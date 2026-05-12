Luke Hodge has stepped down from his role as All-Australian selector and Rising Star judge

Luke Hodge speaks to his Lions teammates during Brisbane's clash with Richmond in round 23, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Hodge has stepped down from his role on the All-Australian selection panel and as Rising Star judge due to his work with betting agency TAB.

It comes after Kane Cornes also relinquished his role on the panel after Sportsbet changed its policy to prohibit anyone with an official League role from working with the bookmaker.

The four-time premiership player on Tuesday night confirmed he would no longer be a part of the panel.

"I was a bit shocked last week with the move that Kane did, because I didn't know there was a conflict. I've since done the same as what Kane has done and I've stood down from the committee just because you don't want the integrity questioned of anything like that," he said on the Seven Network.

Jack Gunston (right) and Luke Hodge chat ahead of round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've had a longstanding relationship with TAB, I haven't even joined a meeting yet with the All-Australian committee so I thought it was the best thing after speaking to the AFL today that I'll stand down and let the panel go ahead just so the integrity of the side when it gets picked, there's no questions over it.

"I didn't realise there was a conflict, I didn't realise you could bet off it, but I spoke to [the AFL] and went through my concerns and when it comes down to the integrity of something as serious as the All-Australian team, they accepted it and said 'no problems at all'."

Sportsbet made the change after AFL umpire Nick Foot's employment with the betting agency drew headlines amid an on-field incident with Port Adelaide's Zak Butters.

Butters was charged with using abusive and insulting language towards Foot, who alleged Butters said: "How much are they paying you?" after he awarded a free kick to St Kilda in Port's 14-point loss during round five.

Butters vehemently denied that comment, insisting he said: "Surely that's not a free kick". The incident originally drew a fine before being challenged at the Tribunal and ultimately appealed at the AFL Appeals Board, which dismissed the charge.