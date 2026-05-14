Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 10

Lachie Whitfield during the round eight match between GWS and Gold Coast at People First Stadium, on May 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MANAGED last week, now listed as 'three weeks' on the sidelines, what do we do with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,023,000)?

This has been the biggest question facing AFL Fantasy coaches this week after the star Euro-Yroke midfielder was ruled out until round 13.

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Let's be clear, holding Wanganeen-Milera is not an option and a trade must be made. For those coaches who have been sitting back watching Archie Roberts (DEF, $1,129,000) average 132 in his past six weeks, now is your opportunity to end the pain and secure his services, with the greatest role in AFL Fantasy history.

If you already have Roberts and/or looking for players of more value, then consider under-priced options such as Dayne Zorko (DEF, $963,000), Bailey Dale (DEF, $901,000) and Nic Newman (DEF, $847,000) who are all popular players that coaches are considering this week.

Maybe, just maybe, you don't even have Wanganeen-Milera and with a tiny smirk on your face, you're looking to make other upgrades in other positions.

Whatever your moves might be – good luck for the round ahead.

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Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $839,000) - TREAT

If you are after a unique defender then McCarthy is your man. He sits in just 10 per cent teams and has a great run starting this week. After back-to-back scores of 98, he'll be averaging 105-plus over the coming weeks.

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $822,000) – TRAP

The price is right but are you buying McCluggage in a week he gets tagged? Geelong has Oisin Mullin and Mark O'Connor at its disposal, and they have used these weapons against McCluggage in the past. You've been warned.

Connor Budarick (DEF/FWD, $728,000) - TRAP

The fifth-most traded-in player for the week seems a little 'roy-actionary' for my liking. Even though he is coming off an impressive 114, Budarick might only average around 70 for the remainder of the year.

Sam Durham (MID/FWD, $701,000) – TREAT

Durham is one of the best buys in the forward line and plenty of coaches are now shifting their trades in that direction. After a team-high 25 CBAs last week and a score of 106, he's a dead set bargain.

Sam Durham during the round eight match between Essendon and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sullivan Robey (MID/FWD, $426,000) - TREAT

If you can afford the price tag, then Robey is the rookie to grab this week. His job security is strong and last week Robey was great attending 13 centre ball-ups for his score of 79 from 20 disposals.

Most traded in

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $996,000)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,046,000)

Paddy Cross (FWD, $274,000)

Archie Roberts (DEF, $1,129,000)

Connor Budarick (DEF/FWD, $728,000)

Buying Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $996,000) for under a million dollars is one of the best buys you'll ever see. Even though he has been playing injured and sore for the last three weeks, he has still averaged 121 during this time proving that he is clearly the best player in the competition.

During the round 13 bye, GWS and Richmond will both have the week off. Having players during this bye will make your life easier for the other rounds. This means, players like Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,046,000) are now worth their weight in gold. Whitfield has averaged 114 in his past six games and features in Calvin's Captains top five when they drop tonight when The Traders go live at 6:15pm AEST.

Marcus Bontempelli in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $1,023,000)

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $606,000)

Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $766,000)

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $843,000)

Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $642,000)

Two mid-priced players feature on the list this week as coaches are using players like Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $766,000) and Tanner Bruhn (MID, $843,000) as stepping stones to bigger and better things.

Rachele has only averaged 64 over the past three weeks as his time in the midfield has dried up. Bruhn had a role change last week and his score of 63 reflected the change. He was coming off three triple scores in his last four games leading into last week, so fingers crossed his role returns to normal.

Josh Rachele warms up ahead of the round nine match between Adelaide and Richmond at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Mac Andrew (DEF) v Yartapuulti – After averaging 97 in his past three games, you might be lucky and still find Andrew on the wavier. Twenty per cent of switched-on draft leagues have already grabbed him.

Noah Balta (DEF/FWD) v Euro-Yroke – Sitting in just eight per cent of leagues is Balta who has thrived in his new role as one of Richmond's main ruckmen. With previous scores of 78 and 119, he's worth a punt.

Max Hall (FWD) v Richmond – Hall has averaged 87 in his past three games, ranking him inside the top 25 options in the forward line. He has Richmond this week and his hot form will only continue.

Max Hall during the R9 match between St Kilda and Gold Coast at TIO Stadium on May 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEST on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6:15pm on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top-5 and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.