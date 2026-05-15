Jesse Hogan could miss another three matches as the Giants look to get their star spearhead fit again

Jesse Hogan before the round five match between GWS and Richmond at Barossa Park, April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE Hogan could miss three more games through injury as GWS coach Adam Kingsley weighs up a "mini pre-season" for the star forward.

Hogan won't travel to Optus Stadium with a corked hip as the 13th-placed Giants prepare to face off against West Coast on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was initially expected to miss just one week - last round's comeback win over Essendon.

But Kingsley said the 2024 Coleman Medallist couldn't prove his fitness in time for this weekend's clash against the 15th-placed Eagles. Including Sunday's game, the Giants have three more games before their round 13 bye.

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"He's still feeling it a little bit, so we just assess week on week," Kingsley said of Hogan.

"The discussions are, do we bring him back in when he's ready?

"Or do we give him a little bit of time out and let him do a bit of a mini pre-season, and we see him post-bye?

"We'll make a call soon enough."

Kingsley has already cast his mind to a looming backline selection headache, with two-time All-Australian defender Sam Taylor closing in on his first game of the season.

Taylor had suffered a high-grade hamstring strain while representing Western Australia during State of Origin in February, leaving a spot open for recruit Jayden Laverde.

Sam Taylor in action for WA in the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"[Taylor] will do another full week of main training next week and hopefully be available," Kingsley said.

"He'll obviously find his way in the team when he's ready to play. That may hopefully be next week, but it might not be.

"I've been pleased with Jayden. He was outstanding last week. It'll be interesting to see how we try and piece together that backline."

Small forward Darcy Jones (ACL) has also progressed well and should return in the latter half of the season, while Kingsley admitted veteran Josh Kelly (hip) was "still a way away" from training.

Young forward Max Gruzewski impressed in Hogan's absence and kicked two goals against the Bombers, with Jake Riccardi, who replaced Leek Aleer (ankle), matching the feat.

"Our forward line operates irrespective of who's in it for the most part," Kingsley said.

"We want to try and win them all (before the bye).

"It doesn't always work out in our favour, but we prepare really well, we expect to play well."