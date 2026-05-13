Sydney has moved its annual Pride Game away from a clash against St Kilda

Sydney players ahead of their Pride Game against Essendon in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ROUND 13 match between Sydney and St Kilda will no longer be designated a 'Pride Game' amid the fallout from the Lance Collard Tribunal case earlier this year.

The Swans and Saints were due to play in the Pride Game at the SCG on Sunday June 7, an annual event that sees the game celebrate and stand united with LGBTIQA+ communities.

But the recent case of Collard, who was found guilty of using a homophobic slur towards an opponent - a charge he and the Saints strongly deny - has led to the decision to remove the Pride Game designation from the Swans-Saints clash.

The Swans' clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17 will now be the club's designated Pride Game for this season.

A close-up of Sydney's Pride jumper during their Pride Game against Essendon in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Since 2016, the Sydney Swans have been proud to host Pride Game at the SCG, celebrating inclusivity with our LGBTIQA+ community," the Swans said in a statement.

"It is one of the most significant matches on our calendar and resonates deeply with our LGBTIQA+ supporter base and the wider Pride community.

"In consultation with the Rainbow Swans, members of the LGBTIQA+ community and the St Kilda Football Club, we felt it was appropriate to shift our 2026 Pride Match to ensure the game has the positive impact that is intended. It is important that the focus is on the positive experience we are creating for the communities at the heart of Pride Game.

"We stand with the LGBTIQA+ community and believe that sport has the power to bring people together and celebrate inclusivity. That’s why Pride Game matters."

Lance Collard warms up ahead of round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Collard, who admitted to using a homophobic slur towards an opponent in 2024 and was banned for six matches, has always strenuously denied the most recent allegation against him.

He was initially found guilty and handed a nine-game suspension, a sentence the club challenged at the AFL Appeals Board. The Appeals Board found the penalty was manifestly excessive, reducing it to four matches with two games suspended until the end of 2027.

The AFL subsequently sacked the chair of its Appeals Board, Will Houghton KC, with AFL CEO Andrew Dillon saying a penalty larger than Collard's eventual four-game ban "was not only warranted – it was necessary".

Dillon was also highly critical of the Appeals Board's reasoning.

"The AFL specifically rejects the Appeals Board's reasoning which stated, 'it is commonplace that players can employ language from time to time which is racist, sexist or homophobic whilst on the field'," he said.

"The AFL strongly rejects the statement not only that such language is commonplace, but also any implication that may be a factor in determining the severity of the sanction."

In a letter to members on Wednesday night, St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena said the club understands and supports Sydney's decision given the Collard case.

"Following the extensive media coverage of the recent AFL Tribunal matter and associated public reaction, our club has been in discussions with Sydney Swans, the Rainbow Swans supporter group, Pride Cup, and the AFL. I want to thank everyone involved for the respectful and constructive way those discussions have been approached," he said.

"As a result of those conversations, the decision has been made that our match with Sydney this year will no longer be played under the Pride Game banner.

Carl Dilena speaks at St Kilda's brand reveal in November 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"While we would have preferred to proceed with the Pride Game designation to support inclusion and education, we understand and support the decision given the impact the recent publicity has had on members of the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations communities."

"We remain deeply committed to LGBTQIA+ and First Nations inclusion in sport at every level. We are proud advocates of respect and inclusion and remain committed to continuing that work across our club and community.

"Importantly, the change to the Pride Game this year does not alter our commitment. We will continue working proactively with our people, supporters and industry partners to ensure St Kilda remains a club where everyone feels they belong."