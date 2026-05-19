GWS has rebuilt its contested game into a strength, but a risky, turnover-prone ball movement style is undoing a lot of the good work

Connor Idun is tackled by Milan Murdock during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN RECENT years, a trip to Geelong has been the perfect circuit-breaker for Greater Western Sydney.

The Giants have routinely found their form down at the Cattery, using three close, thrilling wins to jump-start their campaign. They won by seven points in round 11, 2023, followed by four-point wins in round 11, 2024 and round nine, 2025.

The side's repeat ability to recover from a slow start to the season aligns with their track record under coach Adam Kingsley. In three of his four years at the helm, the Giants have successfully found their footing, kicked into gear, and steadied for a finals run.

But they can't rely on that fixture quirk this year, as they face the Cats just once - at home in round 18, and by mid-July, it will likely be too late.

While the Giants historically recover from their slow starts, data shows this 2026 slump is fundamentally different - and it isn't because of a lack of effort.

Recognising that past slumps were caused by getting bullied on the inside, GWS has completely transformed its contested game. After ranking a lowly 13th in the first half of the 2023 and 2025 seasons, the Giants have surged to become the No.1 groundball team in the League (+13.6) and now rank sixth for contested possessions (+4.4).

Toby Greene contests the ball against Bailey Williams and Elliot Yeo during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The numbers from Champion Data show the Giants are playing with hunger, sharpness, and clean hands at the source, ensuring they are no longer physically bullied in the midfield.

To back up this inside dominance, Kingsley has taken a gamble by forcing the ball through the middle of the ground to kick-start their scoring. When it works, it is the most lethal transition football they have played during his time as coach.

The Giants now reject the safe boundary line, attacking the central corridor from defence 24.8 per cent of the time - the second-highest rate in the League. This allows them to rank third in the competition at transitioning from defence to inside-50 (27.5 per cent) and convert those chains into scores 11.9 per cent of the time, a peak efficiency under Kingsley.

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But when this gamble fails, the results are disastrous. The Giants have a major skill crisis on the outside, relying far too much on handballs instead of kicking. With a low kick-to-handball ratio of 1.18, they are the second-most handball-heavy team in the League.

While trying to carve opponents up by hand gains them massive territory - ranking fourth with 466 handball metres gained - it has become a massive liability.

By forcing short, sideways handballs through the middle, GWS is constantly getting trapped deep, ranking sixth for defensive-half turnovers (43.3 per game) and fifth (36.6) in the midfield.

Making matters worse, their signature defensive pressure has dropped off. Once a top-six strength that peaked at a pressure rating of 192 in late 2024, it has fallen to 11th (173) in 2026.

Lachie Whitfield handpasses the ball during the match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Without that high-level pressure to back it up, overplaying the ball in the back half is giving opponents an easy path to goal. This combination has dropped the Giants to a -10.9 turnover differential this year, which slips to -24 in losses.

The contradiction is that GWS is doing the hard work to win the footy, only to quickly give that advantage away.

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Kingsley must fix this tactical identity crisis as they approach mid-season, or the Giants' finals hopes will be dead in the water. The upcoming month is critical; a season-defining four-game stretch against Brisbane (H), Melbourne (A), St Kilda (A), and Carlton (H) - which includes a trip to Alice Springs - awaits.

Going 3-1 through this stretch would provide the perfect launching pad for a surge, especially with winnable secondary fixtures against Essendon and Waalitj Marawar still to come.

While history shows it has been tough for teams sitting 13th or 14th after round 10 to clear a path to the finals, it is far from impossible - especially with the new wildcard system rewarding a top-10 finish.

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Sitting 13th with a 4-6 record, the Giants can find plenty of hope in the record books. Over the last two decades, seven teams in this exact position launched late-season surges to finish ninth or 10th. Under the old rules, they narrowly missed out on September, but today, that would be enough to secure a wildcard spot.

Even better for the Giants, two teams managed to go all the way from 13th to the traditional top eight: Richmond in 2014 and the Western Bulldogs in 2019.

With a top-10 finish now keeping the Giants' season afloat, Kinglsey's men have a very realistic target to chase.

Giants' strengths

2023 (rounds 0-12) 2025 (rounds 0-12) 2026 season (current) AFL rank (2026) Groundball Differential -1.2 -2.0 +13.6 No.1 Contested Possession Differential -5.2 -6.8 +4.4 No.6 D50-to-Inside 50 Scoring Efficiency 10.2% 11.5% 11.9% No.3

Giants' flaws