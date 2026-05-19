Luke Hodge and Kane Cornes. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE champion Simon Black will join the All Australian selection panel.

AFL EGM of Football Performance Greg Swann has been looking for another member to join the committee after Luke Hodge and Kane Cornes stepped down this month.

Cornes made his decision after a policy change at bookmaker Sportsbet, with whom he works, while Hodge made a similar call due to his relationship with TAB.

Hodge had only just joined the panel this year, along with Fremantle great David Mundy and Geelong champion Joel Selwood.

Those changes were made after Nathan Buckley accepted a job at Geelong as an assistant coach, Matthew Pavlich moved to Sydney as CEO and Josh Mahoney left the AFL industry.

2020 AFL Premiership Cup Ambassador Simon Black poses for a photograph during the AFL Finals Series Launch at The Fantauzzo. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is only adding Black and won't add a second panel member this deep into the season.

Black is the games-record holder at Brisbane and was a member of the famous three-peat under Leigh Matthews at the start of this century.

The 47-year-old won a Brownlow Medal, a Norm Smith Medal, three best and fairests, including two in premiership seasons, and was named in the All-Australian team on three occasions.

With Mundy and Glen Jakovich based in Western Australia and Jude Bolton in Sydney, Black will help keep a close eye on Queensland football as a new selector.

The All Australian panel also selects the winner of the Telstra Rising Star, the Coles Goal of the Year and the Virgin Australia Mark of the Year.

2026 All Australian Selection Panel: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Simon Black, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane, David Mundy, Joel Selwood, Greg Swann.