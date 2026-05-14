Across 15 seasons in the AFL, Bradley Hill has developed into a mentor for Indigenous players around the competition

Bradley Hill at the launch of 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Bradley Hill burst onto the AFL scene in 2012, he was the lightning-quick 18-year-old brother of Stephen, bounding up and down the wing for Hawthorn with his customary cheeky grin.

Now, that little kid with the beaming smile - who won three consecutive flags with the Hawks in his second, third and fourth seasons - is about to turn 33 and has the full respect of the Indigenous playing cohort across the AFL.

From his time at the Hawks to playing alongside his big brother at Walyalup and now back in Victoria at Euro-Yroke, Hill has developed into an unofficial leader and supportive big brother for any Indigenous player who needs him, regardless of their club affiliation.

Stephen and Bradley Hill during their time together at Fremantle. Picture: AFL Photos

Earlier this year, Hill accompanied Kysaiah Pickett, Shai Bolton, Lawson Humphries and Charlie Cameron to a QnA at an Indigenous high school in Perth, where inquisitive kids (and former player-turned-teacher Ash McGrath) peppered the group with questions.

If the players were unsure, stumbled or didn't want to answer a somewhat curly question, there was Hill, covering the gaps, providing a calming presence with reassuring and encouraging nods, and organising the troops.

"I am the oldest one now, so they have to listen to me," Hill tells AFL.com.au with a laugh.

"It's just come naturally. As I've got a bit older, I've just taken it on board, and I want to be there for them and to be a support for them, whether they play for my team or not.

WA players at Clontarf - Kent Street Senior High School on February 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel like it's something I really enjoy, making those connections and being there for them if they ever need anything.

"I still am a little bit cheeky. You naturally mature as you get a bit older, and as a young kid, you're just having fun and enjoying the moment and having a laugh. And as you get older, you have kids and you have to think about other things."

When Hill was coming through as a young Hawk, he had older Indigenous players such as Shaun Burgoyne, Lance Franklin, Cyril Rioli and Chance Bateman to help him adjust to AFL life, which was especially important given he was drafted to the other side of the country.

Bradley Hill after being drafted by Hawthorn in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

In 2026, seven of the 62 Indigenous AFL players are on Euro-Yroke's list, with the recruitment of Liam Ryan's seeing the high-flying forward join Hill, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Isaac Keeler, Liam Henry, Marcus Windhager and Lance Collard at Moorabbin, while J'Noemi Anderson plays for the AFLW team.

Hill is now so comfortable in his standing in that game that he recently called out his coach Ross Lyon after taking offence to a remark made at training.

Despite his close relationship with Lyon, which stretches back to their time together at the Dockers, Hill concedes standing up to such an experienced figure in the game is something the 18-year-old Bradley wouldn't have dreamed of doing.

"Nah definitely not. The relationship helps, but now that I'm older – even if it wasn't Ross, I would still say the same thing," he says.

"With maturity, you've got your own voice. And if you think if something's not right, you definitely stand up and say something.

Ross Lyon and Bradley Hill celebrate Fremantle's win over Geelong in R20, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"Even having players come across from other teams, even having Liam Ryan coming this year – I think sometimes when you do already have a strong number, more want to come to you.

"We've got a really good culture at the club, and a great place where the boys love rocking up every day. They've got that support and they can just enjoy their footy.

"That's from the club as well, they've done such a good job with Ross and Lenny (Hayes, head of footy), they always support the boys if they ever need to go back home for family stuff as well. Everyone feels comfortable to voice their opinions.

"I'm in a group chat with a fair few of [the Indigenous players in the AFL] – Kozzie's in there, Latrelle, Robert Hansen, there's a few of us that are all in contact, obviously all the boys in my club are in it. I talk to a fair few of them."

The depth of Hill's relationships with those around him transcends generations; from his willingness to challenge Lyon, with whom there is deep mutual respect, to his support for the current Indigenous players, many of whom are significantly younger than him.

It even flows through to the youngest members of the community; at the Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch earlier this week, when young artist Jed Bennell - a relative of Hill's - stumbled over his words while explaining how he helped design Euro-Yroke's Indigenous jumper, Hill was quick to offer a comforting arm and a word of support.

It is a trait that has been an integral part of Hill's personality from an early age.

"I can't believe the way he's grown up, but he's always been looking after or been a mentor to kids," his mother Steph tells AFL.com.au of Bradley, the second eldest of her seven children.

"Even when he was in high school, if the primary school were having a sports carnival, he'd be down there helping them all.

"But he looks so much more confident now, mature in the way he speaks, and the change has been quite a lot. He's grown up so well, I'm so proud of him and I can't believe how well he's done.

"From a baby, he was always smiling. He's been a cheeky little ratbag his whole life. He always wanted to be chased by people – even at school, teachers when he was naughty, security guards – he just loved being chased and running.

"Even when he first got to Hawthorn, he still wanted to be chased by everyone there. He just loves being chased and running."

Last weekend, the Saints arranged for Steph to fly from Perth to Darwin to watch her son play in the jumper displaying his story, designed by 11-year-old Jed.

Bradley Hill and jumper artist Jed Bennell with Euro-Yroke's 2026 Indigenous guernsey. Picture: AFL Photos

It was a rare opportunity for her to see her grandchildren, and also a chance to reflect on her son's journey in the game, which is now into its 15th season.

"I was so excited, I couldn't wait to see him, (Bradley's wife) Sam and the grandkids (Charlie and Harriet). The club picked me up from the airport, I got to see the kids and spend time with them, we went to the wave pool and had dinner together," she says.

"I don't get over (to Melbourne) often; we might catch up once or twice a year, or if he comes over and plays here (in Perth).

"To see his story on the jumper – his journey starting from Hawthorn, coming back to play with his brother at Fremantle and then ending up back over there at St Kilda – he's done so well."