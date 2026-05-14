Follow all the action from the clash between Brisbane and Geelong

Dayne Zorko is seen during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE veteran Dayne Zorko has been withdrawn from the Lions' side to face the Cats on Thursday night.

Zorko has been managed for the clash, with utility James Tunstill replacing him in the side.

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Contenders again this season, Brisbane hosts the Cats in a blockbuster Grand Final rematch at the Gabba.

Brisbane (6-3) was cruising without even needing to hit top gear as it opened up as much as a 49-point lead over Carlton before coughing up six consecutive goals either side of the last change in what turned into a less-than-convincing win.

The Lions need to be better for longer as they host a Cats outfit that will be out to turn the tables after their horror defeat last year on the grandest stage.

Geelong (6-3) has quickly silenced any critics suggesting it might be a fading force with commanding triumphs over finals hopefuls North Melbourne and then an inspired Collingwood.

The Cats stormed to those wins off the back of a new focus on claiming more territory through handball, and have piled on more than 120 points in each of their past four victories.

LATE CHANGE

Brisbane: Dayne Zorko (managed), replaced in the selected side by James Tunstill

Geelong: Nil

Chris Scott has made four changes for the match, with Gryan Miers returning for his first game since Gather Round alongside Mark Blicavs, Jack Henry and Mitch Edwards while Rhys Stanley, Jack Bowes, Jake Kolodjashnij and James Worpel are out after a five-day break.

Flag Lion Sam Marshall has been named for his first game of the year, with Darcy Gardiner also into the team in place of Darragh Joyce and Lincoln McCarthy.