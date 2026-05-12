L-R: Brad Hill, Arty Jones, Karl Amon. Pictures: AFL Photos

ONE OF the many highlights of Sir Doug Nicholls Round is the stunning, specially designed jumpers.

In 2026 we have some new designs that tell a fascinating story. Do you have a favourite? Cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the article.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and its contribution to our game.

SIR DOUG NICHOLLS ROUND Explore the Indigenous history of our game

Defender Wayne Milera's journey sits at the heart of this year's Crows guernsey with a design that weaves together family, culture, and the path that shaped him into the player he is today. At the guernsey’s core are his two mobs - Narungga and Gunditjmara - with footprints tracing his path through Country and football, white dots symbolise his Nanna and ancestors, offering ongoing guidance and protection. The smaller circles represent Milera’s junior clubs - Ingle Farm Football Club and Central District Football Club - while the larger ones reflect his journey with the Crows at AFL level.

CROWS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Designed by Matt Serrurier and Keidean Coleman, Brisbane's jumper represents the journey of Coleman and the strong circle of support that has guided him along the way. Central to his story is the role of his Aunties, Nannas and Mums - the powerful Indigenous women whose strength and guidance continue to shape his path. Surrounding his journey are the footprints of all Australians walking together, while the totems acknowledge his past and present teammates, including the influence of Charlie Cameron and Callum Ah Chee, and the contributions of AFLW players Ally Anderson, Courtney Hodder and Dakota Davidson. The hand prints of his children celebrate Coleman's personal journey both past and present, and the river artwork represents his beginnings in Barunga to his steps forward in Wynnum, where he pursued both his dream of playing AFL and the opportunity for a stronger education.

LIONS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Carlton's guernsey has been designed by Larrakia artist Cian McCue, and will be worn by all four teams - AFL, AFLW, VFL and VFLW - this year. The design represents the seasons of the Larrakia calendar, with plants and animals representing the different seasons incorporated into the design. Carlton forward Jesse Motlop is a proud Larrakia man whose family business is named after Larrakia's Seven Seasons, so the design has a meaningful connection to the Carlton forward. The Balnba (rainy season), Dalay (monsoon), Mayilema (knock 'em down storms), Damibila (Barramundi season), Dinidjangama (heavy dew), Gurulwa guligi (big wind) and Dalirrgang (the build-up) are the seven seasons represented in the design.

BLUES' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Carlton's 2026 Indigenous guernsey designed by Larrakia artist Cian McCue. Picture: Carlton FC

Collingwood's guernsey has been designed by 11-year-old Noongar Yamatji artist Jed Bennell and was inspired by the story of Magpies forward Bobby Hill. The guernsey reflects the journey of Whadjuk-Ballardong Noongar man Hill – from Western Australia through New South Wales to his current home in Victoria – while celebrating his football achievements and recognising his family and community. In the centre of the guernsey on the front are two grass trees, representing Hill's two sons, which signify strength, resilience and connection to country. Surrounding them are layered, ring patterns that reflect the support of family, community, the club, members and supporters. Hill's Norm Smith Medal and the premiership are also represented. Along the bottom are three circular elements that mark Hill's journey from Western Australia (childhood) to New South Wales (GWS) and to Victoria (Collingwood).

MAGPIES' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Essendon's guernsey is designed by Gunditjmara woman Aunty Karen Lovett, with the artwork - titled "A Piece of Me" - symbolising her journey growing up in institutions, honours Elders who have passed, and reflects important symbols of Country. It also highlights different Aboriginal art styles and acknowledges those who have survived through policies and systems. She said the footprints represent the original Long Walk people, the kangaroo tracks are seen throughout communities, and the waterways represent what we need to live and survive. The Bombers will wear the jumper during Sir Doug Nicholls Round against Fremantle and in the annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash with Richmond.

BOMBERS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Walyalup's guernsey has been brought to life through artwork by Mariah Yarran, in collaboration with Dockers great Stephen Hill, with the central theme focusing on strong family connections and history. The jumper is a throw back to Hill's debut in the club's 2009 Purple Haze game, with a purple jumper featuring a white anchor. The anchor on the front of the jumper includes symbols that represent the journeys of different members of Hill's family. At the top of the jumper is a native hibiscus flower, known as the Purple Rose and also as the Stolen Generation and National Sorry Day flower, symbolising strength, healing and resilience.

DOCKERS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Geelong's guernsey is titled 'Saltwater Stories Volume 2' and was designed by Meeza and Lawson Humphries, a continuation of last year's Indigenous guernsey, 'Saltwater Stories'. There are two versions of the guernsey this year, a predominantly white iteration which the Cats will wear at the Gabba in R10 and a blue variation, which will be worn against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in R11. Humphries said there were two additions to the front of this year's guernsey - whirlpools on the top with the feet walking through and green on the bottom. The whirlpools are representative of the significant aquatic landmarks of the Humphries family’s history, and the footsteps are symbolic of their presence on the Islands. The green represents the islands where the family and ancestors lived and thrived on. The back features a moon with the reflection going down the guernsey and across the water.

CATS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Gold Coast will wear its Darwin/Larrakia guernsey, designed by Larrakia artist Trent Lee, across rounds nine and 10 when they play in the Top End against St Kilda and Port Adelaide. The concentric circles on top represent the sky and the different places Suns players, staff and supporters have come from to be apart of the team, with them stretching out over the whole guernsey showing their growth as a team. The under lying concentric circles symbolise the different fields and lands the Suns play on and the different connections the players and staff have to each community and homelands. The pattern in the background symbolises crocodile skin in light of the totem of the Larrakia people, the saltwater crocodile.

SUNS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Clockwise from top left: Joel Jeffrey, Daniel Rioli, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Ben Long pose for a photo in Gold Coast's 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Greater Western Sydney's guernsey is titled 'Mirrung' and has been designed by proud Dharug artist, Kane Wright. At the heart of the jumper is the meaning of 'Mirrung', which means belonging. It incorporates symbols representing the club's key pillars of harmony, health, education and employment, alongside handprints honouring Elders, seven yarning circles symbolising communities across Dharug Country, and meeting places reflecting the bond between players and the Orange Army.

GIANTS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Hawthorn's 2026 guernsey is inspired by the story of star half-back Karl Amon, a proud Noonuccal man. Designed by Quandamooka artist Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, it is based on the Amon family's hometown and home of the Noonuccal people, North Stradbroke Island. Named 'From Bush to Beach', the guernsey captures North Stradbroke Island's meeting of land and sea. The story of the guernsey is centred around the osprey, otherwise known as the seahawk, which symbolises vision, agility and precision. Netting patterns reflect traditional fishing practices, while the garment's earthy browns and golds were captured from the rocky terrain of the island. The vibrant yellow tones in the guernsey embody Hawks pride.

HAWKS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Designed in Nyirripi, the guernsey celebrates the Demons' connection to the small Northern Territory town, located 440kms out of Alice Springs. Narrm has developed a strong relationship with the people of Nyirripi since the club's first visit in 2018, coming together on five occasions to share their love of football. The guernsey was designed by Vanetta Nampijinpa Hudson, a Nyirripi artist whose works tell the stories passed down by her father and his father before him for millennia. She paints stories of Warlukurlangu Jukurrpa (Fire Dreaming), which relate directly to her land, its features and the plants and animals that inhabit it.

DEMONS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

North Melbourne's 2026 guernsey honours the legacy of its people and the club's iconic identity. Titled 'We are Marram', the guernsey was designed by acclaimed artist Emma Bamblett (Wemba Wemba, Gunditjmara, Ngadjonji, and Taungurung). The design serves as a visual tribute to the 33 past and present First Nations players who have represented the club. Across the chest, the artwork features intricate, interconnected line and circle work, surrounded by marram (kangaroo) tracks. These elements represent the 25 distinct language groups and mobs that these players belong to, symbolising their deep cultural connections and shared football journeys.

KANGAROOS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Yartapuulti's First Nations guernsey is designed by Kaurna elder and former player Uncle Mickey Kumatpi O'Brien. The design reflects the meaning of Yartapuulti - with ‘Yarta’ translating to place or land, and ‘Puulti’ meaning sleep or dead - bringing to life the significance of the area through traditional Kaurna storytelling. Teal and white ochre lines form a central part of the design, with the teal representing the waters of the Port River, as well as the surrounding peninsula and coastlines. The white ochre depicts the landscapes of Mudlhangga along with the footprints of the Tarnta, the red kangaroo, and its spiritual connection to the landscape of Adelaide and South Australia. Uncle Mickey has also included a hidden element within the design, adding a subtle nod to the club’s Magpies history.

POWER'S JUMPER Learn more about it here

Designed by Tigers legend Michael Mitchell alongside his daughters, Meghan and Sam, the 2026 Dreamtime guernsey tells the story of his family and his 'extended family' - the Claremont and Richmond Football clubs. The story and colours also tie back to Mitchell's homes of Carnarvon, Shark Bay and Western Australia. The red-tailed cockatoo, which is represented on the back of the guernsey, represents Mitchell's parents, symbolising their love, guidance and protection. The dugong and turtle on the front sash represent Mitchell's home, Shark Bay. The deep colours on the guernsey are also strongly linked to Western Australia, Carnarvon, and Mitchell's playing days. The reds and blues highlight the desert and the ocean that surrounds the Carnarvon area, and the gold yellow represents the shade that was worn during Mitchell's time at Richmond.

TIGERS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Euro-Yroke will again take on its Boon Wurrung name Euro-Yroke for the 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round. This year, the club will also wear its First Nations guernsey that honours the yawa (journey) of respected First Nations leaders and Noongar man, Bradley Hill. Designed by 11-year-old Noongar artist Jed Bennell, the guernsey tells the story of Hill's football journey across three clubs through the eyes of the next generation. Across the red stripe, the three meeting places trace Hill's AFL career path through Hawthorn, Walyalup and the top circle reflecting Euro-Yroke. The centre circle brings together the broader Euro-Yroke Football Club community. The kangaroo footprints running through the design acknowledge the club's current First Nations players, including AFLW Saint J'Noemi Anderson, with the black stripe reflecting where they come from and the deep connection to Country. On the back of the guernsey, all First Nations players to have represented Euro-Yroke at AFL level are recognised, linking past and present.

SAINTS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Sydney's guernsey has been adapted from the work of renowned Bidiagal artist Jordan Ardler. Titled 'Wuri Wuri', which translated from the Dharawal language means sunshine, the artwork reflects the Swans' community and is an acknowledgement of the Gadigal and Bidiagal lands on which Sydney Swans HQ stands. The central symbol on the design represents the SCG, while the white lines near the top of the design represent a mullet trail, depicting travel and telling the story of the club's journey from South Melbourne to Sydney, with the symbols on the back of the guernsey representing Swans players, staff, families and fans, and the ancestors of the local community.

SWANS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Waalitj Marawar's guernsey is designed by Andrew Beck (Ngadju Mirning) and celebrates culture, connection and the club's enduring links with First Nations people. At the centre of the design is a strong reference to the waalitj (eagle), an important and respected symbol across many Aboriginal nations, including Noongar Country. The front of the guernsey features a large circle representing the club, surrounded by figures that honour the first three Aboriginal players to represent West Coast in Wally Matera, Phil Narkle and Chris Lewis. Flowing from that central circle are dots, shields and boomerangs, symbolising the competitive spirit of the game. Those connecting dots include men and women, reflecting the growth of the club and the opportunities created for First Nations players across generations. On the side, four distinct symbols pay tribute to the club's premiership history.

EAGLES' JUMPER Learn more about it here

The Western Bulldogs' guernsey is designed by Joey Chatfield-Berg from Gunditjmara and Kirrae Whurrong Country in Victoria's Western District. Across the shoulders sit two spiritual figures. When worn, the left figure represents Joey's late grandparents while the right represents his Ancestors and Elders as a sign of the highest respect. The top blue patterned panel symbolises traditional parrying shields, while the red panel reflects the volcanic landscape of Gunditjmara and Kirrae Whurrong Country. The white panel marks the club’s 10‑year premiership anniversary, represented by 10 footprints. The dark blue panel represents coastal life and midden sites, with U-shapes representing the people who gathered food such as fish, abalone, crayfish, mussels and conks.

BULLDOGS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Sir Doug Nicholls Round

Strengthened by First Nations

Moments. Connections. Stories.

Sir Doug Nicholls Round positions First Nations people as a source of strength within the game, highlighting enduring impact through shared moments, relationships and lived stories and driving the key message that the AFL acknowledges the game is stronger when we have First Nations players.