Callum Wilkie is seen injured during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Adductor Test Mitch Hinge Hamstring 1 week Mark Keane Leg 2-3 weeks Taylor Walker Hamstring Test Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Callum Ah Chee is ready to play his first game since round two after returning from a hamstring injury through the SANFL. The dual premiership Lion was composed with 15 disposals and got through unscathed to make a strong case for AFL selection. Forward Darcy Fogarty booted three goals in his first game in more than a month after recovering from a back injury, while Billy Dowling (28 disposals, six clearances and eight inside 50s) was impressive. Butts has recovered quicker than expected from an adductor injury and is in the mix to return, while Walker says he is an "outside chance" to face North Melbourne after suffering a minor hamstring injury in round eight. Midfielder/half-back Charlie Edwards remains an option on the cusp of selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 10-12 weeks Dan Annable Shoulder 11-14 weeks Noah Answerth Concussion 2 weeks Jarrod Berry Calf Test Ty Gallop Hamstring TBC Darcy Gardiner Shoulder Test Eric Hipwood Knee 4 weeks Luke Lloyd Ankle Test Lincoln McCarthy Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ben Murphy Hamstring Test Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 6-7 weeks Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

The Lions still can’t get much continuity but should regain the services of a couple of premiership players to face Geelong in Thursday night's Grand Final rematch at the Gabba. Berry and Gardiner will likely come back into the 23, with McCarthy injured and possibly the unlucky Darragh Joyce also to make way. Regaining Berry on a wing means Jaspa Fletcher can return to a full-time role at half-back in McCarthy’s absence. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lucas Camporeale Kidney TBC Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Zac Williams Ankle Test Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Williams will have to prove his fitness at training this week after hurting his ankle in the loss to Brisbane last week. Josh Fraser will take charge as interim coach for the first time in the clash against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, and he has both a relatively healthy list to choose from, and selection pressure. Jack Ison (19 disposals and two goals) has been pushing his case for a debut and impressed again in a VFL thumping of Casey on Saturday, while Wade Derksen kicked five goals. Cooper Lord (22 disposals and a goal) and Ashton Moir (18, 10 marks and two goals) were also good, while Lachie Fogarty (22 disposals, 10 marks and two goals), Jordan Boyd (23), Blake Acres (31 disposals and two goals) and Lewis Young (23 and 16 marks) also produced decent performances. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Cameron Ankle Test Joel Cochran AC joint 3-5 weeks Pat Lipinski Concussion TBC Reef McInnes Knee Season Tim Membrey Hamstring 1-2 weeks Darcy Moore Concussion TBC Harry Perryman Hamstring 2-3 weeks Lachie Sullivan Concussion TBC Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Cameron is still dealing with an ankle issue and will need to prove his fitness on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Sydney. Lipinski has joined Moore in concussion protocols after he copped a hit late in the loss to Geelong on Saturday night. Scott Pendlebury has been managed ahead of his record-breaking game in round 11. Sam Swadling continues to push for a debut after 33 touches in the VFL, where Ed Allan finished with 32 and six clearances at Victoria Park. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Ankle Test Angus Clarke Foot 3 weeks Saad El-Hawli Collarbone 3 weeks Brayden Fiorini Back TBC Lewis Hayes Knee 2 weeks Zak Johnson Foot TBC Isaac Kako Back 6 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Liam McMahon Ankle 4-6 weeks Jordan Ridley Calf 2 weeks Dyson Sharp Shoulder 5-6 weeks Rhys Unwin Hamstring 5-7 weeks Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers will be forced into at least two changes for their clash against Walyalup with young duo Sharp and Johnson sidelined as their injury list grows, with McMahon also hurt in the VFL. Midfielder Caldwell could return from an ankle injury, while several players put their hands up at VFL level. Elijah Tsatas (35 disposals and a goal), Will Setterfield (27), Jade Gresham (20 and four goals) and Harrison Jones (18 and two goals) were the standouts. Small forward Hussien El Achkar kicked another three goals, while Tom Edwards booted two. Dropped from the senior side, Ben McKay had 15 disposals and took five marks. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Calf 1-3 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Face 1 week Alex Pearce Knee 1-3 weeks Sam Sturt Knee/quad 6-7 weeks Brandon Walker Concussion TBC Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

The Dockers will have at least one forced change after Pearce suffered an MCL injury to his left knee. Fourth-year key defender Hugh Davies is a chance to replace him and play his third career game, while Oscar McDonald is a more experienced option alongside Josh Draper. The Dockers should otherwise be unchanged after a 10-day break that has allowed the squad to freshen up after three consecutive six-day breaks. Wingman turned inside midfielder Jeremy Sharp is continuing to produce terrific form at WAFL level (37 disposals), while speedster Chris Scerri is an option if change is needed in attack. O'Meara has completed a lot of contact and running work and joined some drills on Tuesday as he closes in on a return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Mark Blicavs Knee Test Jhye Clark Concussion TBC Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Jack Henry Foot Test Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 4 weeks Jacob Molier Hamstring Test Jay Polkinghorne Foot 3-5 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Mitchell Edwards is set to return after being rested, potentially displacing veteran ruck Rhys Stanley in the senior side. Blicavs will be a test for the Brisbane clash as he progresses through his recovery, with Henry and Molier also facing fitness tests following this week’s training. Meanwhile, Clark has entered the AFL’s concussion protocols after a training incident, with his return timeline dependent on his progress. On a positive note, Gryan Miers is nearing a senior recall after a successful VFL return from an ACL injury, tallying 21 disposals, four tackles and three clearances in Geelong’s 61-point win over Collingwood. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Clohesy Suspension Round 11 Jy Farrar Ankle 6+ weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee 4-6 weeks Ben Long Ankle Test Ethan Read Knee TBC Matt Rowell Ankle Test Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Rowell is with his teammates in Darwin for Friday night’s match against Yartapuulti but still has a bit to prove as he navigates a troublesome ankle injury. Read’s absence gives coach Damien Hardwick two options – recall veteran Jarrod Witts as a genuine one-two punch with Ned Moyle or bring in Jed Walter to bolster the forward line and offer some back-up ruck minutes. Long is battling a niggle and will need to get through training on Wednesday and Thursday to prove his fitness. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle 1-2 weeks Cody Angove Hamstring 2 weeks Ryan Angwin Concussion Test Tom Green Knee Season Jesse Hogan Hip Test Darcy Jones Knee 4-6 weeks Josh Kelly Hip TBC Nick Madden Knee 5-8 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Ankle TBC Harry Rowston Illness 2 weeks Logan Smith Knee TBC Sam Taylor Hamstring 2 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Angwin and Hogan are both tests to return this week, with their availability dependent following Friday’s main training. A return timeline has been set for Jones; the exciting small forward has cleared his final rehab tests and will join full-contact training next week. Similarly, Angove and Taylor are edging closer to returns from pre-season hamstring injuries as they ramp up their training minutes. Rowston is expected to miss two weeks with a knee infection, while O’Halloran has successfully undergone surgery for a syndesmosis injury. O'Halloran will be non-weight bearing for the next week, with a recovery timeline to follow. Additionally, Smith underwent an intervention on persistent knee soreness and has begun re-loading his training demands. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Hamstring 3-5 weeks James Blanck Shoulder Test Mabior Chol Hamstring 1 week Will Day Shoulder 1 week Calsher Dear Adductor Test Jack Gunston Foot Test Conor Nash Concussion 1 week Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Barrass will miss at least the next three games and might not feature until after Hawthorn’s bye in round 14 after straining his hamstring last Thursday night. Nash is also out, while Gunston will need to prove his fitness on Thursday. Chol will miss one more game, while Dear is unlikely to be available after missing the trip to Perth due to an adductor strain. Box Hill had the bye on the weekend. Cameron Nairn is closing in on a debut, as is Matt Hill and Aidan Schubert, while Henry Hustwaite travelled to WA as an emergency. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Campbell Neck TBC Jai Culley Knee Season Aidan Johnson Hip/groin Test Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 2-4 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles TBC Jake Melksham Ankle 1 week Ricky Mentha jnr Ankle Test Brody Mihocek Hamstring 2-3 weeks Christian Salem Foot 2-3 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Caleb Windsor Toe Test Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Windsor will need to pass a fitness test ahead of Saturday's clash with the Hawks after suffering a toe injury on the weekend. Andy Moniz-Wakefield was a late inclusion against the Eagles with key defender Daniel Turner pulling out late with illness. With no fresh injuries and Turner a walk-up start if he's fit to return, it means it could be last man in, first man out for Moniz-Wakefield (five touches, one goal from 34 per cent game time). Despite copping a hiding from the Blues in the VFL, several players pressed their case for senior selection including Trent Rivers (29 touches, six marks, eight intercepts), who looked sharp on return from a knee issue after more than a month on the sidelines, and veteran Tom McDonald (21 disposals, eight intercepts), who continues to stake his claim for a recall with yet another solid performance. The Demons say both Salem and Lindsay are "unable to complete any high-intensity work" and remain at least a few weeks from a return, but veteran forward Melksham is hopeful of a R11 return from an ankle injury sustained in Gather Round. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Zac Banch Hamstring 4 weeks Zac Fisher Hamstring 1 week Josh Goater Calf 1 week Robert Hansen jnr Groin 1 week Tom Powell Groin Test River Stevens Knee 4-5 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Powell is a test to take on the Western Bulldogs in round 10 after missing last week with a groin complaint. After being name as an emergency, Banch is facing a month on the sidelines after picking up a moderate hamstring strain in the VFL, while Goater didn’t feature at any level on the weekend due to a calf strain picked up at training. Hansen jnr and Fisher are both ramping up their training as they eye a return to play in round 11, while Stevens is progressing in his rehab. - Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Toe TBC Josh Lai Concussion TBC Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Groin 2-4 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 4-6 weeks Harrison Ramm Ankle Test Connor Rozee Hamstring 8-10 weeks Josh Sinn Shoulder 11-13 weeks Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Josh Carr will need to make a couple of changes for his team facing Gold Coast in Darwin on Friday night with Bergman and Lai both missing. If he wants to go a little taller defensively to support Aliir Aliir, then either Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher or Todd Marshall could be recalled. Tom Cochrane was in blistering SANFL form at the weekend, kicking five goals in Port’s win and would be smashing the door down to play in the Top End. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Knee 2 weeks Harry Armstrong Foot 3-5 weeks Sam Banks Collarbone 3 weeks Tom Brown Arm 4-5 weeks Judson Clarke ACL 5-8 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Taj Hotton Hip 4-6 weeks Sam Lalor Achilles 6-9 weeks Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC Kane McAuliffe Achilles TBC Toby Nankervis Hamstring 4-5 weeks Zane Peucker Ankle 4-5 weeks Dion Prestia Calf 2 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith MCL 4-6 weeks Maurice Rioli Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tom Sims Foot 1 week Josh Smillie Quad TBC Kaleb Smith Groin Test Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

It’s a simple equation for Richmond - if Smith fails his fitness test, the Tigers won’t be able to name a full squad of 26 fit players. Sam Grlj will come in after being rested last week, and either Smith or debutant Noah Roberts-Thomson will play to cover for McAuliffe and Brown. The remaining unselected fit players in Richmond’s squad are talls Samson Ryan and Liam Fawcett. Nankervis has suffered somewhat of a setback after pulling up sore following his return to training, while McAuliffe has been pulled back after developing pain in his Achilles. Brown has had surgery on his broken arm. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eamonn Armstrong Suspension 2 weeks Dan Butler Hamstring 2-3 weeks Hunter Clark Knee TBC Paddy Dow Concussion Test Jack Higgins Concussion Test Kye Fincher Foot 6 weeks Max King Hamstring 5 weeks Liam Ryan Calf 3 weeks Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera Calf 3 weeks Callum Wilkie Back Test Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Wanganeen-Milera will miss another three games with a calf strain after another scan revealed a low-grade strain back in Melbourne. Wilkie has been cleared of internal damage but will need to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday’s game against Richmond. Alix Tauru isn’t an option if the co-captain doesn’t get up after accepting a two-game suspension in the VFL. James Barrat will come under consideration for a debut after his best performance yet in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 6 weeks Riak Andrew Quad 3 months Ned Bowman Calf 1-2 weeks Braeden Campbell Leg 2-3 months Charlie Curnow Abdominal Test Will Green Foot 6 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 7-9 weeks Liam Hetherton Back 6 months Max King Back 3 months Tom McCartin Knee Test Matt Roberts Groin 2-4 weeks Jai Serong Hamstring Test Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

Curnow and Serong both reported soreness following the round eight clash with Melbourne — abdominal and hamstring respectively — and are tests to return for round 10. McCartin is also a test to return this week following a knee sprain. Roberts will miss 2-4 weeks to rehab groin soreness, while Bowman is sidelined for 1-2 weeks with calf soreness sustained during the round six VFL match against the Casey Demons. In the VFL loss to North Melbourne, Jesse Dattoli recorded 12 disposals and three tackles, while Jevan Philippou kicked a goal from his 11 touches. Meanwhile, Andrew is progressing through strength and running mechanics, with a view to commence running over the coming weeks as he continues his three-month recovery block. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring TBC Tyler Brockman Knee 3-4 weeks Jamie Cripps Knee TBC Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Jack Graham Shoulder 6-7 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Matt Owies Calf Test Archer Reid Knee 1-2 weeks Deven Robertson Knee Season Brandon Starcevich Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

The loss of Harry Edwards to another concussion is a massive blow, with the Eagles heading back to the drawing board with their key defensive stocks. Jobe Shanahan could swing back and create a role in attack for Jack Williams, or defender Rhett Bazzo could earn a chance as Edwards' replacement after some impressive work as an interceptor at WAFL level. Sandy Brock is the other contender as a key back. In the midfield, Elijah Hewett returned to his preferred onball role and starred for the WAFL Eagles with 27 disposals and six tackles. Fellow midfielder Tom Gross has been a consistent performer as he pushes for an AFL chance. On the injury front, Allen suffered a high grade hamstring injury during training last week and will require surgery. Cripps has escaped surgery after suffering a knee in the WAFL, with scans showing a significant strain and MCL damage. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Darcy Knee Season Tim English Concussion TBC Luke Kennedy Eye Test Tom Liberatore Concussion TBC Rory Lobb Hamstring 1-2 weeks James O'Donnell Hamstring 1-2 weeks Cody Weightman Knee 2-4 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: May 12, 2026

In the mix

English entered concussion protocols last Friday night and won’t be available against Carlton on Saturday night. Lobb and O’Donnell are closing in on a return, but not ready just yet, while Weightman is eyeing some VFL time in a fortnight. Sam Davidson, Louis Emmett and Josh Dolan were all emergencies in round nine after being dropped, but didn’t play for Footscray due to the bye. - Josh Gabelich