Shaun Mannagh has inspired Geelong to a 41-point win over Brisbane in the Grand Final rematch

Shaun Mannagh celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN A role reversal from last year's Grand Final, it was Geelong that used a third quarter avalanche to propel it to a rousing 41-point thumping of Brisbane at the Gabba on Thursday night.

In last year's decider the Lions established a match-winning lead just prior to the final change with three quick goals, but to open Sir Doug Nicholls Round, it was the Cats' turn to inflict third quarter pain.

LIONS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Leading by 12 points at half-time, Chris Scott's men slammed on five goals before most of the 29,221 home spectators had returned to their seats to blow the game open.

They would fight off every Brisbane challenge to run out 17.15 (117) to 11.10 (76) winners to notch their seventh victory from 10 matches and move into the top four.

Shaun Mannagh was at the centre of the third quarter chaos, kicking three goals in as many minutes on his way to a career-best outing.

The skilful half-forward finished with five goals from 30 disposals that also included three goals assists. The Lions had no answer for his constant movement and clever ball use.

Learn More 08:15

Tom Stewart, who missed last year's decider with concussion, was also magnificent.

The five-time All-Australian was like a brick wall in defence, roaming free and finishing with 17 intercepts from his 28 disposals.

Bailey Smith (34) helped set-up victory with two long range goals in the first half, while Jeremy Cameron kicked 3.3 on a night when he could have finished with a much bigger bag.

Learn More 00:47

Geelong led by 22 points at quarter-time and had to endure a barnstorming Brisbane response in the second, with the home team levelling the scores on multiple occasions before the Cats' six-goal third put the game away.

The Lions withdrew Dayne Zorko (managed) just prior to the match and although they were on their third consecutive six-day break, were beaten by a far superior team on the night.

Charlie Cameron (three goals) tried hard, as did Josh Dunkley (22) but the Lions had too many passengers.

Learn More 00:56

The two-time premiers looked off the pace in the opening quarter and Geelong didn't need a second invitation to pounce.

With Stewart winning back everything from half-back and Smith and Max Holmes running riot in the midfield, the Cats piled on five goals to two and could arguably have led by more.

Smith kicked one from the junction of the 50m arc and the boundary line, while Cameron added his own piece of magic with a brilliant snap from the pocket.

Learn More 00:42

Whatever Chris Fagan said at quarter-time worked, with quick goals to Zac Bailey and Cameron quickly closing the gap.

Cameron brought the Gabba to its feet later in the quarter when he ran on to a Sam Draper pass, outpacing Lawson Humphries and converting miraculous from the boundary line.

The Lions won the stoppages by a landslide 15-3 for the term to get back into the contest before Smith steadied the Cats' ship just before the main break with another 50m dagger.

Shaun Mannagh's career game

It's hard to believe Shaun Mannagh is in just his third season. The mature-age recruit put in a career-best outing with 30 disposals and five goals and had a huge say in his team's win. The match was still close at half-time, but Mannagh went bang-bang-bang to open the third quarter and blow the game open. His first goal of the term came via a miraculous soccer effort off the ground from 30m before he added two more in quick succession. As if he hadn't done enough, the clever half-forward also handballed to Jeremy Cameron for another goal later in the quarter.

Learn More 01:23

Charlie's special goal

The cheering for the home fans came in fits and starts, but almost every Gabba patron was on their feet during the second quarter when Charlie Cameron uncorked a special goal from the right forward pocket. Sam Draper kicked the ball into an open forward line and Cameron was able to outsprint Lawson Humphries to gather. That's when the magic happened, as the dynamic small forward threaded a perfectly executed right foot snap from deep in the pocket through the middle of the tiny opening.

Learn More 00:54

Who did Mullin tag? And how did he go?

A week after Oisin Mullin put the clamps on Nick Daicos, all eyes were on the Cat to see which one of the Lions star-studded midfield he would go to. After running with Hugh McCluggage both times the teams met in September last year, this time around it would be Lachie Neale's turn. The two-time Brownlow medallist started slowly, but worked his way into the contest in the second quarter to have 14 touches by the half. He finished with 28 for the night, but some of those came with the sting out of the game. You could score this one a draw.

Lachie Neale is tackled by Oisin Mullin during the match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE 2.1 7.3 10.6 11.10 (76)

GEELONG 5.5 8.9 14.11 17.15 (117)

GOALS

Brisbane: Cameron 3, Morris 2, Rayner, McKenna, Draper, Curtin, Bailey, L.Ashcroft

Geelong: Mannagh 5, Cameron 3, Neale 2, Smith 2, O.Henry 2, Mullin, Dangerfield, Close

BEST

Brisbane: Dunkley, Cameron, Wilmot, Reville

Geelong: Mannagh, Stewart, Smith, Holmes, Cameron, Bruhn

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Geelong: Stewart (corked calf)

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Dayne Zorko (managed) replaced by James Tunstill

Geelong: Nil

Crowd: 29,221 at the Gabba