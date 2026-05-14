WALYALUP will be without Hayden Young for its match against Essendon, with the midfield star joining skipper Alex Pearce on the sidelines with injury.
The Western Bulldogs are slowly regaining troops with Rory Lobb back, while Sydney has regained bookends Charlie Curnow and Tom McCartin.
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In other round 10 selection news, Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell returns for Gold Coast after two weeks on the sidelines, while Darcy Fogarty is back for Kuwarna, joining Riley Thilthorpe in the forward line after he was also named.
With Young (concussion) sidelined, the Dockers will be below full strength to take on the Bombers, already missing Pearce with a knee issue.
While the Swans have their tall timber back, opponent Collingwood has made four changes for their Friday night match, calling up Ed Allan and Wil Parker to replace managed veteran Scott Pendlebury and injured trio Darcy Moore, Darcy Cameron and Pat Lipinski.
In the other Friday night game in Darwin, the Suns have regained Rowell from an ankle problem, but lost Ben Long to a similar injury, facing a Yartapuulti team that has named Esava Ratugolea for his first game since round three.
The Crows have named Fogarty after one SANFL game following his back issue, with opponent North Melbourne still missing midfielder Tom Powell (groin).
Trent Rivers is back for Narrm after proving his fitness with one strong VFL performance, facing a Hawthorn team that has recalled Calsher Dear among four changes.
In Sunday’s games, Cal Wilkie is a chance to continue his 164-game streak, named by Euro-Yroke to face Richmond despite suffering a back problem against the Suns last week.
Waalitj Marawar has rested young forward Cooper Duff-Tytler for its match against Greater Western Sydney.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 7.30pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.McCartin, J.Serong, C.Curnow
Out: D.Rampe (managed), M.Roberts (groin), H.McLean (omitted)
COLLINGWOOD
In: W.Parker, E.Allan, C.West, W.Hayes
Out: D.Moore (concussion), P.Lipinski (concussion), D.Cameron (ankle), S.Pendlebury (managed)
Gold Coast v Yartapuulti at TIO Stadium, 7.40pm ACST
GOLD COAST
In: M.Rowell, J.Walter, N.Holman, Z.Uwland
Out: A.Davies (managed), B.Long (ankle), E.Read (knee), B.Jepson (omitted)
YARTAPUULTI
In: E.Ratugolea, T.Anastasopoulos, W.Lorenz
Out: J.Lai (concussion), M.Bergman (toe), J.Wehr (omitted)
SATURDAY, MAY 16
Kuwarna v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 12.45pm ACST
KUWARNA
In: J.Butts, D.Fogarty
Out: N.Murray (omitted), H.Bond (omitted)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Narrm v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST
NARRM
In: D.Turner, T.Rivers
Out: C.Windsor (toe), A.Moniz-Wakefield (omitted)
HAWTHORN
In: H.Hustwaite, C.Dear, H.Morrison, F.Maginness
Out: T.Barrass (hamstring), C.Nash (concussion), J.Gunston (foot), S.Butler (omitted)
Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: J.Ison
Out: A.Saad (hamstring)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: R.Lobb, L.Emmett, S.Davidson
Out: T.English (concussion), H.Gallagher (omitted), L.Smith (omitted)
SUNDAY, MAY 17
Essendon v Walyalup at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Caldwell, E.Tsatas, J.Gresham, W.Setterfield, B.McKay
Out: D.Sharp (shoulder), Z.Johnson (foot)
WALYALUP
In: O.McDonald, C.Scerri, N.O'Driscoll, J.Sharp, B.Banfield, H.Davies
Out: A.Pearce (knee), H.Young (concussion), C.Wagner (abductor)
Euro-Yroke v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
EURO-YROKE
In: J.Higgins, A.Hastie, C.Banfield
Out: Nil
RICHMOND
In: S.Grlj, L.Fawcett, K.Smith, S.Ryan, N.Roberts-Thomson
Out: T.Brown (arm), K.McAuliffe (Achilles)
Waalitj Marawar v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 4.15pm AWST
WAALITJ MARAWAR
In: M.Flynn, B.Allan, T.Gross, R.Bazzo, J.Williams
Out: H.Edwards (concussion), C.Duff-Tytler (managed)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: C.Brown, R.Angwin, H.Oliver
Out: Nil