Luke Beveridge says the club will 'wait and see' after Tim English was sidelined with another concussion

Tim English during the R9 match between Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on May 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Beveridge started Thursday morning by sending Michael Voss a text message of support, before turning his attention to beating Carlton on Saturday night under caretaker coach Josh Fraser, following a tumultuous week at Ikon Park.

The Western Bulldogs won't get anyone back from injury this weekend, but key reinforcements aren't far away.

James O'Donnell trained fully on Thursday morning at Mission Whitten Oval to almost put his hand up for a return ahead of schedule from a hamstring strain, while Rory Lobb completed a chunk of the session. Both are expected to be available in round 11.

Cody Weightman completed the session with the main group and is now only a few weeks away from playing his first game since the 2024 elimination final.

Tim English entered the League's concussion protocols after the win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval last Friday night and ran laps on Thursday.

The All-Australian ruckman has six registered concussions and spent the 2024 pre-season dealing with migraines and headaches, so the Bulldogs will monitor his progress closely before clearing him to return.

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"We haven't gotten an update for you today, so we'll wait and see how he goes over the next week and what his availability will be," Beveridge told reporters.

"I don't know (if he will be available in round 11). I think because of his history – he's been out of action at different times, he spent a whole pre-season a couple of years ago, non-contact – so we'll tread warily."

Tom Liberatore is set to miss at least three more weeks after undergoing knee surgery late last month while in concussion protocols.

The veteran midfielder hasn't played since round six and only played four games this year due to a hamstring strain, but is taking longer than first thought to recover from a knee operation.

"He'll be a while. He's going to probably re-enter the group training over the course of the next two or three weeks, but he's a fair way away with that knee," Beveridge said.

"He'll have some tests along the way around the concussion. But I think it's mainly just about the knee at the moment."

Tom Liberatore during the Western Bulldogs' game against Adelaide in R2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Treloar will play for Footscray in the VFL this weekend in his first game since his AFL return against Sydney in round seven, where he collected 25 disposals across 61 per cent game time, but struggled to explode like he once did.

"It's a tough question to answer because I really want to look after Adam there because he's been such an important contributor for our football club.

"I'm not a coach who talks about running parameters, but you can tell to the naked eye that Adam's still got the gift of winning contested ball, he's still creative, he's still a fierce competitor. When the ball gets out into space, he's trying to find the legs that he's had when he's been at his best. And he's just been a bit off that.

"So we'll see how he goes. He'll come back into the AFL team when he feels like he can really fortify the team in team defence, where he can really join in on turnover when we get the footy back. And he's just slightly off AFL level with that at the moment."

Adam Treloar during the R7 match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Beveridge said the Bulldogs are wary of the caretaker coach bounce and praised Voss for the way the Brisbane great has carried himself this year amid a challenging situation that led to his departure from Carlton on Tuesday morning.

"It's always sad when a coach finishes up and the circumstances I just think he's been unbelievably stoic and as a man representing his football club, his family and his friends, he's just extremely resilient and I've admired the way he's gone about it," he said.

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"I did send him a message. I waited a few days. I imagine he would have been inundated, but I sent him a message this morning just to wish him all the best. I know that his next move, whether it's in footy or elsewhere, will be extremely rewarding for him.

"I'd imagine there's a sense of relief after the pressure that he's been under, especially for his family. But what an amazing custodian of the values of the game as a player and as a coach. You know over 500 games combination is an incredible record he's got. So I and the football club just wish him and his family the best."

The Dogs sit ninth on the ladder after ending a four-game losing streak in round nine.