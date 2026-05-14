Kane Bevan hopes he gets his AFL chance via this year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Kane Bevan in action for West Perth in the WAFL. Picture: Belinda Taylor

WAFL star Kane Bevan says the rise of West Coast recruit Milan Murdock this season has inspired state league players, with the gun West Perth midfielder hoping to follow in his footsteps at this year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Bevan is among the best players in the WAFL this season and will represent WA in the annual state game against the SANFL this Saturday, giving him a chance to impress AFL recruiters in the showpiece match.

West Coast is among the clubs that has tracked Bevan ahead of the mid-season draft as it manages several long-term injuries, with Claremont defender Jasper Pearce and SANFL tall Tom Bell also on the club's radar.

A former key-position player who has evolved into a versatile midfielder, Bevan said it would be a dream come true to earn an AFL chance after watching Murdock join the Eagles during the pre-season and immediately become an important half-forward/midfielder.

"It's been super inspiring to see what he's done, and it definitely gives hope to myself and other WAFL players that there are players out there that can make it at the level and be successful with an opportunity," Bevan told AFL.com.au.

"He was a dominant player in the WAFL for a number of years, and he just couldn't quite get his opportunity. Then just as he thought it was probably fading away he gets a crack.

Kane Bevan will play for the WAFL against the SANFL in Saturday's state game. Picture: Michael Bain

"You always sort of wonder what the jump is like, and obviously there is a jump. But it goes to show that it's not unattainable to go from state league footy to AFL level."

Bevan has changed significantly as a player since his draft year in 2022, evolving from a 192cm key defender into a big-bodied midfielder who has added running power to his game in recent seasons.

While the 22-year-old was new to the midfield when AFL recruiters watched him at under-18s level with WA, he is now established as a gun onballer, averaging 26 disposals, 4.5 clearances, and 12.2 contested possessions with West Perth this season.

A focus on his running power has contributed strongly to his improvement after taking on the feedback of AFL recruiters and working with a sprint coach during the past two off-seasons.

Kane Bevan during the U18 Boys Championship match between the Allies and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Being able to transition defensively and offensively a lot better was the feedback, and to get from contest to contest, so that's been a major focus of mine," Bevan said.

"I was more of a key-position player in my draft year, so being thrown into the midfield a little bit was different and it took some time to adjust, and a midfielder you've got to be a lot more dynamic.

"Once I could actually start using my legs a bit more and get to the outside I could show a bit more of my skills versus just being contest dominant.

"I still pride myself on that (contest game) and continue to improve that area, but the running game is so important in the modern game, especially for midfielders. If you can't run, you can't play."

Bevan was told on Wednesday night that he would be representing the WAFL in the state game on Saturday at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, with the midfield brimming with talent as Claremont star Zac Mainwaring also eyes the mid-season draft.

While the annual match has helped propel mature-age players towards an AFL chance, Bevan said he would be parking his own ambitions while representing WA and doing everything he could to help the state team win.

His drive to earn an AFL chance is clear though, with the consistent and hard-working midfielder believing he still has another level to reach as a player.

"I'm 100 per cent driven and it's been a dream of mine since I was a young kid," he said.

"It obviously hasn't quite eventuated through my 18th year and then the last couple of seasons as well, but for me it's just been about what can I do to improve year on year.

"As long as I think I'm a chance to give it a real good crack and make an impact at the next level, I'll do everything I can."