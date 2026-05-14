The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 10 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

Hayden Johnson, Rory Lobb and Charlie Curnow. Picture: AFL Photos

WALYALUP will be without Hayden Young for its match against Essendon, with the midfield star joining skipper Alex Pearce on the sidelines with injury.

The Western Bulldogs are slowly regaining troops with Rory Lobb back, while Sydney has regained bookends Charlie Curnow and Tom McCartin.

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In other round 10 selection news, Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell returns for Gold Coast after two weeks on the sidelines, while Darcy Fogarty is back for Kuwarna, joining Riley Thilthorpe in the forward line after he was also named.

With Young (concussion) sidelined, the Dockers will be below full strength to take on the Bombers, already missing Pearce with a knee issue.

While the Swans have their tall timber back, opponent Collingwood has made four changes for their Friday night match, calling up Ed Allan and Wil Parker to replace managed veteran Scott Pendlebury and injured trio Darcy Moore, Darcy Cameron and Pat Lipinski.

In the other Friday night game in Darwin, the Suns have regained Rowell from an ankle problem, but lost Ben Long to a similar injury, facing a Yartapuulti team that has named Esava Ratugolea for his first game since round three.

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The Crows have named Fogarty after one SANFL game following his back issue, with opponent North Melbourne still missing midfielder Tom Powell (groin).

Trent Rivers is back for Narrm after proving his fitness with one strong VFL performance, facing a Hawthorn team that has recalled Calsher Dear among four changes.

In Sunday’s games, Cal Wilkie is a chance to continue his 164-game streak, named by Euro-Yroke to face Richmond despite suffering a back problem against the Suns last week.

Waalitj Marawar has rested young forward Cooper Duff-Tytler for its match against Greater Western Sydney.

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FRIDAY, MAY 15

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 7.30pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.McCartin, J.Serong, C.Curnow

Out: D.Rampe (managed), M.Roberts (groin), H.McLean (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Parker, E.Allan, C.West, W.Hayes

Out: D.Moore (concussion), P.Lipinski (concussion), D.Cameron (ankle), S.Pendlebury (managed)

Gold Coast v Yartapuulti at TIO Stadium, 7.40pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: M.Rowell, J.Walter, N.Holman, Z.Uwland

Out: A.Davies (managed), B.Long (ankle), E.Read (knee), B.Jepson (omitted)

YARTAPUULTI

In: E.Ratugolea, T.Anastasopoulos, W.Lorenz

Out: J.Lai (concussion), M.Bergman (toe), J.Wehr (omitted)

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Kuwarna v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 12.45pm ACST

KUWARNA

In: J.Butts, D.Fogarty

Out: N.Murray (omitted), H.Bond (omitted)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Narrm v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

NARRM

In: D.Turner, T.Rivers

Out: C.Windsor (toe), A.Moniz-Wakefield (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: H.Hustwaite, C.Dear, H.Morrison, F.Maginness

Out: T.Barrass (hamstring), C.Nash (concussion), J.Gunston (foot), S.Butler (omitted)

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Ison

Out: A.Saad (hamstring)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Lobb, L.Emmett, S.Davidson

Out: T.English (concussion), H.Gallagher (omitted), L.Smith (omitted)

SUNDAY, MAY 17

Essendon v Walyalup at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Caldwell, E.Tsatas, J.Gresham, W.Setterfield, B.McKay

Out: D.Sharp (shoulder), Z.Johnson (foot)

WALYALUP

In: O.McDonald, C.Scerri, N.O'Driscoll, J.Sharp, B.Banfield, H.Davies

Out: A.Pearce (knee), H.Young (concussion), C.Wagner (abductor)

Euro-Yroke v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

EURO-YROKE

In: J.Higgins, A.Hastie, C.Banfield

Out: Nil

RICHMOND

In: S.Grlj, L.Fawcett, K.Smith, S.Ryan, N.Roberts-Thomson

Out: T.Brown (arm), K.McAuliffe (Achilles)

Waalitj Marawar v Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium, 4.15pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: M.Flynn, B.Allan, T.Gross, R.Bazzo, J.Williams

Out: H.Edwards (concussion), C.Duff-Tytler (managed)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Brown, R.Angwin, H.Oliver

Out: Nil