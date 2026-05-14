The full details for rounds 16 to 22 have been released

A scene from the Showdown (left) and Western Derby in 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST Friday night Western Derby in more than two decades and a standalone Saturday night Showdown are some of the features of the round 16-22 fixture, which was released in full on Thursday.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Wednesday night, Sydney and Geelong are the darlings of primetime football in the final third of the season, with each of the Swans and Cats getting four Thursday or Friday night games between rounds 16 and 22, while none of Carlton, Essendon, Gold Coast, Port Adelaide or Richmond feature in the blockbuster slots.

The Blues and Bombers had a combined seven Thursday or Friday night games in rounds 16-22 last year, but have been overlooked altogether after managing just two wins between them so far in 2026.

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There will be two Friday night double-headers in the R16-22 fixture block, both featuring West Coast, meaning the Eagles have the same number of blockbuster games (two) as high flyers Hawthorn.

The Fremantle v West Coast derby on the Friday night of round 20, which will begin 30 minutes after the start of Melbourne's game against Geelong at the MCG, will be just the second Friday night derby ever between the Dockers and Eagles and the first since 2005.

The other Friday night double will come in round 17, when the Swans will host the Western Bulldogs in their Pride Game at the SCG and the Eagles host Adelaide in Perth.

The Showdown between the Crows and Power has been given a standalone slot on June 27, the Saturday night of round 16, after it shared the Friday night billing in round eight.

The second Sydney derby of the year will be a 4.35pm start on the Saturday of round 20, while the second QClash of 2026 is scheduled for round 23, with details yet to be confirmed.

Dane Rampe and Toby Greene wrestle during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

There will also be two double headers in the popular Saturday twilight slot, with one game in both rounds 20 and 22 to start at 4.15pm and another to start at 4.35pm, meaning the night game on those Saturdays will be a standalone match.

There will be a Sunday night game at Marvel Stadium between St Kilda and Carlton to conclude round 22, with reports this week that the match will be preceded by the AFLW season-opener at the same venue.

Rounds 16 to 19, which coincides with the school holidays, will be Kids Footy Month, where kids aged 14 years old and under can access free general admission tickets. General public tickets for Rounds 16 to 19 are on sale from Wednesday, 3 June.

The full details of rounds 23 and 24 will be announced closer to the dates, with the AFL keeping those weeks as a floating fixture to maximise the excitement in the climax to the home-and-away season.

The AFL announced the full 24-round fixture in November last year, but only released the dates and timings to round 15 as part of a staggered schedule that enables the League to place more blockbuster games in marquee slots.

Thursday & Friday night games, R16-22

Sydney - 4

Geelong - 4

Adelaide - 3

Brisbane - 3

Collingwood - 3

Fremantle - 3

Western Bulldogs - 3

Hawthorn - 2

North Melbourne - 2

West Coast - 2

Greater Western Sydney - 1

Melbourne - 1

St Kilda - 1

Carlton - 0

Essendon - 0

Gold Coast - 0

Port Adelaide - 0

Richmond - 0

2026 TOYOTA AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON FIXTURE, R16-22

(all times AEST)

Round 16

Thursday Jun 25

Brisbane v Sydney, Gabba, 7.30pm

Friday Jun 26

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney, MCG, 7.40pm

Saturday Jun 27

Carlton v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm

Collingwood v Richmond, MCG, 4.15pm

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 7.35pm

Sunday Jun 28

North Melbourne v Essendon, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm

Fremantle v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium, 5.10pm

Byes: Geelong, Melbourne, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

Round 17

Thursday Jul 2

Geelong v Brisbane, GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm

Friday Jul 3

Sydney v Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7.40pm

West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm

Saturday Jul 4

Hawthorn v Melbourne, UTAS Stadium, 1.15pm

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, 1.35pm

Gold Coast v Collingwood, People First Stadium, 4.15pm

Richmond v Carlton, MCG, 7.35pm

Sunday Jul 5

Essendon v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm

Port Adelaide v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm

Round 18

Thursday Jul 9

Fremantle v Sydney, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm

Friday Jul 10

Collingwood v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm

Saturday Jul 11

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong, Engie Stadium, 4.15pm

Carlton v Hawthorn, MCG, 7.35pm

Adelaide v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval, 8.10pm

Sunday Jul 12

Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm

Melbourne v Richmond, MCG, 3.15pm

Brisbane v Essendon, Gabba, 4.40pm

Round 19

Thursday Jul 16

Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm

Friday Jul 17

Sydney v Adelaide, SCG, 7.40pm

Saturday Jul 18

Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm

North Melbourne v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 4.15pm

Collingwood v Carlton, MCG, 7.35pm

West Coast v Brisbane, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm

Sunday Jul 19

Richmond v Hawthorn, MCG, 1.10pm

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs, People First Stadium, 3.15pm

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm

Round 20

Thursday Jul 23

Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 7.30pm

Friday Jul 24

Melbourne v Geelong, MCG, 7.40pm

Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm

Saturday Jul 25

Carlton v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.05pm

Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG, 4.15pm

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Engie Stadium, 4.35pm

Western Bulldogs v Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm

Sunday Jul 26

Brisbane v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 1.10pm

North Melbourne v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm

Round 21

Thursday Jul 30

Collingwood v Geelong, MCG, 7.30pm

Friday Jul 31

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm

Saturday Aug 1

St Kilda v Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1.05pm

Hawthorn v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium, 1.35pm

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 6.35pm

Carlton v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm

Sunday Aug 2

Richmond v West Coast, MCG, 1.10pm

Gold Coast v Melbourne, People First Stadium, 3.15pm

Essendon v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm

Round 22

Thursday Aug 6

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm

Friday Aug 7

Brisbane v Hawthorn, Gabba, 7.40pm

Saturday Aug 8

Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG, 1.15pm

Sydney v Port Adelaide, SCG, 4.15pm

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm

Adelaide v Richmond, Adelaide Oval, 7.35pm

Sunday Aug 9

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, 1.10pm

West Coast v Collingwood, Optus Stadium, 4.10pm

St Kilda v Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm