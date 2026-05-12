Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN-FORM Crow Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $840,000) continued to thrive through the midfield, producing a monster outing against the Tigers.

He made the most of the favourable match-up, posting a season-high 162 from 33 disposals, 10 marks, nine tackles and a goal to tower over his previous career-high score by over 40 points. That leaves him with a BE of just 31 heading into a tougher stretch against the Roos, Hawks and Cats, where his red-hot form could see him attract some serious attention.

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Archie Roberts (DEF, $1,129,000) just keeps rolling, finding uncontested ball with ease across half-back while flying under the radar of opposition sides. It's a dream Fantasy role and he capitalised again, piling on 157 to lift his five-game average to 131 and he has a mouth-watering fixture in the coming weeks.

The game's premier player, Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $996,000), was dominant once more, grinding out a season-high 143 on one leg thanks to 30 disposals, seven marks, 10 tackles and a goal. John Noble (DEF, $926,000) also maintained his strong campaign with 135, while Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,056,000) made a brilliant return, reminding everyone of his class with 29 disposals, 12 marks and a goal for 133, playing a Fantasy-friendly role behind the ball which will make him a popular target following his round 12 bye.

Speaking of the byes, it's time to start planning ahead and that's the only reason I say Dawson is a round 13 target rather than instantly given that many coaches are heavily loaded with players from the Crows, Roos, Suns and Power, so to add another at this stage will likely make it a hard round to manage.

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MOST TRADED IN

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $996,000)

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $840,000)

Paddy Cross (FWD, $274,000)

Connor Budarick (DEF/FWD, $728,000)

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,046,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $606,000)

Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $766,000)

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $843,000)

Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $642,000)

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $560,000)

Learn More 02:33

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $840,000) +$81,000

Toby Murray (FWD, $370,000) +$64,000

John Noble (DEF, $926,000) +$61,000

Jeremy Howe (DEF, $677,000) +$60,000

Patrick Retschko (MID, $461,000) +$60,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $1,002,000) -$71,000

Matthew Johnson (MID, $493,000) -$61,000

Jack Macrae (MID, $770,000) -$56,000

Harry Edwards (DEF, $335,000) -$54,000

Tom Barrass (DEF, $427,000) -$52,000

Callum Wilkie is seen injured during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Toby Murray (FWD, $370,000) -9

Paddy Cross (FWD, $274,000) -3

Billy Cootee (MID, $290,000) 7

Lachy Smith (RUC, $285,000) 8

Will Lewis (FWD, $322,000) 8

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $1,002,000) 168

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,154,000) 149

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,080,000) 148

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,168,000) 142

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $963,000) 134

STOCKS UP

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $996,000)

What injury? The Bont is playing through a couple of injury concerns at the moment but you wouldn't know other than the strapping tape. He is on fire, carrying a three-game average of 121 into a nice run of match-ups against the Blues, Dees and Pies with a BE of 85. He won't be available for under a million dollars again for a long time.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,046,000)

The 31-year-old running machine is in hot form with six hundreds on the trot and most recent scores of 113 and 125. He has the sought-after round 13 bye and a great match-up this week against the Eagles which should provide instant reward.

Lachie Whitfield handpasses the ball during the match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Archie Roberts (DEF, $1,129,000)

Not often can a player at this price have their stocks rising, but such is the form of the 20-year-old who is currently playing the friendliest role the game of Fantasy has ever witnessed. He has an amazing run for defenders in the immediate future and a BE of just 103 leading into it which is well below his five-game average of 131.

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $840,000)

The star Crow has been outstanding since moving to the midfield and his career-high 162 on the weekend was something to behold. It leaves him with a BE of just 31 which on the surface ticks all boxes. He is currently the second most traded in player which is understandable, however, his fixture that includes games against the Roos, Hawks and Cats will prove tough going… so buyer beware if you are chasing instant reward. Also review how many round 12 bye players you have before pulling the trigger.

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $822,000)

The Lions star is rightfully a popular trade target this week with scores of 109 and 93 in his last two games which leaves him with a BE of 75. Now I don't want you jumping at shadows, but I will flag that the Cats have chosen to tag the 28-year-old with great success in the past. It's a star-studded midfield with plenty of options to tag, but if he does cop it, the instant reward won't be there and he will remain cheap next week.

Hugh McCluggage kicks a goal during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS DOWN

Josh Rachele (FWD, $766,000)

If you have a luxury trade up your sleeve, it is worth considering trading out the 23-year-old. His midfield minutes have all but dried up completely and his scoring reflects that with a three-game average of just 64. He has a tough run of games ahead and it's hard to see where the points will come from. He has a BE of 111.

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $842,000)

The versatile Cat has been a great selection, averaging an impressive 89 while increasing $325k on his original asking price. The points were flowing nicely playing behind the ball but spent more time forward last week and his score reflected that, managing just 63 which caused a slight price drop. He has a BE of 97 and a tough match-up with the Lions this week.

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $606,000)

With a BE of 85 and three-game average of 55, the talented rookie will be under $600k by the end of next round. He has been a great selection, averaging 70 and increasing by $292k, but it is time to go.

Jacob Farrow kicks the ball under pressure during the round seven match between Essendon and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 25, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jack Steele (MID, $935,000)

As far as rage trades go, Steele's three-game average of 81 has him in the firing line. His form has dropped right away in recent weeks and if you have a luxury trade up your sleeve, moving on the 30-year-old would be worth considering, especially given his match-up with the Hawks this week.

Phoenix Gothard (FWD, $543,000)

The 20-year-old Giant has been a great selection, increasing an impressive $313k since the start of the year. Unfortunately, after scoring an impressive 99 in round six in a tough match-up with the Swans, his scoring has dropped off in three more favourable match-ups, recording totals of just 36, 44 and 37. He now has a BE of 81 and is a good price to move on.

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