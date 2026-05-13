Leo Lombard will remain with Gold Coast until at least the end of 2030

Leo Lombard celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LEO Lombard has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at Gold Coast until at least 2030.

Lombard, 19, was already signed on until 2027 after being drafted with the ninth pick overall in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft and has added to his deal amidst an excellent second season.

"I'm stoked. It's good to have that security under my belt and it takes a bit of pressure away," Lombard told AFL.com.au.

The Gold Coast Academy graduate played just four games last year after dislocating his shoulder in the pre-season, but has played all nine in 2026.

Lombard said coach Damien Hardwick had kept things simple for him.

"He wants me to lay as many tackles as I can, put pressure on and force turnovers," he said.

Learn More 26:45

"I haven't been too consistent with the goals (5.10) … but I'm only in my second year.

"When I came back from that injury last year, I was so confused. I'd say I knew the gameplan, but I didn't really. I'm a lot more comfortable this year with another pre-season under my belt."

Lombard said new recruit Christian Petracca and Ben Long had been important voices in the front half of the ground for his development.

"I love watching Longy play. He's my favourite teammate to play with. His hardness and toughness and his goalsense. I love it," he said.