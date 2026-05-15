Daniel Rioli has spent his entire footy career playing outside the NT, but he says there's nothing better than some down time in Darwin

Christian Petracca with his catch on a fishing charter; Daniel Rioli; an aerial view of Buley Rockhole in Litchfield National Park. Pictures: Supplied

WHEN Daniel Rioli talks about Darwin, he still sounds like the little kid that fell in love with the place almost quarter of a century ago.

Rioli grew up on the Tiwi Islands, about 80km from the Northern Territory capital, and embraced everything the Top End had to offer in his younger years.

And when he comes back with Gold Coast to play two games in the space of a week, he laps it all up again.

“When I was a younger kid, six or seven years old, I’d tell mum and dad I’d want to go to Darwin because there were so many activities to do,” Rioli told AFL.com.au.

“The Crocosaurus Cove, the Jumping Crocodile cruise on the Adelaide River. There’s so much outdoorsy stuff to do.”

The Suns try to mix their time between football and immersing themselves in the community when they head to Darwin.

Five years into an agreement with the Northern Territory government, they’ve seen plenty.

The players' day off this year was taken up by a couple of fishing charters. Rioli said it’s a huge part of life in the Territory.

“Everyone keeps tabs on the biggest barramundi they’ve caught,” he laughed.

“A lot of people around the world, all they want to do is catch barramundi and you come to the Northern Territory to tick that off the bucket list.

“The waterfront is amazing with a lot of restaurants there. Litchfield National Park has a lot of waterfalls. That’s where you go if you want to cool down. The scenery is amazing.”

Wangi Falls in Litchfield National Park in the Northern Territory. Picture: Tourism & Events NT/Roady Travel

Players hit the iconic Mindil Beach Sunset Markets on both Thursday and Sunday nights, with a particular leaning to the famous laksas served there.

A view of the Mindil Beach Sunset Markets in Darwin. Picture: Mindil Beach Markets/Charlie Bliss

Above all else, Rioli says it’s spending time with friends and family in a city that’s a little slower than Melbourne and the Gold Coast (the cities where he’s played his entire 212-game AFL career) that is so special.

“It’s definitely quieter. There’s no rush hour or traffic,” he said.

“It’s so chill here, people have so much respect for each other. Everyone goes at their own pace, which is amazing.”

To find out more about the Top End, go to www.tourismandeventsnt.com.au.

The Territory’s AFL games are supported by the Northern Territory Government through Tourism and Events NT.