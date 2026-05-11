Carlton will begin the search for a new senior coach after Michael Voss called time on his stint at the helm

Michael Voss looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Melbourne in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

MICHAEL Voss' tenure as Carlton coach is over.

AFL.com.au understands Voss handed in his resignation in recent days while in Queensland following the loss to Brisbane on Friday night.

After recent discussions with Carlton and footy boss Chris Davies, the decision was made and the two parties parted ways in a call the club had been set to make for several weeks.

Blues assistant Josh Fraser will take over from Voss as interim coach.

Carlton is fancied to be in the market of first-time coaches.

The Blues currently sit in 16th spot on the ladder after just one win so far this season.

Voss’ five-year stint as Carlton coach finishes up with his final game against Brisbane last week. The call made whilst in Queensland in recent days. Finishes with a career tally of 501 games coached/played. Carlton fancied to be in the market of first-time coaches. @AFLcomau https://t.co/LWMshBLnZF — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) May 11, 2026

Voss was appointed Carlton coach in September 2021 and famously led the Blues to a preliminary final in 2023.

But the club has endured a horror run since then and have a 1-8 record so far this season.

He finishes his tenure at the Blues with a 49-1-53 record from 103 games.

Voss enjoyed a brilliant start to his tenure at the Blues, winning seven of his first nine games in 2022 before a late-season capitulation saw them lose their last four games - including a heartbreaking defeat to arch rivals Collingwood in the final round - to miss finals on percentage.

The Blues then won just four of the first 13 games of the following season before going on a dream run, winning nine consecutive games to return to September. Famous finals wins over Sydney and Melbourne followed before they gave up an early lead in a preliminary final loss to Brisbane.

Michael Voss leaves the field after Carlton's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

An injury-plagued 2024 season saw the Blues finish in eighth spot with a 13-10 record before they lost to the Lions, the eventual premiers, in an elimination final.

They then lost the first four matches of 2025 and finished 11th on the ladder with a 9-14 record before a seismic off-season that saw the departures of Charlie Curnow, Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni to other clubs.

Carlton's only win this season was a four-point win over Richmond in round one.

Voss' departure comes just days after the Blues gave the two-time reigning premier a scare at the Gabba, losing by just 11 points having trailed by as much as 49 points earlier in the game.

It was the reversal of the club's recent tendency to fall away in the second half of games, and Voss again lamented his side's inability to play all four quarters.

Patrick Cripps and Michael Voss after Carlton's loss to Collingwood in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It highlights the capacity that's in the group, but it's also a familiar narrative in that the game asks you to play for longer," Voss said.

"We fought, which was pleasing. We could tell especially after half-time that there was a confidence growing with the group.

"But we've still got to be better than playing a half of football, we've got to put more time together than that.

"We can't be comfortable in mediocrity, we've got to have higher standards of ourselves than that.

"We've put ourselves in positions in most games but I'm also sick of saying that."

Voss previously coached Brisbane for five seasons, before he was sacked at the end of 2013.

Michael Voss looks dejected after a Carlton loss during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The 50-year-old spent six seasons as an assistant at Port Adelaide and was appointed Carlton coach when the Blues sacked David Teague at the end of 2021.

Voss served as a commentator for two years after he retired from playing in 2006.

As a player, he captained the Lions to three-straight premierships between 2001 and 2003, won the 1996 Brownlow Medal, made five All-Australian teams and twice won the AFLPA MVP award.

He finishes his stint at the Blues with 501 games combined as a player and coach.

More to come ...

- with staff writers and AAP

Michael Voss as coach

Brisbane (2009-2013)

Games: 109

Wins: 43

Draws: 1

Losses: 65

Carlton (2021-2026)

Games: 103

Wins: 49

Draws: 1

Losses: 53