Richmond's depth is at breaking point after a staggering run of injuries

Richmond players look dejected after the round nine match against Adelaide at theMelbourne Cricket Ground, on May 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FORGET a lengthy match committee meeting, Richmond is a chance of not being able to name a full squad of 26 for Sunday's game against St Kilda.

A lot will be hinging on 11-gamer Kaleb Smith and his injured groin, who listed is a test for this week.

If Smith passes his fitness test, and the Tigers don't suffer any more injuries at training, nor have any come down with illness in the next four days, then they'll have a squad of 26 (23 players and three emergencies).

As of Wednesday, Richmond is confident that Smith will be cleared to play. But if one of those dominoes fall, there's a chance the Tigers may have to name an injured player as an emergency, or apply to sign a replacement for a match.

West Coast received special dispensation to field players outside of its listed squad in round two, 2022, eventually playing five top-ups due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its playing group.

But a pandemic is understandably considered by the AFL as a different kettle of fish to a run-of-the-mill injury crisis.

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The AFL does not have a formal framework for replacement players outside of those pandemic guidelines, given the incredible rarity of the situation.

If a few more players suffer injuries at training in the coming days, or come down with illness, the Tigers would be able to apply to the AFL's football department to add a player to its squad from outside its established squad (likely a VFL Tiger), and approval will be given on a case-by-case basis.

The Tigers have lost Tom Brown (broken arm) and Kane McAuliffe (Achilles soreness) from last week's side.

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Sam Grlj will return after being managed, and one of Smith (who last played a VFL match on April 5) or potential debutant Noah Roberts-Thomson.

Richmond's sole remaining fit players are talls Samson Ryan and Liam Fawcett.

RICHMOND'S INJURED 18

FB: Rhyan Mansell, Tom Brown, Kaleb Smith

HB: Sam Banks, Josh Gibcus, Kane McAuliffe

C: Taj Hotton, Dion Prestia, Hugo Ralphsmith

HF: Judson Clarke, Harry Armstrong, Zane Peucker

FF: Jasper Alger, Tom Sims, Maurice Rioli

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Sam Lalor, Josh Smillie