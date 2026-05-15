Tom Campbell has retired after 58 games across four clubs

Tom Campbell in action during the VFL semi-final between Frankston and Casey Demons at Kinetic Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NARRM ruck Tom Campbell is hanging up the boots bringing to a close a 15-year career across the Demons, the Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne and Euro-Yroke.

The 34-year-old suffered a torn ligament in his neck after a collision at training in January, ruling him out for the entire season.

Campbell didn't play a senior game for Melbourne after arriving ahead of last season, but played 17 games for the Casey Demons in 2025, averaging 18 disposals and 28 hitouts per game.

Demons footy boss Alan Richardson praised Campbell for his leadership and impact during his time at the club.

"Tom has been a great leader and role model throughout his time here, and he is the kind of player and person who brings the best out of those around him," Richardson said.

"He is someone who gave everything to the football club, day in, day out. Whether it was his professionalism, the way he prepared himself, or how much he genuinely cared for the people around him, including his teammates and staff."

Caleb Windsor, Tom Fullarton, Jack Billings, Tom Campbell, Shane McAdam and Matthew Jefferson during the Melbourne's 2025 team photo day at AAMI Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Campbell was awarded the Ian Ridley Memorial Trophy (Club Ambassador Award) at the 2025 Narrm Football Club Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy. The award recognises players for outstanding community service.

Campbell was also named St Kilda's Best Clubman in 2023.

The journeyman began his career with the Western Bulldogs after being selected with pick No.27 in the 2012 Rookie Draft.

He moved to North Melbourne in 2019 before joining St Kilda in 2022.

Campbell arrived at Narrm as a free agent during the 2024 AFL Trade Period.

Tom Campbell after joining Melbourne from St Kilda as a delisted free agent. Picture: Melbourne FC

He played a total of 58 games across his 15-year career.