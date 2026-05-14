Matt Rowell is tackled by Zak Butters during the round 24 match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval on August 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Can the Cats prove they're a top-four side and knock off the Lions in the Grand Final rematch?

- Swans' firepower will make it tough for the Magpies

- 'Fish' talks about his one-on-one chat with Sir Doug Nicholls Round honouree Michael 'Magic' McLean

- The Power have been in games but haven't been able to win the close ones

- The Dockers get a look at the MCG for the first time this season

- Schmooky and Em make their cases in the Eagles v Giants match

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