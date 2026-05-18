Karl Amon and Hawthorn players after their loss to Narrm in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings, which relate specifically to the topics, are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we look at how Geelong snared the draft steal of the century, praise a Port Adelaide star amid his contract call, delve into a Greater Western Sydney team in transition, and put the spotlight on North Melbourne after Adelaide's devastating second-quarter performance on Saturday.

Kuwarna's second quarter was the biggest sign yet that Matthew Nicks' side can still turn it on and play some of the best attacking footy in the competition. As well as 10 consecutive goals, the Crows also had 74 more disposals, 17 more tackles, 32 more marks and 21 more contested possessions than North Melbourne, as well as producing a remarkable pressure rating of 254. As good as the Crows have looked in a long, long time.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Chris Fagan put Thursday night's defeat down to a "hunger" issue, which sounds about right. They've looked OK, without ever looking great, all season. But they've got the runs on the board when it matters to suggest we shouldn't read too much into the 41-point loss.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Perhaps not the accolade you want, but Patrick Cripps has an outstanding record in dragging Carlton back after a coach sacking. The Blues warrior had 25 disposals and nine clearances against Sydney the week after Mick Malthouse departed in 2015, 38 disposals and four goals against Brisbane the week after Brendon Bolton left in 2019, 30 disposals and three goals against Richmond after Michael Voss replaced David Teague for 2022, then racked up 29 disposals and two goals to go with 17 contested possessions and eight clearances against the Dogs after Voss left his post last Tuesday.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Could make the argument that, record or not, Scott Pendlebury wouldn't have played Hawthorn off a five-day break anyway. Or Sydney off a six-day break into an interstate trip for that matter. What's less of a debate is how important he still is to this Collingwood team, even at 38 years of age and heading into his 433rd game. The Pies should really be playing finals, and they'll need to keep managing him to ensure he's there in September.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Too much is being left to Essendon's youngsters right now, and its first-year players in particular. It's an indictment on this side's leaders that the Bombers looked a worse team without Dyson Sharp's contest work in the middle on Sunday and relied on Sullivan Robey's 22 disposals and two goals to eventually help get them back on track in the second half.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

You reckon Patrick Voss enjoyed that? Delisted by Essendon in 2023 after two years without a game, then five goals against the Bombers on Sunday. A good way to kickstart what has been an indifferent season so far for the Dockers' barometer.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

There were 586 players selected at the national draft between the moment Shaun Mannagh was first eligible to when Geelong finally called his name, aged 26 in 2023. It seems crazy to think about now. Five goals, three goal assists and 14 score involvements from his 30 disposals on Thursday night. A terrific footballer in a superb system.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Jed Walter gave Gold Coast, and a few rival clubs, a fair bit to think about on Friday night. Three goals, including two that stemmed from the type of ground-level work that had recruiters excited in his draft year. There's a real chance for the club's Academy graduate to cement his place in the forward line with Ethan Read and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan both sidelined.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

This suddenly feels like a club in transition. The chief executive leaving, question marks lingering around the captain's future, a huge injury list, sluggish performances. It all culminated in Sunday's defeat to an ordinary Eagles side. Alarm bells ringing at 4-6, despite Adam Kingsley's continued belief that the tide will eventually turn.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

It was a worry when Hawthorn finished the last quarter -20 from stoppage scores in last week's defeat to Fremantle. It became a blaring alarm in Sam Mitchell's coaches' box after it went -42 from stoppage scores against Melbourne on Saturday. A few question marks remain over the Hawks' undermanned midfield.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Only eight players remain in the battle to kick a goal in every single match this season. Mitch Georgiades, Ben King, Aaron Naughton, Jake Waterman, Nick Watson, Paul Curtis and Corey Durdin are joined by ... Harry Sharp? Had kicked only 10 goals in his career before this season and has now become not only a critical structural piece in Steven King's side, but also someone who consistently hits the scoreboard. Flying under the radar.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Individual quarters are killing North Melbourne and killing the football public's belief in North Melbourne. The second term, where the Kangas conceded 10 unanswered Crows goals, was abysmal. Just as bad as the third term against the Eagles, where they shipped eight goals. Or the last quarter against the Cats, where they let through nine.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

A shoutout to Zak Butters and his continued ability to perform under the constant spotlight of his contract situation. With 35 disposals and nine clearances, he was the highest rated player against Gold Coast on Friday night. According to Champion Data, it also meant Butters became the first player on record to finish in the top five rated players on the ground in each of his first 10 matches of a season. Incredible for a player in a 3-7 team.

Urgency Index: Flying.

It's going to be a big couple of weeks for some players in Richmond's successful VFL program. First, there's the extraordinary possibility of being called up at AFL level after the club's injury list stretched further with Campbell Gray (hamstring), Sam Cumming (calf), Steely Green (thumb) and Luke Trainor (thumb) going down on Sunday. Then, there's the chance of winning a spot elsewhere in next week's Mid-Season Rookie Draft. A number of VFL Tigers – including Sam Toner, Dan Lowther, Mutaz El Nour and Zaydyn Lockwood among others – have drawn interest ahead of the draft on Tuesday week.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Hugo Garcia might be the most improved player in the game. Another huge performance on Sunday with 25 disposals, two goals and three goal assists to go with 10 clearances and seven tackles. Has become one of the best in and under midfielders in the competition, but importantly has also added scoreboard impact to his game across 2026.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Another week, another win. It might have only been by a kick, but this one was just as convincing in that Collingwood took away Sydney's biggest strength – the corridor – and yet still found an avenue to victory. Saturday's clash against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium is looming as a must-watch contest. Might be the biggest test the Swans have faced yet.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Good grief, Harley Reid. He's having a terrific season, but this was the best performance of his young career to date. Finished with 34 disposals and two goals, but it was the last quarter where Reid brought out every tool in his kit bag. Had 10 disposals, eight contested possessions, six tackles and five clearances in the final term alone, willing the Eagles to an upset victory over the Giants in a way few others in the competition can.

Urgency Index: Flying.

This was as lethargic as the Western Bulldogs, or just about any side, has been all season. It was typified by the last-quarter performance, where Luke Beveridge's side managed just four inside-50s for the entire term. At the other end, a downtrodden Carlton team on a seven-match losing streak kicked five straight goals to run away with it.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

FOOTY ASIDE ...

Wouldn't have thought many were pegging Aaron Rai as the PGA Championship winner before this weekend. The tricky pin placements at Aronimink led to a cluttered leaderboard, but the Englishman played the conditions better than anyone. Hung tough with three rounds of good golf, then made his move on Sunday with a great one. Love a player with quirks and the double-gloved, iron-covered Rai has plenty of them.

Urgency Index: Flying.