.9 1 =2

While his attacking flair has been evident in his bursts through the middle, sidesteps at half-forward, and long-range goals, Bolton has also slotted into the Dockers' system and ranked No.5 for pressure acts and lifted his tackles to a seven-year high.

Shai Bolton tackles Isaac Quaynor during the match between Collingwood and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He ranks No.1 at the club for score involvements (8.1 a game) and No.1 for goal assists (1.3), making clear improvements this year with his ball-use, conversion, and ability to share the ball and put teammates into better positions.

"He's been very good at buying into the team defence side of things and then also using his attacking flair," one Freo football official said.

"He's found the balance between having a shot when it's time but also bringing his teammates into the game."

Edwards spent the final year of his career at Richmond effectively covering Bolton defensively so he could play on instinct but has noticed the new defensive balance in the exciting midfielder's game.

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Now a recruiter and Indigenous player development manager with Adelaide, the 37-year-old triple premiership player is still smiling as he watches his former teammate thrive in his 10th AFL season.

"I could definitely see the talent with him back then, but I didn't know how much of a calm leader he would become in such a short space of time," Edwards said.

"He's got so much footy left, so I don't think he knows exactly how big a leader he could be in the broader scheme of the AFL. He's definitely trending in that direction because of the standing he has.

"He's playing like a superstar and showing everything he's got, mixed in with his role in Fremantle's system.

"He's just grown so much and I'm just really proud of him. You look at him now and just smile."