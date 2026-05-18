Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A ROUND full of interesting scores, from Bailey Smith and Brodie Grundy going 150-plus to trade in targets such as Lachie Whitfield dropping their lowest score of the season, The Traders have some stories to tell.

The haves and have nots in Fantasy show a divide. Paying up for Smith and Grundy is the way to go if you want to enjoy the weekend.

Trading over the next fortnight can be tricky. The five-round bye period means that anyone that we trade into will have a rest at some stage over the next few weeks.

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Grabbing the cash cows coming through seems to be a play. Jack Ison, Charlie Banfield and Harrison Oliver are the most popular rookie-priced players being selected this week.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie share their bye round trading strategy and look ahead to a busy couple of weeks in Fantasy-land.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 – The Traders’ round 10 scores.

8:50 – Crypto.com Trade of the Week

11:50 – Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

14:15 – News of the week.

17:40 – Tag Watch

20:40 – Possible position additions.

23:50 – Bye round planning and trading.

35:10 – Round 11 trade targets.

50:30 – Most traded and The Traders’ early moves.

53:30 – Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.