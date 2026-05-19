Andrew McLeod, Lance Franklin and Adam Goodes. Pictures: AFL Photos

INDIGENOUS players have given so much to the game, but who is the best ever?

As the AFL celebrates Sir Doug Nicholls Round, we've taken a look at the greatest Indigenous players of all time and picked out the very best from all 18 clubs.

It was no easy task, with some clubs having had multiple Indigenous legends over the years, and some First Nations stars dominating at more than one club.

Check out our list below as we celebrate the best Indigenous players to play the game.

Learn More 02:57

ANDREW McLEOD

Champion half-back/midfielder Andrew McLeod is among the most skilful and gifted players in the game's history, playing 340 games for Adelaide and starring in back-to-back premierships in 1997-98. He became the first player in history to win consecutive Norm Smith medals and held the games record for Indigenous players for a period, while still retaining the Crows' games record. A five-time All-Australian, McLeod was incredibly durable and consistent and stands alongside the game's greats in the Indigenous Team of the Century. He famously booted seven goals in a preliminary final to spearhead the Crows into the 1998 Grand Final, but is best remembered as a creative and attacking half-back who repeatedly set up scoring chains for the Crows. A three-time club champion, he also finished runner-up in the 2001 Brownlow Medal and won that year's Leigh Matthews Trophy as the AFL Players' Association's MVP. Champion small forward Eddie Betts also produced some of his most magical football as a Crow between two stints with Carlton. – Nathan Schmook

Learn More 03:39

CHRIS JOHNSON

In a loaded field, it's hard to go past Chris Johnson. The one Fitzroy player that went to Brisbane as part of the merge that made it all the way to the premiership era, Johnson could do just about everything. He had the rare combination of skill, being one of the best kicks in the triple premiership outfit, and toughness that defined one of the greatest teams of the modern era. Starting as a clever small forward, he eventually found his way to defence, playing a part in all three premierships, being named an All-Australian twice and also captaining the club among his 205 games for Brisbane (264 for his career). Charlie Cameron is mighty close and could well pass Johnson's exploits in a couple of years, while Darryl White is also strongly in the conversation. - Michael Whiting

Chris Johnson during the round 21 match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba on August 23, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

EDDIE BETTS

Few players have lit up the imagination of Carlton fans quite like Eddie Betts. The supremely talented small forward was capable of the miraculous and the sublime, a fact that was evident when he bent through a stunning snap for his very first goal in football, only to top in a year later when he kicked an incredible effort from the boundary against Collingwood that won Goal of the Year honours. Across 218 games and 11 years with the Blues over two separate stints, Betts was also one of the side's most reliable forward options. He was named in All-Australian squads in 2011 and 2012 following 50 and 48-goal seasons, finishing his career in seventh place behind fellow greats like Stephen Kernahan and Alex Jesaulenko on the club's all-time goalkicking charts. - Riley Beveridge

Learn More 04:09

LEON DAVIS

Bobby Hill might have produced one of the most memorable games ever by a Collingwood player, which earned the 2023 Norm Smith Medal, but Leon Davis electrified Magpies supporters for more than a decade. 'Neon Leon' spent most of his career as a forward and was named All-Australian there in 2009, kicking mercurial goals from everywhere and earning Goal of the Year in 2008. But he was a highly versatile player as well and finished his 225-game career at half-back, where he was named All-Australian for a second time in his final season in 2011. - Josh Gabelich

Leon Davis celebrates a goal during the preliminary final between Collingwood and Hawthorn at the MCG in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

MICHAEL LONG

Michael Long's influence on and off the field at Essendon stands tall. The star Bomber was a brilliant wingman who had speed, skills and an aggressiveness that stood out on the field. His amazing running goal in the 1993 Grand Final was the standout moment of a game where he was named the Norm Smith medallist, and he went on to play a crucial role in the club's barnstorming 2000 premiership season, including in the Grand Final win over Melbourne. Gavin Wanganeen, his 1993 flag teammate and the Brownlow winner that year, also ranks highly for the Bombers' Indigenous greats. But Long's one-club career as well as his important work off the field in stamping out racism in the game and being a pivotal figure of the AFL makes him one of the icons of the Bombers - which has been marked with a statue outside of the club's Tullamarine headquarters. - Callum Twomey

Michael Long in action during the Qualifying Final between Essendon and West Coast at Waverley Park in 1995. Picture: AFL Photos

MICHAEL WALTERS

Drafted with pick No.53 at the end of 2008, Michael Walters is one of the AFL's greatest stories of redemption, resilience and hard work. At a crossroads in 2012 and banished from the AFL squad for not meeting fitness standards, Walters picked himself up and put together a brilliant 17-year career that saw him play 239 games as a clever and skilful half-forward/midfielder. A 2019 All-Australian and a member of the Dockers' only Grand Final team in 2013, Walters was among the most entertaining and joyful players in the Dockers' history, producing several clutch moments through his career, including match-winning scores in back-to-back Sir Doug Nicholls Round games in 2019. Captain of the Indigenous All Stars in his final season, Walters remains a role model for young Indigenous players through his work with WA Football. – Nathan Schmook

Learn More 00:54

GRAHAM 'POLLY' FARMER

'Polly' Farmer is not just Geelong's greatest-ever Indigenous player, he was a revolutionary who fundamentally altered the outlines of Australian Football. Arriving at Kardinia Park in 1962 after dominant years in the WAFL, Farmer transformed the handball from a desperate last resort into a lethal offensive weapon. His elite peripheral vision and unerring accuracy allowed the Cats to launch devastating fast breaks from the ruck. A towering figure in Geelong's 1963 premiership side, Farmer's CV is glittering: a two-time Geelong best and fairest, three-time All-Australian (carnival), and the starting ruck in the AFL Team of the Century (1996). Beyond the stats, his legacy is one of pure innovation. Farmer famously spent hours practising by handballing through car windows to perfect his aim. Today, every modern running game style owes a debt to Farmer's pioneering spirit. He remains the gold standard for rucks and an icon of Indigenous sporting excellence. - Emily Patterson

Learn More 09:28

JARROD HARBROW

The Suns have always had a wealth of Indigenous players, but Jarrod Harbrow stands head and shoulders above them all. An inaugural player for the club, Harbrow was a constant source of hope among good times and bad. A jack-in-the-box half-back, his speed and agility were a constant source of attacking rebound for teams coached by Guy McKenna, Rodney Eade and Stuart Dew. Harbrow played 192 games for the Suns, winning the 2018 best and fairest, after returning to his home state from the Western Bulldogs and he is still revered at Carrara. Steven May is also in the conversation but played his best football for Melbourne, while Harley Bennell had the potential to surpass everyone, but never quite the consistency to take the mantle. - Michael Whiting

Jarrod Harbrow during the round 12 match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at People First Stadium on June 8, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAC WILLIAMS

Zac Williams is the foundational benchmark for Indigenous excellence at Greater Western Sydney, serving as a key pillar during the club's rise. A Narrandera product and the first Giants Academy graduate to reach 100 games, Williams was a vital architect of the 'Orange Tsunami', known for his explosive speed and elite ball use off half-back. His influence peaked during the 2019 season, driving the Giants toward their maiden Grand Final. His versatility was most evident in the preliminary final against Collingwood; thrust into the midfield, he collected 25 disposals and kicked a crucial goal. Though he later moved to Carlton, Williams remains the club's Indigenous games record holder. More than just a reliable defender, he is a symbol of the Giants' successful talent pathway in southern NSW and a pioneer for First Nations athletes in the region. - Emily Patterson

Zac Williams celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round 17, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

LANCE FRANKLIN

It's hard to imagine we will ever see the likes of Lance Franklin again. One of the greatest talents to ever grace a footy field, 'Buddy' was a once-in-a-generation player, capable of pulling off the sublime and the ridiculous. Standing 199cm, Franklin was equally dangerous on the ground as he was in the air, combining exquisite skills with elite athleticism (just ask Cale Hooker). Taken with pick No.5 in the 2004 draft, the West Australian prodigy helped redefine the Hawks under Alastair Clarkson, leading the club to the 2008 premiership after booting 113 goals in a season in which he was also rewarded with the Coleman Medal and his one and only Peter Crimmins Medal. Franklin played 182 games and kicked 580 goals in brown and gold between 2005 and 2013, with his final game for the club coming in the flag triumph over Fremantle. He led the club's goalkicking on six occasions and was named in the All-Australian team four times at the Hawks. Franklin was equally destructive after crossing to Sydney on a huge nine-year, $10 million deal, finishing his career with 1066 goals - the fourth-most in VFL/AFL history - and adding two more Coleman Medals and four more All-Australian blazers to his collection. The Hawks were blessed with Indigenous talent in that golden era of the 2010s, with Cyril Rioli (189 games, 275 goals, four premierships, 2015 Norm Smith) and Shaun Burgoyne (250 games for the Hawks, 131 goals, three premierships) also among the club's greats, following in the footsteps of Chance Bateman, who became the first Indigenous player to reach 100 games at Hawthorn. - Brandon Cohen

Learn More 13:40

JEFF FARMER

Kozzy Pickett is the name that gets everyone excited today, and he may just get the chocolates by the end of his career, but as it stands Jeff Farmer is still the Demons' greatest Indigenous player. Farmer was pure highlight reel stuff, with his freakish ability to conjure goals from nowhere and his penchant for taking the odd speccy earning him the nickname 'The Wizard'. He was an All Australian, won Goal of the Year twice, topped the club's goalkicking three times and terrorised defences as one of the league's most dangerous small forwards. The year 2000 was peak Wizard - 76 goals for the year, including an eight-goal preliminary final against North to drag the Dees into the Grand Final, plus a ridiculous nine-goal half against Collingwood, another bag of eight, and two more of seven. Across 249 games and 483 goals, Farmer's legacy is firmly set. Pickett is charging, but 'The Wizard' still holds the crown. - Alison O'Connor

Learn More 03:24

DANIEL WELLS

Arriving at the club with the No.2 pick in the 2002 draft, Daniel Wells fulfilled his lofty potential across 243 games and 14 years with North Melbourne. Capable of playing just about anywhere on the field, Wells' elite athleticism was on full display when he kicked a remarkable Goal of the Year against Fremantle in 2004 having jumped, collected and kicked in the same motion to grab the ball from a ruck contest and convert. Wells had a nice blend of outside skill and inside grunt, going through the midfield to great effect in career-best 2011 and 2013 seasons. Both campaigns led to Wells securing Syd Barker Medals as the club's best and fairest, while he was also named in All-Australian squads across both seasons. Unfortunately, Wells dealt with a series of injuries late in his career but was able to then utilise his skillset across half-back and as a deep forward. - Riley Beveridge

Daniel Wells celebrates a goal against Richmond in round 11, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

GAVIN WANGANEEN

A club blessed with Indigenous stars since joining the competition, the winner here can be only Gavin Wanganeen. Despite winning a premiership, Brownlow Medal and three All-Australian jackets in his six seasons at Essendon, Wanganeen's influence with the start-up Power was just as pronounced. He was the club's first captain in the AFL, added two more AA blazers, a second place in the 2003 Brownlow and was then part of the historic 2004 flag team. He was the first Indigenous player to reach 300 games, the final 173 with Port, and was a fan favourite competition wide for his skill, versatility and combative play. Shaun Burgoyne would be a close second here, with 157 impactful games before transferring to Hawthorn to add three premierships to the one he won under Mark Williams, while his brother Peter Burgoyne was an underrated star of the Power's flag era, playing 240 impactful games and earning a spot in the Indigenous Team of the Century. - Michael Whiting

Gavin Wanganeen during the round 17 match between Port Adelaide and Brisbane at the Gabba on July 26, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

MAURICE RIOLI SNR

The Darwin star made his name in Western Australia, winning the Simpson Medal as best-afield in the 1980 and 1981 Grand Finals, playing for South Fremantle. With that lofty reputation, he became Richmond's star recruit and made an impact from the get-go. Playing 118 VFL games, the midfielder's smarts and skills saw him win the Jack Dyer Medal as the Tigers' best and fairest in his first two seasons at the club, one of which came in a losing Grand Final season. Rioli also became the first Indigenous man and first player from a losing side to win the Norm Smith Medal in 1982. Special mention to triple-premiership star Shane Edwards, who recorded the fourth-most games for Richmond and served as acting captain on a handful of occasions during the club's most recent golden era. – Sarah Black

Learn More 03:06

NICKY WINMAR

One of St Kilda's greatest ever players, Nicky Winmar's footballing legacy is only rivalled by the cultural impact of his 1993 stance against racism. Lightning quick with pinpoint disposal and an ability to soar for eye-catching marks, Winmar was as watchable as they come. A two-time All Australian, member of the Australian Football Hall of Fame and a member of the Indigenous Team of the Century, Winmar was one of several St Kilda cult figures to emerge in the 1990s and combined with Tony Lockett to form a terrifying combination up forward. In 1997, Winmar became the first Indigenous player to play 200 V/AFL games, playing a total of 230 games and kicking 283 goals for the Saints. Not only a prodigiously talented footballer, Winmar's 'I'm black and I'm proud' statement at Victoria Park has ensured his legacy as one of Australian Football's most influential Indigenous figures. The image of Winmar lifting his guernsey and pointing to his skin in response to racist taunts from the crowd has become a truly iconic symbol of Indigenous pride not only in footy but in Australian culture and society. - Sophie Welsh

Learn More 04:31

ADAM GOODES

Adam Goodes is the definitive icon of the Swans, a dual premiership hero whose versatility redefined the modern utility. Over a club-record 372 games, Goodes conquered every area of the ground, winning his first Brownlow Medal as a mobile ruck in 2003 and a second as an explosive midfielder in 2006. His status as a four-time All-Australian reflects a career defined by elite durability and skill. Goodes' journey was intrinsically linked with Michael O'Loughlin and their partnership was the heartbeat of the drought-breaking 2005 flag. While O'Loughlin provided the spark up forward, Lance Franklin later arrived to extend the club's proud Indigenous legacy. Though Franklin became a Sydney legend, his most transformative impact occurred at Hawthorn, where he kicked 580 goals and secured two premierships. Together, these champions solidified Sydney's status as a modern powerhouse and a celebrated home for First Nations brilliance. - Emily Patterson

Learn More 04:21

PETER MATERA

Peter Matera is the star of one of West Coast's most iconic moments after he "set sail for home" from 55m to kick one of his five goals from the wing in an incredible 1992 Grand Final performance. The champion wingman and Norm Smith medallist played 253 games for the Eagles in a career that saw him named All Australian five times. A strong and balanced speedster who loved to run with the ball and bounce in his prime, Matera was crucial to the Eagles' success under Mick Malthouse in the 1990s, finishing runner-up in the Brownlow Medal in 1994 as the club won its second premiership. A legendary figure in WA football and West Coast history, he is a member of the Australian Football Hall of Fame and Indigenous Team of the Century. Sublimely skilled forward/midfielder Chris Lewis is another significant figure in the Eagles history and was an inaugural inductee in the club's Hall of Fame. – Nathan Schmook

Learn More 03:37

MICHAEL McLEAN

While the man known as 'Magic' won two best-and-fairests at Brisbane, he played more than half of his 183 games at the Bulldogs after moving south from Darwin. McLean kicked 23 goals in 95 games for Footscray, including its run to a preliminary final in 1985, earning All-Australian selection in 1988 before moving onto the Bears. A member of the Indigenous Team of the Century, McLean's brilliance on the field is matched by his legacy off it, which is defined by his leadership in helping drive the development of the AFL's groundbreaking Anti-Vilification Policy. Lindsay Gilbee also deserves a mention here; years after his stellar 206-game career at the Dogs came to an end, Gilbee stumbled across his Indigenous ancestry following the passing of his grandmother and he's since embraced his heritage, including helping to design the club's Indigenous guernsey. - Martin Smith