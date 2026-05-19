Scott Pendlebury in his 433 milestone jumper ahead in the week leading up to his milestone match at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

A BLOCKBUSTER in Tasmania launches the second week of Sir Doug Nicholls Round before attention turns to the latest edition of Dreamtime at the 'G with both Richmond and Essendon desperate for a win.

Top-four hopefuls Hawthorn and Adelaide meet on Thursday night but it is hard to go past Geelong hosting early pacesetter Sydney on Saturday as the match of the round.

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The focus will shift to Collingwood and Waalitj Marawar the same afternoon with a bumper crowd to descend on the MCG and be part of history as Scott Pendlebury breaks the record for VFL/AFL games played.

Here is what to look out for across round 11, as well as a tip for each match.

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Hawthorn v Kuwarna, UTAS Stadium

Thursday, May 21, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 14.17 (101) d Kuwarna 10.7 (67), SF 2025

What it means

Hawthorn (6-1-3) will hear alarm bells starting to ring as back-to-back defeats to Fremantle and now Narrm have followed a draw, with its inability to slow the opposition scoring from stoppages a mounting concern. The Hawks are still missing some key weapons but can be buoyed by returning to the fortress of their home away from home where they have won 12 in a row by an average 38 points.

Kuwarna (6-4) finally flicked the switch on its season and unleashed a 10-goal blitz to blow away North Melbourne for its fifth win in six matches. The Crows can expect a tougher test against the rebounding Hawks who have mostly had a stranglehold on them for more than a decade, though their three clashes in Launceston over the past five years have each been decided by a mere three points.

Game shapers

Nick Watson has only grown in importance for the Hawks as his side endures a few tough weeks as the 21-year-old returns to his more familiar role in the attacking half after spending more time in the midfield. The livewire remains a goalkicking threat as the Hawks' potency in attack has been blunted in recent weeks and he stands tall among the key forwards for 26 majors this season.

Rory Laird is often able to fly under the radar these days as the Crows make the most of the veteran's versatility while others step into the midfield. The 32-year-old has turned back the clock since a brief stint on the sidelines earlier in the year as he continues to find plenty of the ball with 23.8 disposals while his run and carry are especially important for the Crows coming out of defence.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 11 points

Nick Watson during the round 10 match between Hawthorn and Narrm (Melbourne) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Essendon, MCG

Friday, May 22, 7.45pm AEST

Last time: Richmond 6.10 (46) d Essendon 4.13 (37), R18 2025

What it means

Richmond (1-9) did as much as it could to give St Kilda a scare before being overwhelmed at the stoppages at the same time as its injury list grew even longer. The decimated Tigers are unlikely to be able to call on many reinforcements but have shown across late last year and this season that they can rise to the challenge against sides at a similar level when facing the Eagles and Bombers.

Essendon (1-9) barely gave a whimper while being steamrolled by Walyalup before the main break even as it lost for a 22nd time in 23 matches since the Dreamtime at the ‘G clash last year. The young Bombers now face a fresh challenge over the next three weeks beyond needing to snap that horror streak, as there will be no room for excuses in a run of matches against the Tigers, Eagles and Blues.

Game shapers

Jayden Short has turned much of his focus towards a new role in guiding the young Tigers while the dual premiership player becomes increasingly critical to their ball movement coming out of the back half. The 30-year-old's experience and consistency have been invaluable as he is averaging a career-high 25.2 disposals as well as five rebounds a game on the way to reaching 200 matches this week.

Sullivan Robey is giving Bombers fans a reason to tune in as the 18-year-old gives an exciting glimpse into their future while at the same time being one of too few players to battle hard week-to-week. The midfielder has only played six matches but is already on track to soon be among his side's top talents and enjoyed his best game yet with 22 disposals and two goals in the loss to the Dockers.

Early tip: Essendon by nine points

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Walyalup v Euro-Yroke, Optus Stadium

Friday, May 22, 6.30pm AWST

Last time: Walyalup 11.15 (81) d Euro-Yroke 9.15 (69), R16 2025

What it means

Walyalup (9-1) blew away Essendon in a first-half blitz even without hitting top gear to win a ninth consecutive match for just the third time in history. The Dockers can now set a new benchmark for the club with a 10th win on the trot as their defence remains the stingiest in the competition and their scoring has hit triple figures three times in four matches.

Euro-Yroke (5-5) eased to a win against the injury-ravaged Richmond to even its win-loss record ahead of more challenging clashes with top-four contenders Walyalup, Hawthorn and Sydney. The Saints can enter that run of matches with reason to believe they can make a statement as their growing onball brigade has only been beaten in the clearance battle once - by the Lions - this year.

Game shapers

Patrick Voss has been as entertaining as he is effective around goal since bursting on to the scene as a lively weapon in the Dockers' three-pronged attack. The 22-year-old had failed to hit the same heights this season before returning to form with five goals – including four in the second term – and as many fiery celebrations against a Bombers outfit that delisted him after two years without a game.

Mattaes Phillipou has often shown glimpses of his talents across his first four seasons with the Saints but has too rarely been able to have the impact he would like due to fitness and form issues. But the 21-year-old might just be ready to explode as he spends more time in attack rather than the midfield where his long kicking for goal becomes a weapon for the Saints' forward group.

Early tip: Walyalup by 21 points

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North Melbourne v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, May 23, 1.15pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 21.15 (141) d North Melbourne 13.11 (89), R5 2025

What it means

North Melbourne (4-6) wound back the clock in the worst possible way as it failed to show up at a venue where it is yet to taste success and suffered a ninth straight defeat to Adelaide. The Kangaroos paid a heavy price for a one-quarter fade out for the third time this year and still need to prove they can compete from start to finish when they come up against sides sitting beyond the bottom four.

Gold Coast (7-3) continued its dream run at its home away from home as it held off a fast-finishing Yartapuulti to make it two wins from as many matches this year in Darwin and 10 in a row at the venue. The Suns will be wary of how they recover from back-to-back games in the hot and humid conditions after losing the game immediately after the double-header twice in the past three years.

Game shapers

Colby McKercher has all the attributes to be one of the Kangaroos' most impactful players with his pace and silky left-foot kicking often the key to turning defence into attack as he reaches 50 matches. The 21-year-old has been bringing those weapons into the midfield more in recent weeks as the Roos look to get the ball in his hands especially when kicking into the forward half.

Bodhi Uwland does not always get the recognition he deserves even as he averages career-highs for 25.3 disposals and 4.1 rebounds after building his game in the Suns' defence but now also having more impact up the field. The 22-year-old put all his talents on show in the gritty win over the Power as he hit a personal best with 31 disposals while also adding a rare but classy goal.

Early tip: Gold Coast by four points

Bodhi Uwland during the R9 match between Gold Coast and St Kilda at TIO Stadium on May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Sydney, GMHBA Stadium

Saturday, May 23, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 16.15 (111) d Sydney 10.8 (68), R23 2025

What it means

Geelong (7-3) made a statement as it put the side that thumped it in the Grand Final last year to the sword for a dominant victory over Brisbane on the reigning premiers' home turf. The Cats now have an opportunity to show that they are again among the leading contenders as they host the Swans at their own fortress just as cracks have started to appear for the ladder leaders.

Sydney (9-1) pulled off a heist against Collingwood as it gave up a headstart and only took command of the game when its injury-plagued opponents were undersized and undermanned. The Swans have had to find new ways to play as the opposition looks to slow their dash and dare through the corridor and will now be on unfamiliar ground at a venue where they have faced the Cats once in seven years.

Game shapers

Shaun Mannagh hit a speed bump earlier in the season as he had next to no impact on back-to-back matches and was at risk of losing his place in the Cats side. But the mature-age recruit has since turned his form around and produced a game for the ages with five goals – including three in the third term to break the contest open – from 30 disposals that sparked the Cats' win over the Lions.

Nick Blakey has long been a fan favourite for the Swans but is now just as much the poster boy for the way that the ladder leaders play. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 26.3 disposals as the Swans look to get the ball in his hands to take off on blistering runs that are highlighted by also producing personal bests at each end of the ground with seven rebounds and 4.9 inside 50s a game.

Early tip: Geelong by seven points

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Collingwood v Waalitj Marawar, MCG

Saturday, May 23, 4.35pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 13.10 (88) d Waalitj Marawar 8.11 (59), R16 2025

What it means

Collingwood (4-1-5) has continued to impress against the leading sides without claiming a scalp after adding a narrow loss to Sydney to an earlier nailbiter against Walyalup and draw with Hawthorn. The Magpies are on the brink of an injury crisis but have shown they can still shine when they are a class above their opponents, and will be riding a wave of emotion in Scott Pendlebury's milestone match.

Waalitj Marawar (3-7) turned form on its head as it snapped a six-match losing streak that had included some horror defeats to stun Greater Western Sydney for just its fourth victory in one-and-a-half years. The Eagles still need to reduce the chasm between their best and their worst but have shown this year that when they are switched on they have the talent that could spoil the Pies' party.

Game shapers

Scott Pendlebury has earned enough plaudits and accolades since making his debut almost 20 years ago but will claim another slice of history as he becomes the first player to reach 433 VFL/AFL matches. The 38-year-old is not just limping to the finish line as he remains critical to the Magpies' hopes of remaining in finals contention and perhaps a flag that would cap a celebrated career.

Harley Reid has rarely shied away from the spotlight since joining the Eagles as the No.1 pick in the 2023 draft and has made an immediate impact with his ferocious attack on the ball. The 21-year-old enjoyed the best game of his flourishing career to inspire the Eagles to a shock win over the Giants with 34 disposals, 10 clearances and 10 score involvements as he hits 50 matches in red-hot form.

Early tip: Collingwood by 33 points

Scott Pendlebury in his 433 milestone jumper at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Yartapuulti v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, May 23, 7.05pm ACST

Last time: Carlton 18.10 (118) d Yartapuulti 9.10 (64), R23 2025

What it means

Yartapuulti (3-7) lost few admirers as it gave Gold Coast a scare before fading late in steamy conditions for a fifth defeat in six games that have come by an average nine points. The time has come for the Power to turn promising performances into wins and they should appreciate hosting a Blues outfit they have beaten in five of six matches at Adelaide Oval by an average 71 points.

Carlton (2-8) made the most of the new coach bounce to give Josh Fraser a first taste of success and bring some joy to the embattled club with a win over the Western Bulldogs. The Blues flipped the script to storm home in the second half but it was a more familiar dominance at stoppages that set up the victory and should give reason to believe their onball brigade can outmuscle the Power.

Game shapers

Zak Butters has only got better since stepping in to take on the responsibility of the Power captaincy with Connor Rozee sidelined and with his own future under a cloud with a huge contract call still to make. The 25-year-old is averaging career-highs for 31 disposals and 5.7 clearances though would want to add more goals to his game as he reaches 150 matches.

Harry McKay has been forced to carry a heavier burden this season in the absence of Charlie Curnow but has shown signs of lifting the weight from his shoulders in back-to-back games. The 28-year-old has booted five goals in two weeks but more importantly played with an air of authority and stood tall when the game was on the line in the win over the Dogs as he hits 150 matches.

Early tip: Yartapuulti by 14 points

Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's game against Hawthorn in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane, Engie Stadium

Sunday, May 24, 12.30pm AEST

Last time: GWS 17.5 (107) d Brisbane 13.18 (96), R14 2025

What it means

GWS (4-6) had been given an out and allowed to tread water while waiting for key players to return from injury but now finds its season hanging by a thread after a shock defeat to Waalitj Marawar. The Giants failed to make the most of their early dominance before being overpowered and overrun and now have little margin for error as they face the Lions then the in-form Demons before a bye.

Brisbane (6-4) has credits in the bank from timing its run towards finals to near-perfection in recent seasons but will need to get moving soon if it is to stay in touch with the pacesetters. The Lions added a loss to the Cats to earlier defeats to the Swans and Demons, as they are yet to beat a side currently sitting above them this year while their midfield is increasingly looking out of sorts.

Game shapers

Harvey Thomas has been a shining light even as the Giants' season has begun to unravel while adding more strings to his bow in his role on the wing. The 20-year-old is averaging a career-high 20.9 disposals and impressed as one of few Giants to fight out the game in the humiliating defeat to the Eagles as he gathered 10 tackles and five clearances, and kicked a goal, alongside 25 disposals.

Charlie Cameron is playing like he has a point to prove after an underwhelming season that was partly papered over by the crafty forward's starring role in the Lions' Grand Final triumph. The 31-year-old has revved back to form with 23 goals this season including three in the defeat to the Cats, and sits behind only Hawks' gun Nick Watson for majors from small forwards this year.

Early tip: Brisbane by 27 points

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Western Bulldogs v Narrm, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, May 24, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 15.15 (105) d Narrm 15.9 (99), R22 2025

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (5-5) have seen a season that started with four consecutive victories quickly collapse over the past month with problems exposed in both defence and attack. The Dogs have been challenged by an injury crisis but hit a new low with a defeat to the emotion-charged Blues and must now turn their form around against the red-hot Demons before facing the Pies, Hawks and Crows.

Narrm (7-3) continued its rapid rebound when adding the highly-fancied Hawthorn to the list of finals contenders it has knocked off along with Gold Coast and Brisbane. The Demons are making the most of playing with newfound freedom and flair as they challenge top sides but after their blemish against the Bombers will be wary of another slip-up against a Dogs outfit with their back to the wall.

Game shapers

Ryley Sanders has been one of the few positives during a dire month for the Bulldogs as he spends more time in the engine room with several teammates including Tom Liberatore sidelined. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 26 disposals with the majority of those on the outside and uncontested while also having the balance to contribute at the coalface with 4.4 clearances a game.

Tom Sparrow has been handed more midfield minutes since the departure of a pair of favourite sons and is now grasping the opportunity with both hands. The 25-year-old has been a key to the Demons' resurgence and is averaging career-highs for 20.3 disposals and 4.9 clearances a game while enjoying the side's new run-and-gun style ahead of a big contract call.

Early tip: Narrm by 17 points