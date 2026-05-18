The coaches' votes for the round 10 games are in

Brodie Grundy and Dan McStay grapple in the ruck during round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY ruck Brodie Grundy has moved into the top five in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award, while Nick Daicos has moved five votes clear at the top of the standings.

Grundy was one of five players to earn a perfect 10 votes in round 10, grabbing the full votes from the coaches for his dominate display against Collingwood on Friday night.

The other players to get 10 votes in round 10 were Kuwarna's Shaun Mannagh, Adelaide's Jordan Dawson, Euro-Yroke's Hugo Garcia and Waalitj Marawar's Harley Reid.

The coaches were split in Walyalup's win over Essendon, with Murphy Reid, Shai Bolton and Patrick Voss getting eight votes each, while John Noble and Bodhi Uwland picked up eight each in Gold Coast's win over Yartapuulti.

Learn More 18:27

Daniel Turner (nine votes) and Max Gawn (eight) led the way for Narrm in its win over Hawthorn, while Patrick Cripps (nine) and Ollie Florent (eight) were the best in Carlton's win over the Western Bulldogs.

Daicos picked up five votes in the Magpies' loss at the SCG, with no other members of the top five polling in round 10.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Brisbane v Geelong

10 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

7 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

2 Oisin Mullin (GEEL)

2 Shannon Neale (GEEL)

1 Levi Ashcroft (BL)

1 Charlie Cameron (BL)

Sydney v Collingwood

10 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

8 Nick Blakey (SYD)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

4 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

2 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

1 Justin McInerney (SYD)

Gold Coast v Yartapuulti

8 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)

8 John Noble (GCFC)

6 Sam Collins (GCFC)

6 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

1 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

1 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

Kuwarna v North Melbourne

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

7 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

4 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

4 Rory Laird (ADEL)

3 Lachlan McAndrew (ADEL)

1 James Peatling (ADEL)

1 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

Narrm v Hawthorn

9 Daniel Turner (MELB)

8 Max Gawn (MELB)

7 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

4 Kade Chandler (MELB)

2 Dylan Moore (HAW)

Carlton v Western Bulldogs

9 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 Oliver Florent (CARL)

7 Matt Carroll (CARL)

2 Jagga Smith (CARL)

2 Bailey Dale (WB)

1 Aaron Naughton (WB)

1 Lachie Cowan (CARL)

Essendon v Walyalup

8 Murphy Reid (FRE)

8 Shai Bolton (FRE)

8 Patrick Voss (FRE)

3 Caleb Serong (FRE)

3 Karl Worner (FRE)

Euro-Yroke v Richmond

10 Hugo Garcia (STK)

8 Max Hall (STK)

5 Jack Sinclair (STK)

3 Tom De Koning (STK)

2 Sam Flanders (STK)

1 Jack Macrae (STK)

1 Darcy Wilson (STK)

Waalitj Marawar v Greater Western Sydney

10 Harley Reid (WCE)

8 Bailey J Williams (WCE)

6 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

4 Tim Kelly (WCE)

1 Brady Hough (WCE)

1 Harvey Thomas (GWS)

LEADERBOARD

55 Nick Daicos COLL

50 Marcus Bontempelli WB

50 Zak Butters PORT

45 Luke Jackson FRE

44 Brodie Grundy SYD

43 Shai Bolton FRE

43 Bailey Smith GEEL

41 Max Holmes GEEL

39 Max Gawn MELB

39 Isaac Heeney SYD

38 Lachie Neale BL

38 Christian Petracca GCFC