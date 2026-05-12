Brisbane and Geelong kick off round 10 on Thursday night, while the Suns play their second match in Darwin against the Power

Players pose for a photo during the Sir Doug Nicholls Round launch on May 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NINE clubs sitting in the top half of the ladder are threatening to pull away as Sir Doug Nicholls Round begins with a celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and cultures.

Brisbane and Geelong open the round in a Grand Final rematch on Thursday with the two sides only separated by percentage.

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Sydney hosts Collingwood on Friday with the Magpies aiming to climb out of the mid-ladder logjam, while Carlton begins a new era against the Western Bulldogs under the spotlight of Saturday night.

Here is what to look out for across round 10, as well as a tip for each match.

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Brisbane v Geelong, Gabba

Thursday, May 14, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 18.14 (122) d Geelong 11.9 (75), GF 2025

What it means

Brisbane (6-3) was cruising without even needing to hit top gear as it opened up as much as a 49-point lead over Carlton before coughing up six consecutive goals either side of the last change in what turned into a less-than-convincing win. The Lions need to be better for longer as they host a Cats outfit that will be out to turn the tables after their horror defeat last year on the grandest stage.

Geelong (6-3) has quickly silenced any critics suggesting it might be a fading force with commanding triumphs over finals hopefuls North Melbourne and then an inspired Collingwood. The Cats stormed to those wins off the back of a new focus on claiming more territory through handball, and have piled on more than 120 points in each of their past four victories.

Oliver Dempsey and Bailey Smith during the round nine match between Geelong and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 9, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Game shapers

Logan Morris has hardly skipped a beat since being drafted at pick No.31 and making his debut in 2024 as he has played a part in back-to-back premierships and booted 98 goals in 53 matches. The key forward has only turned 21 this week but has already become a key to the Lions' hopes of pulling off a three-peat of flags with consecutive four-goal hauls a reminder of his talent.

Jack Bowes might not grab the headlines but is a reliable part of the Cats' midfield machine with his ability to win the ball in tight or distribute on the outside. The 28-year-old spent more time adding run out of the back half against the Magpies, a role he was familiar with during six seasons at the Suns, as his versatility remains an asset as he reaches 150 matches.

Early tip: Brisbane by 11 points

Sydney v Collingwood, SCG

Friday, May 15, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 16.13 (109) d Sydney 12.6 (78), R5 2025

What it means

Sydney (8-1) survived a huge scare to beat North Melbourne and tighten its grip on top spot even while playing well below its best and allowing the Roos to have more scoring shots and inside-50s. The Swans will appreciate being back on home turf where they have scored triple figures and claimed victory in all four matches this year, and have had a stranglehold over the Pies since 2019.

Collingwood (4-1-4) missed an opportunity to kickstart its campaign as it misfired near goal and failed to reach triple figures for the eighth time this season while being blown away by Geelong. The Magpies are at risk of being mired in mediocrity with an even win-loss record including a draw, a percentage of 99.9, and while yet to beat a side currently sitting above them on the ladder.

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Game shapers

James Rowbottom continues to add balance to the Swans' onball brigade as he adds pressure around the contest while also being able to release the side's runners. The Swans tackling machine had a quieter game against the Roos with only nine disposals but will be out to bounce back as he reaches 150 matches while facing the Pies.

Nick Daicos has had his usual influence with the ball dulled in recent weeks and he had only two clearances and four score involvements in the Magpies' loss to the Cats. The 23-year-old has had a greater impact when the Pies come up against the lesser lights, when he is more involved in their scoring chains, but will be out to respond even with Swans stopper James Jordon looming large.

Early tip: Sydney by 29 points

Gold Coast v Yartapuulti, TIO Stadium

Friday, May 15, 7.40pm ACST

Last time: Yartapuulti 10.11 (71) d Gold Coast 9.13 (67), R24 2025

What it means

Gold Coast (6-3) took time to wake up as it conceded five of the first six goals of the match against Euro-Yroke before normal service resumed at its Darwin fortress. The Suns turned the tables with their own seven-goal blitz as their turnover and transition game began humming against the Saints, and can now target a 10th straight victory at their home away from home.

Yartapuulti (3-6) was again left wondering what might have been after pushing a desperate Western Bulldogs all the way before suffering a fourth defeat of the season by three points or fewer. The Power have become one of the hardest teams to score against under coach Josh Carr, ranked third for points against, but need to find a hint of luck and more composure to nail the clutch moments.

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Game shapers

Daniel Rioli made the most of a trip home to Darwin, playing a starring role with 28 disposals, a goal and a six-bounce run lighting up the crowd while the Suns chased down the Saints. The 29-year-old is critical to the Suns' hopes of building on last year's finals debut with his blistering dash and dare off half-back, and reliable ball use, regularly turning defence into attack.

Mitch Georgiades has turned into one of the most consistent and dangerous key forwards in the game as speculation continues to swirl over where he will play beyond this season. But for now, the 24-year-old is crucial to the Power's hopes each week, as he has booted multiple goals in each match this season and only needs to tidy up his efficiency with 25.22 on the board.

Early tip: Gold Coast by 22 points

Kuwarna v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, May 16, 12.45pm ACST

Last time: Kuwarna 17.11 (113) d North Melbourne 15.10 (100), R24 2025

What it means

Kuwarna (5-4) was on shaky ground as it trailed Richmond at the main break before putting the foot down with nine goals to two to claim a less-than-convincing victory. The Crows have at least got their campaign back on track in their past five matches with four wins against sides currently sitting below their eighth place, but can ill afford a slip-up against the Roos with the Hawks and Cats to come next.

North Melbourne (4-5) was left searching for the big scalp that would underline its progress as it had more scoring shots and inside 50s against Sydney but fell agonisingly short. The improving Roos can still lack the composure to finish off their hard work but arrive in Adelaide with a point to prove after failing to win on their past 13 visits and with a horror streak of eight straight losses to the Crows.

North Melbourne players walk off the field after their loss to Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Game shapers

Izak Rankine has been made to bide his time with a return to the Crows' forward half but was quick to impress as soon as he was handed more midfield minutes against the Tigers. The 26-year-old proved that he is just the spark the Crows need to light a fire under their season as he made the most of 20 centre bounce attendances to finish with 33 disposals, five clearances, nine tackles and a goal.

Nick Larkey has often been a shining light for the Kangaroos even as they went through dark times over the past six seasons. The first-year skipper now needs to lead the way in the next stage of the Roos' rebuild after only booting two goals in three clashes with sides currently sitting in the top six but with opportunities to turn that form around against the Crows and Suns before a bye.

Early tip: Kuwarna by nine points

Narrm v Hawthorn, MCG

Saturday, May 16, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 13.14 (92) d Narrm 8.8 (56), R23 2025

What it means

Narrm (6-3) continued its resurgence and stayed in touch with the frontrunners after a clinical victory over Waalitj Marawar while having one eye on tougher tests to come. The Demons will get a better idea of their standing as they seek to maintain a positive win-loss record across a stretch of matches against the Hawks, Dogs, Giants, Pies, Bombers and Crows before heading into a bye.

Hawthorn (6-1-2) has done a lot right over the past two weeks without claiming the four points in both a draw with Collingwood then a narrow defeat to Walyalup. The Hawks will rue conceding the last five goals of the game to the Dockers at the same time as injury issues have arrived but should be licking their lips at facing the Demons, Crows, Saints and Dogs before a bye.

Sam Mitchell addresses Hawthorn players at the break ahead of the match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Changkuoth Jiath left the Hawks during last year's trade period in search of a fresh start and has quickly settled into the defence with his second side. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.3 disposals in six matches with the Demons as they look to get the ball into his hands coming out of the back half, but had arguably his best game of the season with his intercept work a strength against the Eagles.

Jack Ginnivan might have started life at the Magpies as a firebrand small forward out to rile up the opposition as much as to hit the scoreboard before leaving his first club with a premiership medal. The 23-year-old has since transformed into a clever all-round player at the Hawks, as he finds space and plenty of the ball higher up the ground as he reaches 100 matches across two clubs.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 13 points

Carlton v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, May 16, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 12.11 (83) d Carlton 11.9 (75), R3 2025

What it means

Carlton (1-8) produced an all too familiar tale of two halves last week though this time gave Brisbane a headstart before piling on six straight goals either side of the last change in a gallant defeat. The Blues' eighth consecutive loss was enough for Michael Voss as he resigned this week, with the new coach aiming to get the side to build on their strong periods and compete for closer to four quarters.

Western Bulldogs (5-4) hung on for a much-needed victory in a thriller against Yartapuulti but were unable to avoid again adding to its list of sidelined players with ruck Tim English placed in concussion protocols. The banged-up Dogs might be waiting for the cavalry to return but will be wary of a newly inspired Blues outfit in what is suddenly more of a danger game.

Game shapers

Patrick Cripps has endured a season to forget as the Blues have dropped into the bottom three and the skipper has had little impact on most games. The dual Brownlow medallist returned to form with 32 disposals (18 contested), nine clearances, five tackles and a goal to lead the fightback against the Lions, and will be out to take charge again as the Blues begin a new era.

Bailey Dale took time to get going after a pre-season injury scare but has returned to form in recent weeks as the Dogs again look to get the ball in his hands. The 29-year-old has averaged 29 disposals over the past four matches while spending more time playing up the ground as the Bulldogs more often call on his classy kicking to find targets in the front half.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 19 points

Essendon v Walyalup, MCG

Sunday, May 17, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Walyalup 16.8 (104) d Essendon 9.9 (63), R15 2025

What it means

Essendon (1-8) took some big leaps forward as it threatened to pull off a huge upset before failing to seize its opportunities in the latter stages against Greater Western Sydney. The Bombers led the Giants well into the last term but could not finish off their hard work in front of goal, leaving them with the bittersweet taste of having more scoring shots and inside 50s even in a loss.

Walyalup (8-1) took a huge step towards proving its premiership credentials as it ignited a dour contest against Hawthorn with the last five goals of the game for a nail-biting victory. The win was the Dockers' eighth in a row for their longest streak since 2015 and puts them in a position to eye a percentage-booster against the Bombers in their second meeting at the MCG since 1999.

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Game shapers

Peter Wright appeared to be heading for the scrap heap as the injuries and poor form combined with a change of direction at the Bombers in recent years. The 29-year-old has been rejuvenated by a move into the ruck where he is averaging a career-high 14.2 hitouts and benefiting from being more involved in the game to also boot five goals over the past two matches.

Luke Jackson has hit rare air across the Dockers' eight-match winning streak but reached new heights in the victory over the Hawks. The 24-year-old ruck took charge of the final term to lead the Dockers to a come-from-behind win off the back of his nine disposals (eight contested), five inside 50s and three clearances as he stakes a claim for a maiden All-Australian blazer.

Early tip: Walyalup by 51 points

Euro-Yroke v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, May 17, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Euro-Yroke 8.8 (56) d Richmond 7.10 (52), R22 2025

What it means

Euro-Yroke (4-5) looked unstoppable as its run-and-gun game was firing in Darwin, piling on five of the opening six goals against Gold Coast before fading in the heat. The Saints will rue their wayward kicking that included 4.7 from set shots and they now must even up their win-loss record in a clash with the Tigers before a testing run against the current top three Dockers, Hawks and Swans.

Richmond (1-8) backed up its stirring triumph over Waalitj Marawar with an impressive start against Kuwarna before running out of steam in the second half. The Tigers showed further signs of progress when limiting the damage even as the game slipped away, and will know that another strong opening will put all the pressure back on the Saints who are at risk of losing touch with the leading pack.

Seth Campbell, Steely Green and Mykelti Lefau celebrate a goal during the match between Richmond and Adelaide at the MCG in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Hugo Garcia has continued on his quiet march towards becoming one of the leading ball-winners in the game with an average of 5.9 clearances a game ranking him in the top 10. The 20-year-old is adding more strings to his bow as he finds more ball on the outside of the contests and looms as a key cog in the Saints’ engine room for not just this season but perhaps the decade to come.

Tim Taranto remains a reliable and consistent contributor to the Tigers' rebuild even as a young side suffers the typical ups and downs alongside an unusually harsh run with injury. The 28-year-old continues to find plenty of the ball with an average 23.1 disposals and sets the tone for his side around the stoppages with 6.3 clearances a game, ranking equal seventh in the competition.

Early tip: Euro-Yroke by 41 points

Waalitj Marawar v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium

Sunday, May 17, 4.15pm AWST

Last time: GWS Giants 16.15 (111) d Waalitj Marawar 8.4 (52), R17 2025

What it means

Waalitj Marawar (2-7) was unable to rebound from a humbling defeat to bottom-placed Richmond as it conceded eight straight goals to Melbourne before the main break before battling out the rest of the game. The Eagles are all about the small wins as they look to work their way out of a rut and can at least take the positive of having outscored their opponent in the final term for the first time this year.

Greater Western Sydney (4-5) survived a huge scare before overrunning Essendon in the final term for a critical but no less concerning victory. The Giants might still be held back by injuries to some key players but need to get their Orange Tsunami trademark gameplan up and running against the likes of the Eagles, if only to show they can challenge for the finals places through the second half of the season.

Giants players sing the club song after their win over Essendon at Engie Stadium in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Game shapers

Tom McCarthy keeps doing everything right to prove himself as one of the better mid-season pick-ups of recent times as he averages 22.9 disposals across 19 matches since being thrown to the wolves in the Eagles' defence. The 25-year-old has spent more time in the midfield this year alongside his usual role at half-back where his dash and clean kicking are critical to the side's rebound.

Brent Daniels has a history of stepping up when the Giants need him to in finals but after a horror run with injury over the past season and a half was at risk of fading from memory. The 27-year-old sent a reminder of his eye-catching talents with a cheeky checkside goal and 17 disposals against the Bombers as he aims to build on playing three consecutive weeks for the first time since 2024.

Early tip: Giants by 47 points