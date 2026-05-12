First Nations coaches including Xavier Clarke and Neville Jetta have been consulted as the League revamps its Next Coach program

Xavier Clarke during the 2025 Indigenous All Stars game. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is stepping up its search for the game's first First Nations senior coach, speaking with Indigenous leaders and expanding programs designed to develop future coaches.

The league is rejuvenating its Next Coach program in conjunction with the AFL Coaches Association, which has been aimed at targeting current players and getting them into the coaching pipeline.

With Sir Doug Nicholls Round kicking off this week, a part of re-establishing the Next Coach pathway has been also building Indigenous and First Nations representation within the coaching ranks, with Collingwood development coach Neville Jetta and North Melbourne assistant coach Xavier Clarke canvassed about ways to bring more Indigenous players into coaching.

Currently they are two of four Indigenous coaches in the AFL landscape, alongside Hawthorn's Jason Williams, who crossed from Port Adelaide, and former Docker Roger Hayden's role as Fremantle's Academy coach.

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There has been no Indigenous senior coaches in the AFL era of the game, with Clarke appointed the coach of the Indigenous All Stars side last year with assistants Williams, Hayden, Jarrod Lienert and Chance Bateman.

The AFL's general manager of First Nations engagement and inclusion Taryn Lee and coaching engagement manager Dan Richardson have been working on the renewal of the Next Coach program to better assist players with coaching ambitions to step out of playing careers into coaching roles.

Neville Jetta at Collingwood training in July 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Next Coach program's return comes as the League also brings back its Elite Coach program, which will see around 10 prospective senior coaches selected from around the league to help build the next generation of senior coaches. It will run over an 18-month period.

Last week an advisory group of club and AFL officials met at AFL House to work through the mechanics of adding a rookie list spot dedicated to Indigenous players, which is expected to be introduced for this year's draft.

The AFL's First Nations strategy has been centred around increasing the numbers of First Nations players and draftees for the AFL and AFLW competitions; to increase employment for First Nations people across all roles, including coaching; and to reduce experiences of racism and discrimination.