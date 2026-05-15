Waalitj Marawar is still a team in the doldrums, and the club was left pleasantly surprised after being handed two Friday night fixtures in the run home

Andrew McQualter and Harley Reid during the R8 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar is embracing its unexpected Friday night fixturing, but coach Andrew McQualter says the onus is now on the team to live up to the primetime slot.

The Eagles have been one of the worst teams over the past four-and-a-half years, compiling just 13 wins since the start of 2022.

Waalitj Marawar produced stirring comeback wins over North Melbourne and Port Adelaide earlier this season, but has since slumped to a six-match losing run.

Despite its dire plight, Waalitj Marawar was surprisingly fixtured for two Friday night games when the AFL released the schedule for rounds 16 through to 22 on Thursday.

The Eagles will host Adelaide at Optus Stadium on July 3 as part of a Friday night double header that will also see Sydney play the Western Bulldogs at the SCG.

Then in round 20, Waalitj Marawar faces off against arch rival Fremantle in just the second-ever Friday night western derby.

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Waalitj Marawar possesses the youngest and most inexperienced list in the AFL, and McQualter is embracing the Friday night slots.

"It's awesome for our footy club, awesome for our guys to play in that timeslot because that's when the most eyes are watching," McQualter said on Friday.

"It's a brilliant opportunity. Our responsibility is to come up and compete and perform when we get that chance.

"A lot of our young guys might not have played in many night games, so it'll be a bit different preparation, but that's where a lot of finals are played, lots of those big games.

"To get a taste of it would be great."

Waalitj Marawar (2-7) will be aiming to snap its losing run on Sunday when it hosts GWS (4-5).

The Eagles have called up Rhett Bazzo for his first game of the season to replace key backman Harry Edwards, who is set for an extended stint on the sidelines after suffering his third concussion of the year.

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Forward Jack Williams will play his second game of the season in place of No.4 draft pick Cooper Duff-Tytler, who has been rested.

GWS will again be without Jesse Hogan - a big relief for the Eagles after the key forward kicked 9.0 against them in round four last year.

"You never wish for good players not to play against you, but I was quite pleased when he wasn't named," McQualter said.

"But in saying that, (Aaron) Cadman's in great form, (Jake) Stringer's in great form.

"They've got some real threats still down there, so they're not lacking for talent."