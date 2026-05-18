Callum Ah Chee is ready to make his mark for the Crows after a tough injury run

Callum Ah Chee in action during Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

KUWARNA recruit Callum Ah Chee is confident a rotten run of hamstring injuries is over as he sets sights on a comeback.

Ah Chee hasn't featured in the AFL for two months but is pressing for selection for Thursday night's clash against Hawthorn.

The utility, who joined the Crows at the end of last season after winning two premierships with Brisbane, has been sidelined since tearing a hamstring in round two.

He also strained a hamstring in February when playing for Western Australia against Victoria in AAMI AFL Origin.

"It has been frustrating," Ah Chee told reporters on Monday.

"Obviously I wanted to come here and show what I'm capable of and it has been a little bit up and down with the hamstrings.

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"But that's for me to work through ... I would have loved to be on the park but I'm looking forward to getting back out there now and putting all that behind me."

Ah Chee returned in state league ranks on May 9 but the SANFL had a bye last weekend because of a representative match against WA.

"It would have probably been nice to get another SANFL game in," Ah Chee said.

"But we had a really good training session on Friday with the boys and I got a lot out of that so I'm confident in the body of work I have put in now."

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The Crows hold eighth spot after five wins in their past six games and have a bye after travelling to Launceston to play the sixth-placed Hawks, who suffered a 39-point loss to Narrm on Saturday.

"It would be a massive, massive win," Ah Chee said.

"We're really starting to build our brand of footy ... it would be great to go get a win away, and then come back and rest up afterwards heading into the bye.

"It's not going to be easy. They're obviously coming off the back of a loss and looking to bounce back, so it's going to be a tough contest."