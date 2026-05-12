Watch a live stream of Carlton's press conference following Michael Voss's departure as Blues coach

Rob Priestley, Michael Voss and Graham Wright. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON will address the media following the departure of Michael Voss as head coach.

Blues president Rob Priestley, CEO Graham Wright and footy boss Chris Davies are scheduled to speak at Ikon Park to explain the decision to part ways with Voss, who will not speak at the press conference.

AFL.com.au's live coverage, led by Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey, will begin at 1.25pm AEST in the live player below and include the full press conference from the Blues.

Voss handed in his resignation in recent days while in Queensland following the loss to Brisbane on Friday night.

Learn More Blues speak after Voss departure

After recent discussions with Carlton and footy boss Chris Davies, the decision was made and the two parties parted ways in a call the club had been set to make for several weeks.

Blues assistant Josh Fraser will take over from Voss as interim coach.

Hear from the Blues hierarchy in our live player above or follow along with our live text coverage below.