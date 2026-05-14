Chris Fagan says he's not going to over-react to one loss and was full of praise for Geelong's performance

Zac Bailey reacts during the match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

CHRIS Fagan is not about to "press the panic button" following Thursday night's heavy loss to Geelong but concedes Brisbane can do with its upcoming 10-day break.

The two-time premiers were soundly beaten in the Grand Final rematch at the Gabba, losing by 41 points, to drop to a 6-4 win-loss record.

Fagan was full of praise for the Cats, saying their hunger was superior to Brisbane's, but he was not going to over-react to one loss.

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"We've just won six of our last seven games and we lose one and now we’ve got concerns?

"We've had three six-day turnarounds in a row. We probably just need to suck a little bit of air in, get a bit of a rest and get ready to go again.

"I'm just not that quick to press the panic button.

"Obviously, there was some things that weren't good tonight, but I just need to have a look at the vision and decide whether they are a real concern or not.

"We've got 10 days, which I feel like we need."

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The Lions were slow out of the blocks, trailing by 22 points at quarter-time, but had levelled the scores late in the second quarter before being outplayed for the rest of the night.

They are missing a host of best 23 players, with veteran Dayne Zorko withdrawn on the day of the match after pulling up sore from last Friday night's win over Carlton.

After recently missing two matches with a calf injury, Zorko was sore at main training on Tuesday and then again at the captain's run on Wednesday.

"He's 37 and played 300 games. Sometimes it catches up with older guys. We just have to be careful with him. You've got to be sensible," Fagan said.

Jarrod Berry (calf), Ty Gallop (hamstring), Lincoln McCarthy (hamstring) and Noah Answerth (concussion) are all a chance to return for the round 11 match against Greater Western Sydney.

"Geelong are a really good side," Fagan said.

"They're experienced, they run hard, they're full of good athletes, they apply good pressure, they're got a good system, they're well coached. They're pretty good!"

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Geelong coach Chris Scott was understandably delighted with his team's performance, although wasn't getting carried away.

"It's hard not to be content with the performance and the outcome tonight," he said.

"It's still hard to get a read on it.

"We're doing everything we can to chase their level. I suspect we're still a little bit off it now, but there's lot of footy to be played.

"We're confident we'll get better. How that looks relative to the rest of the competition, that's a bit hard to work out."

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Tom Stewart, who was colossal in victory, finished the game with a limp, but Scott said it was nothing to worry about.

"I spoke to him on the ground and he said he's got a little corkie in his calf.

"He assures me he's fine, but I'm often the last to know. We don't have any injury issues."

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Jack Martin (tight calf) stayed on the bench for the final term, but Scott said that was precautionary and the veteran could have returned if needed.