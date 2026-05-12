Nathan Schmook looks at the pool of potential senior coaches that Carlton will consider in its search

Daniel Giansiracusa, Corey Enright and Jaymie Graham. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON is expected to lean towards a first-time senior coach when it appoints a replacement for Michael Voss, despite the market being flush with experienced and successful options.

Like all clubs that find themselves in the Blues' position, the club will scour the country to find the best fit, and they are fortunate to have time on their side after parting ways with Voss in May.

There is every chance a surprise contender will emerge through the Blues' search, but an initial field of leading hopefuls can be established based on recent searches at Melbourne, West Coast and Richmond.

Sydney and Port Adelaide have opted for planned handovers to first-time coaches in recent seasons, while St Kilda and Essendon bucked the trend by appointing senior coaches with past experience in late 2022.

The past 15 premierships have been won by coaches who were in their first senior jobs, with Melbourne's first-time senior coach Steven King making a compelling case this season for the Blues to opt for new blood.

Still, the club would be foolish to not at least explore the experienced options available in 2025, including Nathan Buckley, Adam Simpson, John Longmire, Ken Hinkley and Simon Goodwin.

AFL.com.au has narrowed the starting field to 10 first-time options as the Blues launch their search.

Hayden Skipworth

Missed the West Coast job narrowly to Andrew McQualter and was a leading contender for last year's Melbourne vacancy before pulling out of the race. Highly regarded for his tactical nous, the 43-year-old has completed a long and diverse apprenticeship designed specifically to prepare him for senior coaching. Has taken charge of AFL programs at both Essendon and Collingwood for pre-season periods, run academy programs, and been an assistant on every line. Development has included leadership courses at Harvard and Columbia Universities, and development opportunities with NBA and English Premier League clubs.

Hayden Skipworth during a Collingwood captain's run at Olympic Park Oval on August 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jaymie Graham

Long regarded as a senior coach of the future, Graham narrowly missed the Collingwood vacancy won by Craig McRae but chose not to pursue the West Coast vacancy so he could continue to develop with Fremantle. In charge of the Dockers' powerful forward line, Graham has proven his credentials through a long apprenticeship that started in 2012 and included stints with St Kilda and West Coast, while also coaching his own team at WAFL level. Complemented his coaching with an education degree and is a major reason behind the development of the Dockers' young tall forwards.

Jaymie Graham during Fremantle's clash with West Coast in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel Giansiracusa

Made the move from Essendon to Hawthorn ahead of this season to lead the Hawks' development program in a switch that has enhanced his senior coaching prospects. A leading contender for several jobs, he chose not to pursue the West Coast vacancy, was among the five coaches who went through the Melbourne process, and was considered by the Blues back in 2021. Has built a strong coaching foundation by leading his own team at VFL level, taking charge of all lines as an assistant with the Western Bulldogs and then Bombers, and travelling to develop as a coach. Was the AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year in 2020.

Daniel Giansiracusa speaks to Sam Butler at Hawthorn's training session in November, 2025. Picture: Hawthorn FC

James Kelly

A highly impressive assistant who went close to landing the Melbourne vacancy last season but has continued to develop this year under Chris Scott. In his fifth season at GMHBA Stadium, Kelly had a stellar playing career with the Cats and won three premierships before finishing his career with the Bombers and moving into coaching. Was part of the Cats' 2022 premiership as a coach and brings significant experience and IP from an incredibly successful program.

James Kelly speaks to his players during Geelong's clash with Melbourne in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Shaun Grigg

The Richmond 2017 premiership player has chosen his path wisely in coaching, learning under Chris Scott for four seasons and leading the midfield in the 2022 premiership before shifting north in late 2023 to continue his development under Damien Hardwick at Gold Coast. Was chosen as an assistant to Scott with Victoria's State of Origin team in another nod to his credentials, impressing insiders with his strategic nous and ability to communicate with players. Played 214 games with Carlton and Richmond and got everything out of himself.

Shaun Grigg speaks to his players during Gold Coast's clash with Fremantle in the 2025 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Cameron Bruce

If the Blues are looking for a coach from a successful program, then Bruce will be right at the pointy end of their short list. As Chris Fagan's senior assistant and midfield coach at Brisbane through back-to-back premierships and three straight Grand Finals, the 46-year-old has been an important part of the Lions' success. He was also a development coach and assistant through Hawthorn's three-peat under Alastair Clarkson and had a stint with the Blues. Viewed internally as a future senior coach, he was the AFL Coaches Association assistant of the year in 2025.

Cameron Bruce speaks with Carlton players during the Blues' clash with Gold Coast in round 13, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Corey Enright

Viewed by many as the likely successor to Ross Lyon at St Kilda, the Blues would be foolish not to approach the Geelong champion. As the Saints' head of strategy and game plan, Enright was linked with the Melbourne vacancy but pulled out of the race to continue with the Saints, where he has also spent time as backline coach. Also spent five years as an assistant with Geelong before joining the Saints in 2021, developing under Chris Scott. Another who brings significant experience in successful programs based on his triple-premiership career over 332 games with Geelong.

Corey Enright looks on during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on June 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Brett Montgomery

Among the game's most experienced assistants, Montgomery was one of the contenders for the West Coast vacancy after enhancing his credentials as the GWS backline coach. Highly valued by the Giants, he has coached at Carlton, the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide, building strong relationships with his players and an accountable edge to his coaching. Brings experience of successfully rebuilding a club from the bottom up and has been strongly endorsed by Adam Kingsley as a potential senior coach, leading the GWS backline, team defence, and the club's leadership program, which is designed to foster team connection, culture, and personal growth.

Brett Montgomery ahead of GWS' clash with North Melbourne in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brendon Lade

Among the five coaches considered by Melbourne at the pointy end of its search last year, Lade is now with the Western Bulldogs as a senior assistant and overseeing the midfield group. Started his coaching career with Richmond in 2010 and has stints with Port Adelaide and St Kilda. Was also interviewed by Essendon in 2022 and has long been seen as a future senior coach. A former Port Adelaide best and fairest and two-time All Australian, Lade has also focused on stoppages and opposition strategy, and other key coaching program responsibilities.

Brendon Lade during the round 12 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG, May 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The experienced options

If the Blues choose to pursue one of the many experienced coaches available, they could well find themselves in competition with Tasmania. Adam Simpson is a premiership coach who has held a mentoring role with Voss this season, with the successful mentor appearing fresh after time out of the game. John Longmire would also be a great fit for the Blues and bring premiership credentials. Ken Hinkley remains a coach at heart and has showcased his nous and communication skills as a media commentator this season, with decorated former Collingwood player and coach Nathan Buckley back in the game with Geelong as an assistant. Demons flag coach Simon Goodwin is making a big impact with Sydney and could also be approached.

Nathan Buckley, Adam Simpson and John Longmire. Pictures: AFL Photos

Other contenders

Brisbane head of football Danny Daly has a coaching background and is incredibly highly regarded in the industry, with the potential he could follow Chris Fagan's path from football administration to senior coaching. Scott Burns is among the game's most experienced assistants and is a tactical coach who also builds strong relationships, helping steer Adelaide to the minor premiership last year and boasting experience with West Coast, Collingwood and Hawthorn. Troy Chaplin was interim coach at Melbourne and chose not to pursue the vacancy last year. He is viewed as a coach of the future. Murray Davis shifted to Adelaide as coaching director last season after making a big impact with Brisbane. Ash Hansen is an assistant on the rise but is already at the Blues, while Hawthorn's Adrian Hickmott and David Hale, Collingwood's Matthew Boyd, and the Bulldogs' Daniel Pratt could emerge as contenders.