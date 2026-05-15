Interim Carlton coach Josh Fraser has made a call on where his future sits, after stepping in to lead the Blues following Michael Voss's exit

Interim Carlton coach Josh Fraser. Picture: Carlton FC

INTERIM Carlton coach Josh Fraser has declared himself out of the running to become Michael Voss's full-time replacement.

Although the former Collingwood and Gold Coast ruck wants to one day coach his own AFL team, Fraser believes he is not ready for the demands of the role.

The 44-year-old will lead the Blues for the first time on Saturday night in a clash with the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

Fraser has previously coached Carlton's VFL team and has more than a decade's experience in the system.

"I'm ambitious, and I want to be a senior coach at some point," Fraser said at Ikon Park on Friday.

"As we stand here right now, I probably don't think I'm quite ready.

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"But what this opportunity does give me is a chance to jump in the driver's seat, learn a lot about myself, and hopefully at the end of it be better placed.

"I'm focused on how we collectively move this club forward.

"This is not my job.

"I'm an interim coach, but I've got a job to do, and that is help the club."

Voss's exit was officially confirmed on Tuesday, four days after he made the call to quit the club before Carlton's clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

Captain Patrick Cripps, who has a close relationship with Voss, has now experienced four full-time coaches - Mick Malthouse, Brendon Bolton, David Teague previously - exit during his glittering career.

When Voss left, attention immediately turned to Cripps if he would be part of Carlton's future after recently turning 31.

"I couldn't speak highly enough of our leaders and 'Crippa' is at the forefront of that," Fraser said.

Patrick Cripps speaks with media during a Carlton press conference at Ikon Park on May 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"The support that he's shown myself and everybody else in the footy department, his desire to drive and take the club forward in the next 14 weeks.

"The way he spoke in front of the group around Vossy's departure and the love and respect, and acknowledging what Vossy has done for this club in his time.

"Our leaders have been outstanding and they're in a space, like all of us, where we want to encourage them to continue to grow."

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Carlton sits 16th with a 1-8 record, losing its past seven matches, but Fraser is optimistic on what the Blues can achieve for the rest of the season.

The Blues have been in contention in almost every game this year, but have infamously faded in second halves.

Carlton started poorly against the Lions, then stormed with a strong second half to only lose by 11 points.

"There's still so much to be gained," Fraser said.

"We've got time on our side, and the messaging has been around how we do get better collectively and individually.

"I've seen a really galvanised playing group and galvanised club."

Carlton has made just one change, picking Indigenous debutant Jack Ison to battle the 5-4 Bulldogs.

"Jack is worth celebrating his debut," Fraser said.

"Sir Doug Nicholls Round is also pretty significant for him, and we're really excited to see what he can do."