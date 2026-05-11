The AFL Tipping Streak leader remarkably started his run in round six, now up to 30 correct tips in a row

Sam Draper celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL Tipping Streak leaderboard is starting to tell an interesting story about how people are playing the game, not just how long they've maintained a run.

In Streak, players choose which matches to tip, with every correct selection extending their run until a wrong call ends it.

A recent run up the order has highlighted just how quickly things can change when results fall your way. A cluster of rounds where favourites have largely held firm has allowed a more aggressive approach to surge past several more conservative streaks that have been building quietly.

The leading Streak now sits at 30 correct tips in a row, built by skipping just five matches along the way. In a format where many players are carefully selecting only two or three games per round, it's a noticeable contrast in style.

Remarkably, the Streak started with Geelong's win over the Western Bulldogs – in round six.

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Those skipped games show where even the most confident Streak needs caution. They were matches only the bravest tipper would want to touch, games where you could make a case for either side winning:

- Waalitj Marawar v Richmond – round eight

- Sydney v Narrm – round eight

- Walyalup v Hawthorn – round nine

- Yartapuulti v Western Bulldogs – round nine

- Geelong v Collingwood – round nine

And that's where the intrigue sits now.

Does an aggressive player pull back to protect their position, knowing others are steadily building behind them? Or do they keep rolling the dice while results continue to go their way, accepting that a single upset can reset everything?

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That tension has become a big part of the appeal. AFL Streak can be jumped into at any point in the season, and once a run ends, players can immediately start again. It rewards timing as much as patience, with prizes on offer both for the longest Streak overall and the longest active Streak at season's end.

With plenty of rounds still to come, the question isn't who has led the longest so far. It's who best judges the moment to push, pause, or take one big risk that changes everything.

In Streak, players can pick which games to tip, and if you put together the longest streak of correct selections, you win $2,000. The longest active streak at season's end will also win $2,000.

Start your Streak now for your chance to win.

Trent Balthazaar is the AFL Tipping Product Management Specialist.