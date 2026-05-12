Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Adductor
|Test
|Mitch Hinge
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mark Keane
|Leg
|2-3 weeks
|Taylor Walker
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Callum Ah Chee is ready to play his first game since round two after returning from a hamstring injury through the SANFL. The dual premiership Lion was composed with 15 disposals and got through unscathed to make a strong case for AFL selection. Forward Darcy Fogarty booted three goals in his first game in more than a month after recovering from a back injury, while Billy Dowling (28 disposals, six clearances and eight inside 50s) was impressive. Butts has recovered quicker than expected from an adductor injury and is in the mix to return, while Walker says he is an "outside chance" to face North Melbourne after suffering a minor hamstring injury in round eight. Midfielder/half-back Charlie Edwards remains an option on the cusp of selection. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Dan Annable
|Shoulder
|11-14 weeks
|Noah Answerth
|Concussion
|2 weeks
|Jarrod Berry
|Calf
|Test
|Ty Gallop
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|Test
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Luke Lloyd
|Ankle
|Test
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Murphy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
The Lions still can’t get much continuity but should regain the services of a couple of premiership players to face Geelong in Thursday night's Grand Final rematch at the Gabba. Berry and Gardiner will likely come back into the 23, with McCarthy injured and possibly the unlucky Darragh Joyce also to make way. Regaining Berry on a wing means Jaspa Fletcher can return to a full-time role at half-back in McCarthy’s absence. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lucas Camporeale
|Kidney
|TBC
|Rob Monahan
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|TBC
|Zac Williams
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Williams will have to prove his fitness at training this week after hurting his ankle in the loss to Brisbane last week. Josh Fraser will take charge as interim coach for the first time in the clash against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, and he has both a relatively healthy list to choose from, and selection pressure. Jack Ison (19 disposals and two goals) has been pushing his case for a debut and impressed again in a VFL thumping of Casey on Saturday, while Wade Derksen kicked five goals. Cooper Lord (22 disposals and a goal) and Ashton Moir (18, 10 marks and two goals) were also good, while Lachie Fogarty (22 disposals, 10 marks and two goals), Jordan Boyd (23), Blake Acres (31 disposals and two goals) and Lewis Young (23 and 16 marks) also produced decent performances. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Cameron
|Ankle
|Test
|Joel Cochran
|AC joint
|3-5 weeks
|Pat Lipinski
|Concussion
|TBC
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Tim Membrey
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Moore
|Concussion
|TBC
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Sullivan
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Cameron is still dealing with an ankle issue and will need to prove his fitness on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Sydney. Lipinski has joined Moore in concussion protocols after he copped a hit late in the loss to Geelong on Saturday night. Scott Pendlebury has been managed ahead of his record-breaking game in round 11. Sam Swadling continues to push for a debut after 33 touches in the VFL, where Ed Allan finished with 32 and six clearances at Victoria Park. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Ankle
|Test
|Angus Clarke
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Saad El-Hawli
|Collarbone
|3 weeks
|Brayden Fiorini
|Back
|TBC
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Zak Johnson
|Foot
|TBC
|Isaac Kako
|Back
|6 weeks
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Liam McMahon
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Dyson Sharp
|Shoulder
|5-6 weeks
|Rhys Unwin
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
The Bombers will be forced into at least two changes for their clash against Walyalup with young duo Sharp and Johnson sidelined as their injury list grows, with McMahon also hurt in the VFL. Midfielder Caldwell could return from an ankle injury, while several players put their hands up at VFL level. Elijah Tsatas (35 disposals and a goal), Will Setterfield (27), Jade Gresham (20 and four goals) and Harrison Jones (18 and two goals) were the standouts. Small forward Hussien El Achkar kicked another three goals, while Tom Edwards booted two. Dropped from the senior side, Ben McKay had 15 disposals and took five marks. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sean Darcy
|Calf
|1-3 weeks
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Face
|1 week
|Alex Pearce
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee/quad
|6-7 weeks
|Brandon Walker
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
The Dockers will have at least one forced change after Pearce suffered an MCL injury to his left knee. Fourth-year key defender Hugh Davies is a chance to replace him and play his third career game, while Oscar McDonald is a more experienced option alongside Josh Draper. The Dockers should otherwise be unchanged after a 10-day break that has allowed the squad to freshen up after three consecutive six-day breaks. Wingman turned inside midfielder Jeremy Sharp is continuing to produce terrific form at WAFL level (37 disposals), while speedster Chris Scerri is an option if change is needed in attack. O'Meara has completed a lot of contact and running work and joined some drills on Tuesday as he closes in on a return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Mark Blicavs
|Knee
|Test
|Jhye Clark
|Concussion
|TBC
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|Test
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Jacob Molier
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jay Polkinghorne
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Tyson Stengle
|Conditioning
|Individualised program
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Mitchell Edwards is set to return after being rested, potentially displacing veteran ruck Rhys Stanley in the senior side. Blicavs will be a test for the Brisbane clash as he progresses through his recovery, with Henry and Molier also facing fitness tests following this week’s training. Meanwhile, Clark has entered the AFL’s concussion protocols after a training incident, with his return timeline dependent on his progress. On a positive note, Gryan Miers is nearing a senior recall after a successful VFL return from an ACL injury, tallying 21 disposals, four tackles and three clearances in Geelong’s 61-point win over Collingwood. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Clohesy
|Suspension
|Round 11
|Jy Farrar
|Ankle
|6+ weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Ben Long
|Ankle
|Test
|Ethan Read
|Knee
|TBC
|Matt Rowell
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Rowell is with his teammates in Darwin for Friday night’s match against Yartapuulti but still has a bit to prove as he navigates a troublesome ankle injury. Read’s absence gives coach Damien Hardwick two options – recall veteran Jarrod Witts as a genuine one-two punch with Ned Moyle or bring in Jed Walter to bolster the forward line and offer some back-up ruck minutes. Long is battling a niggle and will need to get through training on Wednesday and Thursday to prove his fitness. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Cody Angove
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Ryan Angwin
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Jesse Hogan
|Hip
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|TBC
|Nick Madden
|Knee
|5-8 weeks
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Ankle
|TBC
|Harry Rowston
|Illness
|2 weeks
|Logan Smith
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Angwin and Hogan are both tests to return this week, with their availability dependent following Friday’s main training. A return timeline has been set for Jones; the exciting small forward has cleared his final rehab tests and will join full-contact training next week. Similarly, Angove and Taylor are edging closer to returns from pre-season hamstring injuries as they ramp up their training minutes. Rowston is expected to miss two weeks with a knee infection, while O’Halloran has successfully undergone surgery for a syndesmosis injury. O'Halloran will be non-weight bearing for the next week, with a recovery timeline to follow. Additionally, Smith underwent an intervention on persistent knee soreness and has begun re-loading his training demands. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|James Blanck
|Shoulder
|Test
|Mabior Chol
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Will Day
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Calsher Dear
|Adductor
|Test
|Jack Gunston
|Foot
|Test
|Conor Nash
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Barrass will miss at least the next three games and might not feature until after Hawthorn’s bye in round 14 after straining his hamstring last Thursday night. Nash is also out, while Gunston will need to prove his fitness on Thursday. Chol will miss one more game, while Dear is unlikely to be available after missing the trip to Perth due to an adductor strain. Box Hill had the bye on the weekend. Cameron Nairn is closing in on a debut, as is Matt Hill and Aidan Schubert, while Henry Hustwaite travelled to WA as an emergency. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Campbell
|Neck
|TBC
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Aidan Johnson
|Hip/groin
|Test
|Xavier Lindsay
|Hip/groin
|2-4 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|TBC
|Jake Melksham
|Ankle
|1 week
|Ricky Mentha jnr
|Ankle
|Test
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Caleb Windsor
|Toe
|Test
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Windsor will need to pass a fitness test ahead of Saturday's clash with the Hawks after suffering a toe injury on the weekend. Andy Moniz-Wakefield was a late inclusion against the Eagles with key defender Daniel Turner pulling out late with illness. With no fresh injuries and Turner a walk-up start if he's fit to return, it means it could be last man in, first man out for Moniz-Wakefield (five touches, one goal from 34 per cent game time). Despite copping a hiding from the Blues in the VFL, several players pressed their case for senior selection including Trent Rivers (29 touches, six marks, eight intercepts), who looked sharp on return from a knee issue after more than a month on the sidelines, and veteran Tom McDonald (21 disposals, eight intercepts), who continues to stake his claim for a recall with yet another solid performance. The Demons say both Salem and Lindsay are "unable to complete any high-intensity work" and remain at least a few weeks from a return, but veteran forward Melksham is hopeful of a R11 return from an ankle injury sustained in Gather Round. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Banch
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Zac Fisher
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Josh Goater
|Calf
|1 week
|Robert Hansen jnr
|Groin
|1 week
|Tom Powell
|Groin
|Test
|River Stevens
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Powell is a test to take on the Western Bulldogs in round 10 after missing last week with a groin complaint. After being name as an emergency, Banch is facing a month on the sidelines after picking up a moderate hamstring strain in the VFL, while Goater didn’t feature at any level on the weekend due to a calf strain picked up at training. Hansen jnr and Fisher are both ramping up their training as they eye a return to play in round 11, while Stevens is progressing in his rehab. - Sophie Welsh
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miles Bergman
|Toe
|TBC
|Josh Lai
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ollie Lord
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Groin
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Harrison Ramm
|Ankle
|Test
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|11-13 weeks
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Josh Carr will need to make a couple of changes for his team facing Gold Coast in Darwin on Friday night with Bergman and Lai both missing. If he wants to go a little taller defensively to support Aliir Aliir, then either Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher or Todd Marshall could be recalled. Tom Cochrane was in blistering SANFL form at the weekend, kicking five goals in Port’s win and would be smashing the door down to play in the Top End. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jasper Alger
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Harry Armstrong
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Banks
|Collarbone
|3 weeks
|Tom Brown
|Arm
|4-5 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|5-8 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL strain
|Season
|Taj Hotton
|Hip
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Lalor
|Achilles
|6-9 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Foot
|TBC
|Kane McAuliffe
|Achilles
|TBC
|Toby Nankervis
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Zane Peucker
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|MCL
|4-6 weeks
|Maurice Rioli
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Sims
|Foot
|1 week
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|TBC
|Kaleb Smith
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
It’s a simple equation for Richmond - if Smith fails his fitness test, the Tigers won’t be able to name a full squad of 26 fit players. Sam Grlj will come in after being rested last week, and either Smith or debutant Noah Roberts-Thomson will play to cover for McAuliffe and Brown. The remaining unselected fit players in Richmond’s squad are talls Samson Ryan and Liam Fawcett. Nankervis has suffered somewhat of a setback after pulling up sore following his return to training, while McAuliffe has been pulled back after developing pain in his Achilles. Brown has had surgery on his broken arm. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Eamonn Armstrong
|Suspension
|2 weeks
|Dan Butler
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|TBC
|Paddy Dow
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Higgins
|Concussion
|Test
|Kye Fincher
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Max King
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Callum Wilkie
|Back
|Test
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Wanganeen-Milera will miss another three games with a calf strain after another scan revealed a low-grade strain back in Melbourne. Wilkie has been cleared of internal damage but will need to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday’s game against Richmond. Alix Tauru isn’t an option if the co-captain doesn’t get up after accepting a two-game suspension in the VFL. James Barrat will come under consideration for a debut after his best performance yet in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Riak Andrew
|Quad
|3 months
|Ned Bowman
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Braeden Campbell
|Leg
|2-3 months
|Charlie Curnow
|Abdominal
|Test
|Will Green
|Foot
|6 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Shoulder
|7-9 weeks
|Liam Hetherton
|Back
|6 months
|Max King
|Back
|3 months
|Tom McCartin
|Knee
|Test
|Matt Roberts
|Groin
|2-4 weeks
|Jai Serong
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
Curnow and Serong both reported soreness following the round eight clash with Melbourne — abdominal and hamstring respectively — and are tests to return for round 10. McCartin is also a test to return this week following a knee sprain. Roberts will miss 2-4 weeks to rehab groin soreness, while Bowman is sidelined for 1-2 weeks with calf soreness sustained during the round six VFL match against the Casey Demons. In the VFL loss to North Melbourne, Jesse Dattoli recorded 12 disposals and three tackles, while Jevan Philippou kicked a goal from his 11 touches. Meanwhile, Andrew is progressing through strength and running mechanics, with a view to commence running over the coming weeks as he continues his three-month recovery block. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee/hamstring
|TBC
|Tyler Brockman
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Knee
|TBC
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jack Graham
|Shoulder
|6-7 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Newton
|Foot
|Season
|Matt Owies
|Calf
|Test
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Deven Robertson
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
The loss of Harry Edwards to another concussion is a massive blow, with the Eagles heading back to the drawing board with their key defensive stocks. Jobe Shanahan could swing back and create a role in attack for Jack Williams, or defender Rhett Bazzo could earn a chance as Edwards' replacement after some impressive work as an interceptor at WAFL level. Sandy Brock is the other contender as a key back. In the midfield, Elijah Hewett returned to his preferred onball role and starred for the WAFL Eagles with 27 disposals and six tackles. Fellow midfielder Tom Gross has been a consistent performer as he pushes for an AFL chance. On the injury front, Allen suffered a high grade hamstring injury during training last week and will require surgery. Cripps has escaped surgery after suffering a knee in the WAFL, with scans showing a significant strain and MCL damage. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Darcy
|Knee
|Season
|Tim English
|Concussion
|TBC
|Luke Kennedy
|Eye
|Test
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|TBC
|Rory Lobb
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: May 12, 2026
In the mix
English entered concussion protocols last Friday night and won’t be available against Carlton on Saturday night. Lobb and O’Donnell are closing in on a return, but not ready just yet, while Weightman is eyeing some VFL time in a fortnight. Sam Davidson, Louis Emmett and Josh Dolan were all emergencies in round nine after being dropped, but didn’t play for Footscray due to the bye. - Josh Gabelich