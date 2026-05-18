Brodie Grundy (left) and Oscar Steene grapple in the ruck during round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae kept his cards close to his chest regarding his boundary-line exchange with Brodie Grundy during the Swans' six-point victory over the Magpies on Friday night.

"I would love to be able to share, but I can't share exactly what I said to him," McRae said post-match.

NEWS
Coaches' votes, R10: Five perfect 10s, Pies star re-takes the lead

"It was all respectful, trust me, and I've got great respect for him ... there was nothing untoward."

But while the coach remained tight-lipped, nobody told Grundy he had to keep the secret.

"He just said, 'Good day, old mate'," Grundy told media in the rooms after the game.

"He's bugged up. He can be a bit quirky at times, Craig. So, it's a bit like, 'Hello'. 

01:42

Ruck beast Grundy storms to Goodes-O’Loughlin Medal

Brodie Grundy monstered the ruck and spearheaded Sydney’s comeback from 33 points down to claim best-on-ground honours

"That was nothing untoward. I think he was just trying to take me off my game."

In the wet, Grundy delivered a Goodes-O'Loughlin Medal-winning performance that acted as a pressure valve for the Swans, physically wearing down an undersized Magpies outfit to inspire a sensational second-half fightback against his former side.

Dominating the air and the ground to drive the Swans forward, he finished with one goal, 34 disposals, 12 clearances, and 46 hitouts — spearheading Sydney's devastating third-quarter blitz.

By outworking his opponents at the stoppages and winning the hard ball at ground level, Grundy proved to be the difference-maker, extending the ladder-leaders' winning streak to seven.

18:27

ACCESS: How the Pies exposed the Swans, key Hawk set to return

Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett with the latest news and opinions from Round 10

The performance came at a time when the Magpies were already undermanned, without No.1 ruck Darcy Cameron due to an ankle injury, which left the bulk of the duties to eight-gamer Oscar Steene.

However, the young tall's night ended prematurely when his left knee buckled awkwardly during a third-quarter contest. Visibly distressed, he was helped straight to the rooms by medical staff, with scans on Saturday confirming a season-ending ACL injury.

OPINION
Reaction time: Your club's Urgency Index after round 10

Steene's exit left Collingwood without a recognised ruck on the field, forcing McRae into a major tactical reshuffle. 

Undersized players were thrown into the air to compete, with key forward Jack Buller, key defender Billy Frampton and midfielder Ned Long rotating through the role, but none could contain an in-form Grundy. Ultimately, the primary burden fell on key forward Dan McStay, who was thrust into the middle.

00:59

Pies cop nasty blow as ruckman injures knee

Collingwood suffers a cruel injury setback in the third term with Oscar Steene assisted off after appearing to hurt his knee

The mismatch proved decisive, with Grundy acknowledging that the Magpies' makeshift ruck setup played into his hands.

"You can only play on what your opposition is, what's in front of you," he said.

"So, I just try and, irrespective of what the name is, stick to my process.

"I just want to feel like I'm playing my brand of footy, which is obviously the ruck work, but then following up at ground level. So, I thought I did that well.

Brodie Grundy handballs during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Obviously, you're rucking against some of their midfield players, so you've got to acknowledge that. 

"I was a bit disappointed with my application to that (against North Melbourne), so I just wanted to get my feet going and get my follow-up game going. I thought that the conditions probably helped me to do that, so that was nice."

OPINION
Nine things we learned: This debutant is the good news story the Blues needed

Swans coach Dean Cox praised Grundy's effort and highlighted how he tactically took control after Steene went off injured.

"He was really good again," he said post-match.

"Once (Steene) got injured, Brodie started to gain a little bit of ascendancy against some of their key forwards. I thought he was clever in between (choosing) whether to try and clear the area or to connect with a midfielder – his variety in that was really good."

08:15

Highlights: Sydney v Collingwood

The Swans and Magpies clash in round 10 of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Despite his dominance, Grundy was deeply impressed by Steene and offered his well wishes after the "disappointing" incident.

"My best wishes to him (Steene), he's a great young talent," Grundy said.

"I've been watching him all year. He was giving me a few headaches there in the centre bounce – he can jump through the roof."

OPINION
Cal-culations: The best players of this generation, and the Lions' big concern

Having featured in every match for Sydney so far this season, Grundy dismissed any suggestion that he was due for a rest.

"I felt good," he said.

"(Against North) I was a bit flat. So, I got myself up and about.

"It's obviously a big game, playing against Collingwood, Marn Grook at the SCG, Friday night footy. It's hard not to get up and about for an occasion like this.

"We had our past players come into the football club this week, our First Nations players. We also went off-site to the NCIE (National Centre of Indigenous Excellence) for some cultural immersion, connection, and celebration, so it was a beautiful week."