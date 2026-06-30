IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Breaking down the contenders for Carlton's coaching vacancy
- AFL.com.au's Brownlow predictor has a clear favourite - who is it?
- Hawks are missing one of their stars Saturday's clash with the Demons
- A tribute to retiring Crow, Chelsea Randall
- Plus all the regular segments including 'Get it off your chest', and 'Yes, I said that'
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