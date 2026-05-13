The Swans and Cats are set to be rewarded in the next batch of fixtures

Patrick Dangerfield is tackled during Geelong's clash against Sydney in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY and Geelong are set to be the darlings of primetime football when the AFL releases its next batch of fixtures on Thursday.

It's understood the ladder-leading Swans and the high-flying Cats will feature in four Thursday and Friday night blockbusters each between rounds 16 and 22, the most of any teams across the competition.

The League will announce the details of rounds 16 to 22 on Thursday, having recently informed clubs that the final two rounds will remain a floating fixture until the details are confirmed later in the year.

In addition to Sydney and Geelong's four primetime games, it's expected that Fremantle, Brisbane, Adelaide, Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs will each play in three Thursday and Friday night matches across the seven rounds.

The next batch of the fixture is set to be highlighted by Fremantle and Sydney, the only remaining 8-1 teams in the competition, facing off in a standalone Thursday night bout at Optus Stadium on July 9.

Hawthorn, another of the League's high-profile drawcards, is set to only get two Friday night clashes, in rounds 16 and 22.

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It also means that traditional Victorian powerhouses Carlton, Essendon and Richmond are expected to be ignored in primetime slots, having managed only three wins combined to start the year.

Hawthorn, Geelong and Adelaide were the big winners from the initial fixture release back in November last year, each earning eight Thursday or Friday night primetime games across the first 16 rounds.