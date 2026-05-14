Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 10 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is tackled during St Kilda's clash with GWS in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER tough week for Fantasy coaches with a popular premium sidelined.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,023,000) is set to miss at least another three weeks with a calf injury in a huge blow.

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He is the most traded out player this week, with Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $606,000), Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $766,000) and Tanner Bruhn (MID, $842,000) also being moved on.

Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $996,000) is the most popular trade target this week.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 10 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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