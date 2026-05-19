Damien Hardwick during the match between Gold Coast and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at TIO Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU DON'T have to look too hard to figure out where Gold Coast's improvement has come from over the past three weeks.

Following a four-week stretch in which it conceded 100 points or more in each match, the Suns have tightened up defensively.

In wins over Greater Western Sydney, St Kilda and Yartapuulti, they have given up 63, 60 and 73 points respectively to now be ranked fifth in the competition for points conceded.

Although the quality of opposition – currently 13th, ninth and 14th on the ladder – might have something to do with it, the tightening has coincided with coach Damien Hardwick settling his team down positionally.

Wil Powell has gone from the midfield and returned to his usual post as a half-back, while Mac Andrew has also settled into the defensive 50 after a short fling in the front half.

"We've really turned around since the Hawthorn game (in round seven)," Powell said on Tuesday afternoon.

"Defensively, as a whole team and unit, we look so much more set, and that gives us a great base to offensively play as well.

"Where we tinkered with a few things defensively it's really set us up for a good backend of the year."

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Gold Coast has an ideal balance with Sam Collins, Oscar Adams, Bodhi Uwland and Powell slightly more defensive minded, and Mac Andrew, John Noble, Daniel Rioli and Joel Jeffrey all having an offensive leaning.

Defenders were the top three vote-getters in each of the wins in Darwin, so dominant was that part of the ground.

Not only did they keep the opposition quiet, but against the Saints Noble and Rioli kicked goals, with Noble, Uwland and Jeffrey all kicking truly against the Power.

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"Dan Rioli has probably had his best six weeks in Suns colours," Powell said.

"He's working so hard. He's worked on his defence and that just let him play offensively as well.

"(Bodhi) is taking teams by surprise as well because he is such an elite ball user.

"He's more known for his body work and his strong aerial game, but when he has the ball in his hands, he's a massive threat for us.

"We just have such a great mix of defence and offence in our back seven."